Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Trending: Ibrahomivic rescues point for Man United, Real Madrid's run is over

Jurgen Klopp feels his Liverpool side deserved a better result, but is still proud of the attitude he saw from his players.
Jose Mourinho felt his Man United side should've come away with more in an entertaining but fundamentally unsound match.

Here are the latest stories for Monday.

PREMIER LEAGUE:  Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late header saw a pulsating clash between bitter rivals Manchester United and Liverpool end in a 1-1 draw.

- Pep Guardiola suffered his heaviest league defeat as a manager as Everton dealt Manchester City a serious title blow with a 4-0 win at Goodison Park.

LA LIGA:  Real Madrid's Spanish record unbeaten streak ended at 40 matches after a 2-1 defeat at Sevilla in La Liga action on Sunday. FULL REVIEW

MAN UNITEDZlatan Ibrahimovic said Manchester United had made "simple mistakes'' despite rescuing a late 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

- Former referees Howard Webb and Keith Hackett have said Manchester United's Wayne Rooney should have been booked against Liverpool while the home side's equaliser should not have stood.

Jose Mourinho explained a touchline argument with Jurgen Klopp, late on during the sides' 1-1 draw on Sunday, by saying that the Liverpool manager thought the Manchester United boss wanted one of his players to be sent off.

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp has voiced his frustration after Liverpool had to withdraw defender Joel Matip from selection as they seek clarity about his eligibility while the African Nations Cup takes place.

MAN CITY: Pep Guardiola has effectively ruled Manchester City out of the Premier League title race following their 4-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday.

- Guardiola said the 4-0 thrashing by Everton at Goodison Park was "awful" for his players.

REAL MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty in Real Madrid's 2-1 loss to Sevilla saw him equal Hugo Sanchez's record for most spot kicks scored in La Liga with 56.

- Zinedine Zidane said it "hurt" to lose their long unbeaten run but promised that his side would bounce back quickly.

EVERTON: Ronald Koeman hailed his side for a "perfect" second half performance as they swept Manchester City aside at Goodison Park.

SERIE A: Fiorentina put a dent in Juventus' title charge with a 2-1 win at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Napoli beat Pescara, and Roma won at Udinese. FULL REVIEW

CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE: Player recruitment plans for the coming season were thrown into disarray on Monday morning as the Chinese Football Association confirmed last week's reports it would limit the number of foreign players permitted to play in the 2017 season.

AFRICAN NATIONS CUP:  Leicester's Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Algeria drew 2-2 with Zimbabwe, while Liverpool's Sadio Mane scored one and made another as Senegal beat Tunisia 2-0. FULL REVIEW

CHELSEA: The club showed that they have the quality to win without Diego Costa against Leicester City, according to Thibaut Courtois.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

