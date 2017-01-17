Koeman's Everton are inspired vs. hapless Man City; Sunderland woe

Paul Mariner says Man City's crushing 4-0 defeat to Everton most likely sees them out of the title race.

Iain Macintosh casts his eye over the best and worst of the action from the Premier League weekend.

HEROES

Life can go one of two ways when you turn your fury on your own club. You can alienate and offend everyone to the point that your position is barely tenable -- or you can get a more positive response. In Ronald Koeman's case, it was most certainly the latter. Everton were ruthless against Manchester City, scoring four goals from four shots on target and out-fighting their opponents in every department. This was a display featuring a blend of youth and experience, united by desire. It was, in short, proper Everton.

Fatherhood seems to agree with Harry Kane. Having missed last week's FA Cup tie to attend the birth of his first child, the Tottenham striker returned to claim a fine hat trick against West Bromwich Albion. There have been few halves of football this season more one-sided than the first at White Hart Lane, but Kane didn't switch off. He helped pile the pressure on even when the game was clearly won, giving the scoreline the gloss it deserved. It's safe to say that Spurs are back in the title race.

Scorn and mockery abounded when Marco Silva was announced as the new Hull manager, but he's made a fine start to life in England. After beating Swansea in the FA Cup, a spirited display against Man United in the League Cup was followed by an excellent win over Bournemouth, who had previously rested their entire first team to be fresh for the game, a decision they might rather regret. Hull are off the bottom, and despite Silva's fears that it might be too late, they can still survive.

There can be a nasty hangover when a long running streak of victories comes to an end, but Chelsea seem to have shrugged it off quickly enough. Their disappointing defeat against Tottenham was nothing more than a memory as they blasted their way past titleholders -- yep that's still the case -- Leicester. Special praise must go to Mikel Alonso, who won't be regarded as the most underrated component in this possibly title-winning team if he keeps scoring crucial goals like the two he netted on Saturday.

Oh, Andy Carroll. You should have been the Geordie Didier Drogba. You had it all. But you're 28 now, your feet are held together by rubber bands and glue, and we shall never again dream that you will lead the line for England, your pony tail glinting under the lights as you pile into aerial challenges again and again. But you can still remind us of what might have been by hurling yourself through the air and kicking a ball so hard that it nearly bursts. His effort vs. Crystal Palace will contend for goal of the season.

VILLAINS

Ronald Koeman and Pep Guardiola are close friends, but their relationship must have been tested by the events of Sunday. Koeman inflicted a stunning defeat upon his former Barcelona teammate, a result so embarrassing that calls into question Manchester City's ability to keep pace, not just with Chelsea, but with the rest of the top four. They have to improve -- and swiftly -- because this was a humiliation. If they play like that against Tottenham next week, expect a similarly emphatic result.

It's been five games since Sam Allardyce came riding "to the rescue" and Crystal Palace still haven't won a game. Not that deposed manager Alan Pardew is likely to take any satisfaction in something like that. Allardyce may have wanted to teach his own former employers a lesson this weekend, but West Ham crushed his new team without a second thought. With just 16 points on the board, this recovery job needs to start soon. Who have Palace got next week? Oh no, it's Everton.

After one of the best results of their season, a battling 2-1 FA Cup win at Everton, Leicester were brought crashing back down to earth with a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea. But is it really a surprise? Claudio Ranieri's tinkering has been kept under wraps since he returned to England, but his back three meant that this was his third different formation in as many games. Leicester looked solid in a 4-3-3 at Goodison Park; it can't be long before the patience of the players starts to fray.

West Brom might not be the most spectacular team in the league, but you can usually rely on them to put up a stiff fight, no matter the opponent. Given that, Tony Pulis will have been dismayed at the way they were taken apart by Tottenham, who could easily have been five or six up at half-time. Usually, if you're fortunate, you can get at the Baggies down the wings. Tottenham did all of that, plus the unthinkable: through the middle. Pulis should be concerned.

"This is it, lads," Sunderland supporters must have told each other before kickoff. "Stoke at home. They're in poor form; they were dumped out of the FA Cup by lower league opposition; their fans are starting to turn on the manager. They are there for the taking. This is our moment. If we can beat these, we can turn our season around and claw our way out of the relegation zone." Thirty-four minutes later, Peter Crouch scored Stoke's third. This season, finally, Sunderland might be getting relegated.

Iain Macintosh covers the Premier League and Champions League for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @IainMacintosh.