Champions Leicester, Ranieri now facing a real fight for survival

One year ago this weekend, Leicester City travelled to Manchester City and produced such an emphatic performance on their way to a 3-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium that, for the first time, the fantasy of winning the Premier League began to appear as though it could actually become reality.

On Sunday, Claudio Ranieri's team face Manchester United at the King Power Stadium knowing that, by the time they kick-off, the reigning champions could find themselves in the bottom three.

What a difference a year makes, but will last year's fairytale become this year's horror story?

Are Leicester City spiralling out of control to the extent that they could become only the second club to suffer relegation just 12 months after being crowned as champions of England?

Not since Manchester City in 1937-38 has a team suffered that ignominy -- City went down despite being the leading scorers in the top flight that season -- but this season Leicester are threatening to write themselves into the history books once again, yet this time for all the wrong reasons.

Ranieri, the affable Italian who charmed the football world as he guided Leicester to glory a year ago, is now beginning to show the signs of strain -- complaining about referees' decisions and claiming that "in the bad moments, you can see who are your friends."

But with just 21 points from 23 games, Ranieri insists that his players are still displaying the spirit which will be crucial if they are to avoid the drop.

"Our aim is 40 points," Ranieri said. "That's it. The others (relegation rivals), I don't want to speak, I don't want to think, I don't want to see. I am watching just Leicester and how we can do better to win the match.

"But I know only one way: if you are a loser in this moment, you go down. If you are a fighter in the bad moment, you show your strength. Now is our moment to show our strength. I believe in my players because they were fighters last season, and they are fighters also this season."

But how has it gone so wrong? Few expected Leicester to replicate their success of last season, but aside from their run to the Champions League round of 16, where they will face Sevilla later this month, the 2016-17 has been a sporting disaster.

And it seems to be getting worse.

After finishing second in the Premier League with 24 goals last season, Jamie Vardy has only five so far this season.

Ranieri's team have not scored a league goal since New Year's Eve, losing their last three Premier League games and claiming just one point from the last 12 available, while Jamie Vardy, last season's top scorer, has scored just five goals all term and hasn't hit the back of the net since his hat trick against Manchester City in early December.

Yet despite his team's woes this season, Ranieri insists that it was inevitable that Leicester would suffer a hangover.

"I expected this kind of season," he said. "For me, it's normal what we are doing. If you remember well, I said, 'next season will be the true season.'

"Since the Premier League was born (in 1992-93), only two teams (United and Chelsea) have replicated success. That is 25 years, so it is a little difficult to replicate. It is difficult for the big champions, not just the teams who make a fairytale. But Leicester are fighters and our fans believe that is important."

Dropping into the bottom three would surely be a damaging psychological blow, however?

"They (players) don't think 'what happens if we go there,'" Ranieri said. "Sooner or later, we will die. Believe me. We have 20 minutes less to our lives from when we started the press conference, this is sure. But people who are used to fighting can't use this mentality. For this reason, I believe in the players."

There is a worrying symmetry for Ranieri, though, when it comes to facing United manager Jose Mourinho at the King Power this weekend.

Last season, Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea following a defeat at Leicester which left the champions perilously close to the bottom three.

Will lightning strike twice for Ranieri this weekend, with a defeat against the man who took his old job at Stamford Bridge ultimately proving too much for Leicester's owners, or will he survive regardless?

Claudio Ranieri is not worried about rumours but says he is crurrently only 'thinking to fight and to survive'.

"Everything could be," Ranieri said, when asked whether his position would be under threat or if he was "unsackable". "But I think the bookmakers make a mistake also this year. Look, it's not my philosophy to think about this. If my thoughts go there, I remember what was said by the vice-chairman the first time I met him. 'If we go down, you stay with us?' And I said, 'yes.'

"Now why should I have to think about this? I'm thinking to fight and to survive, that's it. I don't speak about my position with the owner. I speak about everything, but not my position. I never have. That is football. When everything is right, the manager is fantastic. When you lose, the manager is bad -- rumours."

With £29m record signing Islam Slimani injured and Leonardo Ulloa not match-fit, Vardy will once again be handed the chance to end his barren run in front of goal.

Vardy's fall from grace mirrors Leicester's, but Ranieri is confident that the luck will turn for his players and his team.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but in this moment, everything is wrong," he said. So we have to be stronger. The players are fighting more now than last season. Everything is hard now, but we will win. Now we are in a not good position, it is important to believe, and stay together and fight. It is important to continue to fight until the end.

"United [is] a big team, trying to get into the right position to fight for title and Champions League for next season. But we remember how we beat City here? We are positive and we are right and ready to fight."

With fellow strugglers Swansea City next up in the league after United, Leicester cannot afford to ease up on their fighting. But another defeat against United could leave Ranieri fighting a losing battle.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_