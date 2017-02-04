Romelu Lukaku and Gabriel Jesus make Team of the Weekend

Gabriel Jesus was decisive as Manchester City left it late to beat Swansea.

After each round of Premier League fixtures, ESPN FC brings you its Team of the Weekend. Our panel of experts carefully selects 11 star performers along with a manager.

Do you agree or disagree? You can have your say on those picked or overlooked in the comments section at the foot of the article or on Twitter using the hashtag #ESPNFCTOTW.

ESPN FC's Premier League Team of the Week.

Goalkeeper: Gabriele Marcotti argued a good case for Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois "who made two massive saves," to start in goal, but it is hard to overlook Eldin Jakupovic's presence for Hull City as they beat Liverpool 2-0 to strengthen their chances of survival. "He kept an important clean sheet," said Steve Nicol, while Paul Mariner weighed in: "Liverpool threw everything at him without success."

Right-back: Tottenham struggled to find their stride against Middlesbrough, but came away with three points and a clean sheet on a day when Arsenal and Liverpool both dropped points. One of the constants in their success has been the form of Kyle Walker at right-back. According to Nicol he is "consistency personified," and Mariner was equally impressed, adding: "This guy seems to get better with every game."

Centre-back: Hull's defensive masterclass against Liverpool earns more recognition through Harry Maguire with Nicol and Mariner again outvoting Marcotti to earn their man a place in the team. Mariner praised his "strength under great pressure," and along the same lines, Nicol likened the 23-year-old central defender to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Centre-back: Lamine Kone lines up alongside Maguire in defence after an impressive performance as Sunderland kept their first clean sheet away from home this season with a 4-0 win against relegation rivals Crystal Palace. Kone opened the scoring after nine minutes before becoming a defensive force and Marcotti pointed out: "This game could have taken a totally different turn but for his early goal."

Left-back: There are several unanimous picks this weekend, and Marcos Alonso's star turn for Chelsea against Arsenal makes him the first. The Spaniard opened the scoring and according to Nicol: "He ran the show on the left-hand side of the pitch." Marcotti added: "His dual threat on set pieces and wide deliveries befuddled Arsenal all afternoon."

Marcos Alonso was imperious in Chelsea's win over Arsenal.

Midfield: Everyone on the panel is in agreement about N'Golo Kante, whom Nicol has dubbed "the energizer bunny." Mariner said: "Kante covered every blade of grass," and Marcotti added: "It's not really fair because, of course, there are two of them on the pitch at any one time. Everywhere. And with quality too."

Midfield: "World class," is how Nicol summed up Eden Hazard's performance against Arsenal. The Chelsea winger is "a constant bundle of energy and quality and playing on another level right now," added Marcotti. He gets the nod from Mariner too. There's no arguing with our panel -- Hazard, who ran from his own half to score the Blues' second goal -- is an automatic selection.

Midfield: Watford had only won twice in 10 games before M'Baye Niang's arrival and looked in real danger of slipping into the relegation fight, but the AC Milan loanee followed a promising debut against Arsenal in midweek with a key role as Burnley were beaten 2-1. Marcotti said: "It's not just the goal and the assist, it's the much-needed energy and wheels he brings to Watford's final third."

M'Baye Niang has started impressively following his loan move to Watford from AC Milan.

Forward: Mariner and Nicol are in agreement over the selection of Jermain Defoe, who bagged a brace and took his tally for the season to 14 as Sunderland remained in touching distance of safety. "Where would the Black Cats be without him?" asked Mariner, to which Nicol replied: "He is Sunderland's only hope of survival."

Forward: Gabriel Jesus' two-goal salvo for Manchester City as they edged out Swansea had Nicol asking "Sergio who?" The 19-year-old Brazilian has taken England by storm and "looks like he has been in the Premier League for 10 years," Mariner added. And although Marcotti is careful not to get carried away, even he can't ignore his impact. "Not sure it's right to say he's keeping Aguero on the bench," he said. "But Pep no doubt feels better about it with this guy around."

Gabriel Jesus' double saved Manchester City from embarrassment against Swansea.

Forward: Romelu Lukaku rose to the top of the Premier League goal-scoring charts with the type of display that defenders dread -- four goals and an assist for good measure as Everton steamrollered Bournemouth 6-3. Unsurprisingly, our panel are all happy with his inclusion. "Bournemouth's defending was atrocious but who is going to argue with four goals?" Marcotti said. "A goal-scoring beast," added Nicol.

Manager: There's a two-way split for the place on the touchline between Antonio Conte, who got Mariner's vote, and Hull coach Marco Silva, who gets the nod from Nicol. Marcotti casts the dividing vote thus: "It could have gone to Conte, but what Silva is doing with this rag-tag, demoralised bunch and a distracted ownership is mind-boggling."