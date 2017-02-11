Leicester's relegation showdown at Swansea, Liverpool face Tottenham

The ESPN FC crew discuss Leicester's battle to survive.

Liverpool still haven't won a league game in 2017. They host rivals Tottenham on Saturday evening with both sides still hoping for a slip-up from Chelsea in their pursuit of the title.

Elsewhere, there's a monster of a game at the Liberty, with Leicester facing Swansea as their relegation battle takes another twist. The champions are in danger of going down, just one point off the bottom three ahead of the weekend, and could even start the game in the relegation zone if results go against them on Saturday.

Predict that and the rest of the action in our match polls ...

LIVERPOOL: Despite a growing difference between the two teams' current form, Liverpool do still give the bigger clubs a run for their money and games between the two have been very close during recent seasons. The Reds will unsettle Spurs at first but will inevitably be pegged back.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham -- Dave Usher

TOTTENHAM: Though Liverpool have all the hallmarks of a team suffering a crisis of confidence, having not won a game all year, Spurs don't go to Anfield in the best of shape themselves. Injuries have limited their options and Tottenham have struggled to make their advantage count in their past two games against relegation strugglers Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham -- John Crace

Who will win? Liverpool Tottenham Draw 34% Liverpool

33% Tottenham

33% Draw

SWANSEA: The spectre of relegation had already passed from Swansea to Leicester even before Sunday's game. The reigning champions are in freefall, scoreless in four, while Swansea are firmly marching onwards and upwards. This six-pointer should only go one way.

Prediction: Swansea 2-0 Leicester -- Max Hicks

LEICESTER: A trip to Swansea is arguably bigger than the round of 16 Champions League tie against Sevilla. Leicester must end their away hoodoo and in doing so alleviate their relegation fears. Defeat, however, could make the decision to offer Claudio Ranieri "unwavering support" look a little foolish. Riyad Mahrez scored a hat trick the last time the sides met at the Liberty and if he gets motoring again Leicester will win.

Prediction: Swansea 0-2 Leicester -- Ben Jacobs

Who will win? Swansea Leicester Draw 46% Swansea

33% Leicester

21% Draw

BURNLEY: Fortress Turf Moor welcomes the champions-elect this weekend and it would be asking a lot for Burnley's five-game home winning streak to continue. Chelsea look unstoppable and Burnley's defence is unlikely to be able to cope, although Sean Dyche's side can get on the scoresheet and keep the result respectable.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Chelsea -- Jamie Smith

CHELSEA: Chelsea can expect a tough battle at Turf Moor against a Burnley side that have consistently proved themselves to be stubborn opposition at home. If Eden Hazard retains the motivation he displayed against Arsenal last weekend, the Belgium international could again prove to be the Blues' match winner -- possibly from the penalty spot as he is certain to be the attention of some overzealous defending.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Chelsea -- Mark Worrall

Who will win? Burnley Chelsea Draw 17% Burnley

53% Chelsea

30% Draw

ARSENAL: Arsenal are deep into their annual crisis and a rapidly improving Hull, with victories over Liverpool and Manchester United in their past four games, are capable of darkening the gloom. Still, a third consecutive loss should be avoided.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Hull -- Tom Adams

HULL CITY: What a difference a month has made under Marco Silva. Hull City are no longer the relegation fodder they looked to be under Mike Phelan and the four points taken from Manchester United and Liverpool ensure confidence has never been higher as they head to the Emirates. Arsenal are hardly flying in the Premier League so Silva and his players will fancy another upset.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Hull -- Phil Buckingham

Who will win? Arsenal Hull Draw 50% Arsenal

15% Hull

35% Draw

BOURNEMOUTH: Eddie Howe's side have been terrible lately and despite being at home, taking points off Pep Guardiola's men is very unlikely. Josh King's form should help supply some optimism heading into the game but Bournemouth need more than just him on form to claim a positive result.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City -- Will Kent

MAN CITY: Fresh from a 6-3 drubbing at Goodison Park, Bournemouth face a City side gaining momentum. Despite dreadful current form, the south coast club recorded memorable games with Liverpool (4-3) and Arsenal (3-3) at their tight Vitality Stadium in December and January. City must be wary of being dragged unwittingly into similarly anarchic circumstances.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City -- Simon Curtis

Who will win? Bournemouth Manchester City Draw 13% Bournemouth

71% Manchester City

15% Draw

MAN UNITED: On the back of a convincing 3-0 win against Leicester, Manchester United will be looking to improve their chances of finishing in the top four with a win over Watford. Having trialled a new formation, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan taking control of United's attack from a more central position, they look in good shape to claim victory.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Watford -- Scott Patterson

WATFORD: Watford beat United in a memorable encounter at Vicarage Road this season, but despite a recent upturn in form a repeat result seems unlikely. The Hornets' injury backlog is finally clearing and the impressive trio of January signings (Tom Cleverley, Mauro Zarate and M'Baye Niang) are all likely to feature at Old Trafford, but with Mourinho's men in fine form, this represents an enormous challenge.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Watford -- Mike Parkin

Who will win? Manchester United Watford Draw 81% Manchester United

9% Watford

11% Draw

MIDDLESBROUGH: Could the recent 1-0 defeat at Spurs be Boro's turning point? The last 10 minutes saw them testing the opposition while maintaining their defensive cool. Romelu Lukaku is flying but maybe Boro will have enough to keep him at bay.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Everton -- Catherine Wilson

EVERTON: Unbeaten in seven league games, their best run of the season, Everton travel to Middlesbrough in great shape after putting six past Bournemouth last time out. Eyeing the top 6, three points against a newly promoted team are imperative if this recent revival is to eventually amount to anything.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-3 Everton -- Luke O'Farrell

Who will win? Middlesbrough Everton Draw 11% Middlesbrough

67% Everton

23% Draw

SUNDERLAND: Sunderland go into the last third of the season needing to maintain the form of the past two games which saw them thwart Tottenham's ambitions and drag Crystal Palace right into the relegation scrap. They now face a Southampton side who have hit a sticky patch and who may well be looking over their shoulders at the bottom six. A home win is essential for David Moyes and the 40,000-plus who will be supporting the Wearsiders.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Southampton -- Pete Sixsmith

SOUTHAMPTON: Southampton are short on confidence after a run of three straight defeats and the continued absence of injured captain Virgil van Dijk has hit them hard at the back. Whether a patched-up defence can stop Jermain Defoe adding to his 14 goals for the season is the key.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Southampton -- Alex Crook

Who will win? Sunderland Southampton Draw 49% Sunderland

21% Southampton

31% Draw

WEST HAM: The Hammers and the Baggies surprisingly find themselves tussling for leadership in the Premier League's mini league outside the top seven. Slaven Bilic's men are confident and playing well enough to close the gap to two points.

Prediction: West Ham 2-0 West Brom -- Peter Thorne

WEST BROM: The Baggies make their first trip to the London Stadium this weekend to face a rejuvenated West Ham. The big pitch may actually play into West Brom's hands with the way they've counterattacked in recent matches, so Matt Phillips and Nacer Chadli could have big parts to play.

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 West Brom -- Matthew Evans

Who will win? West Ham West Brom Draw 52% West Ham

8% West Brom

40% Draw

STOKE: While there is no such thing as an easy game, Mark Hughes would be foolish not to be targeting all three points and a return to the top half of the league against freefalling Crystal Palace. New boy Saido Berahino will be glad of the chance to make some positive headlines with his first goal(s) for the Potters in what will hopefully be a comfortable win.

Prediction: Stoke 2-0 Crystal Palace -- James Whittaker

CRYSTAL PALACE: While Crystal Palace's players will have learned from the shock of the 4-0 defeat to Sunderland, that susceptibility to conceding is still a major risk. A clean sheet is unlikely and while that is the case, so is a win.

Prediction: Stoke 2-1 Crystal Palace -- Rob Sutherland

Who will win? Stoke Crystal Palace Draw 44% Stoke

41% Crystal Palace

15% Draw

Manchester United, sixth since October, can finally move positions this weekend but will need to get past a resurgent Watford to do so, while ever-improving Hull travel to Arsenal on a high after last week's 2-0 win against Liverpool.

How will the games go this time around? Vote in the polls and have your say in the comments.

