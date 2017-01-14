Hat-trick hero Kane leads team of the weekend; Crouch, Antonio also make it

Janusz Michallik feels Tottenham's defensive prowess is key to their potential run at the Premier League crown.

Goalkeeper: Liverpool may come away thinking they could have taken three points at Manchester United, but for a late equaliser. Well, if not for Simon Mignolet, they might have left Old Trafford with nothing at all to show for their performance. "He really made some amazing saves in the first half to keep United at bay," Paul Mariner says. Mignolet made crucial stops to deny both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the opening 45 minutes.

Defender: Kyle Walker is making a habit of turning in first-rate performances this season and his display in Tottenham's 4-0 rout of West Brom was no different. "I loved his freedom to get forward and how he was always available out wide, supplying Harry Kane and co. while adding some good defending into the bargain," Mariner says of Walker, who teed up Kane for Spurs' fourth and may well have left Gareth McAuley with a few sleepless nights.

Defender: Laurent Koscielny was on hand to make sure Arsenal enjoyed a pretty comfortable afternoon at Swansea. Whether it was his dominance in the air or passing out from the back, the Frenchman did his bit to help the Gunners keep a clean sheet as they swept to a 4-0 win in south Wales. "Admittedly, it's Swansea, but he's back to his usual self at the heart of defence," says Gab Marcotti, with Mariner adding: "He's the best defender in the league and showed it."

Defender: With Diego Costa dropped from the Chelsea squad for the game against Leicester, the league leaders needed somebody to fill his goal-scoring boots. That man, rather surprisingly, turned out to be Marcos Alonso; the Spaniard scored not once but twice from wing-back to help the Blues get back to winning ways. "No Costa, no problem as long as someone else is there to pick up the scoring," Marcotti says. "Alonso strikes the ball exceptionally well."

Midfield: And, it seems, no Dimitri Payet means no problem for West Ham -- on Saturday, at least. Not when you've got Michail Antonio. The 26-year-old set up all three of his side's goals -- including Andy Carroll's stunning overhead kick -- in the 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace. And all after being in bed with the flu just 24 hours earlier. Bravo. "He wreaks havoc down his flank and sets up each of West Ham's goals," Marcotti says. "Who needs Payet?"

Midfield: You'd be forgiven for not realising Tom Davies was making only his fourth appearance for Everton -- at the age of just 18 -- in the 4-0 destruction of Man City, such was the maturity he showed. He had a helping hand in Romelu Lukaku's opener and a clearance off the line and rounded things off with an expertly-taken first career goal. "It's not just the goal," Marcotti says. "It's the personality; it's the creativity; it's the way he rattled what was left of City's midfield." The Toffees have a new hero.

Tom Davies scored Everton's third goal in their thrashing of Manchester City.

Midfield: While Kane naturally drew all the plaudits following his hat trick in Tottenham's defeat of West Brom, Christian Eriksen also deserves high praise. It wasn't just that the Dane created the opener for Kane and forced an own goal from McAuley for the second, but that he was at the heart of all that was good about Spurs' romp to victory. "Constantly probing and always available," Mariner says. "Working hard out of possession and a superb creator for Spurs."

Midfield: Marko Arnautovic can be a frustratingly inconsistent performer at times, but when he turns in a display of the type he managed in the 3-1 victory against Sunderland, which brought with it two clinical finishes and a dominant left-sided display, there's no denying his talent or that he deserves a place in our Team of the Weekend. "He scored two fantastic goals," Mariner says. "We know he has the ability but he doesn't always show it; he was unplayable at times."

Forward: What a week it's been for Harry Kane. If becoming a father for the first time wasn't quite enough, he followed that up with a thumping hat trick against West Brom, becoming the fastest player to reach 60 goals in Premier League history in the process. "Hurricane," Marcotti says. "Right place, right time, right finish -- always." Mariner adds: "A magic man in front of goal." Kane now has 15 goals in all competitions this season.

Forward: Abel Hernandez has not exactly set the world alight this season, having scored just one goal -- way back in August -- before the weekend. That all changed in Hull's much-needed 3-1 win against Bournemouth, though, with the Uruguayan bagging a brace with two clever finishes. "Alive and just about kicking," Marcotti says of Hernandez, who could prove rather useful to new boss Marco Silva if he can maintain this form.

Forward: With three goals in his past three league games, 35-year-old Peter Crouch has turned things around. He scored again for Stoke as they saw off Sunderland and also created another for Arnautovic. He also won a whopping 18 aerial duels and made a number of vital clearances. "Sure, he's one-dimensional, and sure, he's ancient," Marcotti says. "But if you can do the same thing again and again and do it intelligently and the opposition have no answers, you're doing something right."

Manager: Mariner plumps for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte after the league leaders made light work of champions Leicester, but it's Marcotti's choice of Ronald Koeman who gets the nod after Everton so impressively tore apart Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. "He finds the right formula to frustrate the heck out of Pep and then unleashes the youngsters," Marcotti says. "And outsmarts his former Barcelona teammate in the most devastating way."

