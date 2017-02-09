Jurgen Klopp needs Liverpool's recovery to start against Tottenham

Shaka Hislop feels Liverpool should've done much more business during the January transfer window.

Craig Burley and Steve Nicol butt heads over Liverpool's tumble down the table in 2017, and if Jurgen Klopp is to blame.

Gab Marcotti tackles your questions on Alonso and Bellerin, Leipzig's spending and why Liverpool are stumbling.

The fixture list has not been kind to Jurgen Klopp. The last thing the German needs is Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Anfield. With Liverpool struggling to find any rhythm, Spurs present a huge test in front of the Kop.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have a growing authority while Liverpool's campaign is in danger of falling apart. Doubt and fear are beginning to swirl around Merseyside. Klopp, who overachieved so brilliantly in the first half of the season, needs to stop the rot.

Tottenham are strong where Liverpool are weak. Klopp can only envy the consistency of Hugo Lloris in goal. The Londoners have a solid defence that is strong in the centre and has options at left-back, mobile midfielders who can press with the best and a robust and deadly striker.

It must gall Klopp to know that two of the lynchpins of Pochettino's side were within Liverpool's grasp but were allowed to slip away. Dele Alli should have signed for the Reds, but last-minute attempts to renegotiate his transfer fee and wages meant the deal broke down. Toby Alderweireld was keen on a move north when his loan at Southampton expired, but efforts to make contact with Liverpool were met with silence.

This was before Klopp joined Liverpool, and the 49-year-old can do nothing about events before his time on Merseyside, but both incidents highlight the flaws in the Anfield club's approach to recruitment. The malaise on the pitch is a symptom of the errors in the transfer market throughout the past five years.

In one sense, though, Spurs might be the perfect opponents for Klopp's misfiring team. Liverpool have struggled to break down teams since the turn of the year. In the first half of the season, they were blowing opponents away. Now teams have been defending deeper against them, squeezing the space around the penalty area to minimise the impact of the pace and movement that characterised the team's fine start. Klopp's side have lacked the guile in congested areas to unpick their rivals. The lack of a goal-scoring threat from midfield has been highlighted as the forwards began to struggle.

Tottenham will not stack the defence at Anfield. They will be compact -- they have the best goals against record in the Premier League, conceding just 16 -- but they will come to Merseyside to score and win, not stifle. Against footballing teams, Liverpool will get opportunities.

If he's to save Liverpool's season, Jurgen Klopp, right, needs to wake the Reds from their slumber vs. Tottenham.

They need to take them. It is vital that they break into the top four and gain a Champions League spot if the Klopp revolution is to maintain its momentum. They cannot afford another summer of buying from a position of weakness. If Liverpool are not able to offer potential recruits the chance to play in European football's most glamorous competition, they will be mired in another two-year rebuilding cycle. In Klopp they have one of the game's best managers. If they cannot match that with players of a similar, high-class standard, then the German's tenure will likely be doomed to failure.

Tottenham's progression has been the mirror image of Liverpool's. They began the season in solid, if unexciting form, experienced a serious crisis of confidence in November but have grown in stature afterwards. They could emerge as the only serious challengers to Chelsea, but like Klopp's team, the most important achievement this season will be if they remain in the top four.

Liverpool need the Champions League to be able to buy better players; Spurs have the core of a squad that can compete for trophies domestically and in Europe. The most crucial thing for Tottenham is to keep suitors away from Pochettino and his players. Champions League participation on a regular basis would go a long way to help keep this team together.

There is a strong sense of belief around White Hart Lane. The team, which still lacks a little leadership and maturity, is developing by the month, and the way Pochettino bounced back from his bleak November has bolstered confidence. They are determined not to self-destruct in the final weeks of the season as they did a year ago.

Klopp needs to make the same sort of recovery. Liverpool's players are as in thrall to their manager as ever, but the first concerns are beginning to emerge from the dressing room. The main question is around the lack of a Plan B when things are going wrong. Tottenham provide the perfect chance for Klopp to show he can spring a surprise by altering his blueprint and formation.

The next six games are the most important phase of Liverpool's season. After Spurs, they visit Leicester City. Home matches against Arsenal and Burnley are followed by Manchester City away. The make-or-break run ends on April 1 with the home derby against Everton. Klopp needs to be in contention for a top-four place by then. Otherwise Liverpool will look a bit daft on April Fool's Day.

Walcott epitomises Arsenal's struggles

Theo Walcott is one of the biggest symbols of Arsenal's problems. He has been at the club for 11 years but still makes mistakes that should have drummed out of him when he was 17.

Against Chelsea, Walcott switched off and let Marcos Alonso charge forward to score the first goal in Arsenal's 3-1 defeat. Full-backs who play behind the winger know that they will get little help.

Arsene Wenger's team make the same errors over and over again with depressing regularity. Walcott is one of the worst offenders. The Frenchman should take much of the blame, but at 27, Walcott should know better.

The Prem's biggest fallers

Sam Allardyce and Leicester City are in competition for the biggest fall of the season. It's hard to see what's more desperate: from England manager to potential relegation with Crystal Palace or from champions to the Premier League trap door candidates.

Both scenarios were unthinkable back in August. It's hard to believe what is happening even now.

Tony Evans has been a sports journalist for more than 20 years. He writes for ESPN FC on the Premier League. Twitter: @tonyevans92a.