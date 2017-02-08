Trending: Claudio Ranieri receives Leicester City's backing

The FC panel get deep on whether Claudio Ranieri's failings this season should see him sacked despite last season's highs.

Claudio Ranieri discusses Leicester's lack of confidence after suffering their 13th league defeat of the season.

LEICESTER: Leicester City have issued Claudio Ranieri a vote of confidence, saying he has the club's "unwavering support" following speculation surrounding his future.

CHELSEA: Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo does not believe Chelsea will allow Diego Costa to move to China this summer but said he still hopes the Spain international returns to his club in the future. Cerezo told Cadena Ser: "I would love for Costa to return but it's not easy."

LIVERPOOL: Jamie Carragher is disappointed with Liverpool's failure to make a key signing in the January transfer window and has questioned his former club's ability to finish in the top four this season.

MAN UNITED: Anthony Martial should keep patient and not "do a Pogba," former Manchester United and France defender Mikael Silvestre has told talkSPORT.

MAN CITY: Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has told "El Partidazo de COPE" that Sergio Aguero was "stupid" to leave the club for Manchester City the way that he did.

ARSENAL: Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell says the Gunners need more leaders on the pitch if they want to win another Premier League title.

REAL MADRID: Real Madrid have said it was "inappropriate" and "totally inaccurate" for the mayor of Vigo to suggest they wanted to disregard security measures to allow Sunday's La Liga game at Celta Vigo to go ahead.

ATLETICO MADRID: Antoine Griezmann's former image consultant believes following in the footsteps of his idol David Beckham by joining Manchester United would be the "ideal scenario" for the Atletico Madrid player.

TOTTENHAM: Harry Kane has offered an insight into Mauricio Pochettino's uncompromising style of leadership, telling ESPN FC that the Tottenham Hotspur manager is "ruthless if you cross him."

CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE: Ighalo said his move to China was not down to money and that he is keen to get back playing regularly after finding his first-team opportunities limited at Watford in the last few months before his departure.

INTER MILAN: Inter Milan have suffered a further setback following their Derby d'Italia defeat to Juventus with both captain Mauro Icardi and influential winger Ivan Perisic landing two-match bans.

STUTTGART: U.S. forward Julian Green scored the first league goal of his career on Monday in his second game with Stuttgart.

MLS: Real Salt Lake completed the signing of U.S. youth international Brooks Lennon on a season-long loan from Liverpool on Monday.

