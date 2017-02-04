Trending: Mourinho takes swipe at Chelsea, Man City won't sell Aguero

ESPN FC's Paul Mariner puts a bow on Man United's thrashing of Leicester City and breaks down the updated table.

Man United's comfortable away win helps them inch closer to the top four, while Leicester stay in danger of the drop zone.

Here are the latest stories for Monday.

MAN UNITED: Jose Mourinho said it had become an "art" to play defensive, counter-attacking football -- an apparent swipe at Chelsea -- but vowed to not change his team's style.

- Mourinho hailed a "really important" win as his side deepened Leicester City's relegation worries with a 3-0 triumph at the King Power Stadium.

- Juan Mata admitted he was "probably a bit lucky" to not be sent off while the score was 0-0.

MAN CITY:- The club have no intention of selling Sergio Aguero in the summer, a source has told ESPN FC.

- Gabriel Jesus scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City snatched a 2-1 victory over Swansea City in the Premier League.

AFRICAN NATIONS CUP: Cameroon manager Hugo Broos suggested the players who declined to join up his with side were regretting their decision after the Indomitable Lions' improbable run to the African Nations Cup title.

- Substitute Vincent Aboubakar struck a dramatic late winner as Cameroon defied the odds to sink favoured Egypt and claim their fifth African Nations Cup triumph with a 2-1 win on Sunday.

LEICESTER: Kasper Schmeichel said his side's Premier League title defence had been "embarrassing'' and warned that they are in serious danger of being relegated after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

LIVERPOOL: Dietmar Hamann has told the BBC he found it "strange" the club gave Jurgen Klopp a new six-year contract last summer.

CHELSEA: Eden Hazard believes he is a better player under Antonio Conte than when he was voted PFA Player of the Year for inspiring Chelsea to the Premier League title in the 2014-15 season.

- Celtic striker Moussa Dembele said his focus was on fitness and not Chelsea transfer speculation after returning to score a hat trick in the 5-2 win at St Johnstone on Sunday.

SERIE A: Juventus extended their Serie A lead to six points after a 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan in the Derby d'Italia while injury-hit AC Milan were plunged further into crisis by a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Sampdoria. FULL REVIEW

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: The club have said they "deeply regret" the violence against RB Leipzig supporters, including women and children, before the sides' meeting at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday.

MLS: Clint Dempsey returned to play his first game since August in the Seattle Sounders' preseason clash with the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

