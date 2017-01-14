Jose Mourinho vs. Pep Guardiola: Man United and City manager watch

Jose Mourinho has joked that he's calmer than Jurgen Klopp on the touchline as the managers prepare to go head-to-head.

Manchester United and Manchester City landed two of the biggest managers in the game last summer. Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have resumed their battle in the Premier League and ESPN FC is keeping a close eye on them.

Our correspondents Arindam Rej (United) and Jonathan Smith (City) bring us the latest weekly look at what both men have been saying.

Weekend match expectations

JS: Everton boss Ronald Koeman said Manchester City were "the best team I have come across in my managerial career" after escaping with a 1-1 draw at the Etihad on Oct. 15. The Dutchman was forced to switch an ultra-defensive approach as City bombarded them with attack after attack and goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg had the "game of his life," making two penalty saves and another incredible tip onto the post from a Kevin de Bruyne shot. Koeman can't go with the same approach at Goodison Park as City are getting their confidence back; their 5-0 win away to West Ham on Friday made it five wins out of six.

AR: Paul Pogba made a big statement by saying that matches against Liverpool are even bigger than the Manchester derby, fuelling the expectation surrounding Sunday's game between Jose Mourinho's men and Jurgen Klopp's side. United have the chance to cut the gap behind Liverpool (currently second in the table) to just two points if they win, so this should be a gripping encounter. A United win will be the favoured result, although it is a tough one to call, after their nine-game winning run in all competitions. Liverpool, meanwhile, have lost some of their spark from earlier in the season.

Best news conference quote

JS: "If you give them time and space, [Everton] play good football but they also have Romelu Lukaku so that helps them play more direct. Ronald Koeman is well adapted to English football so this will be a hard game."

AR: "I'm not sure he [Klopp] is as calm as I am... Yeah, I can run [along the touchline]. Yes, I can still run, it's no problem. The problem is to score a winning goal in the last minute." Pep Guardiola has revealed captain Vincent Kompany could return to face Everton this weekend.

Biggest current issue to solve

JS: Guardiola is still short of options in the defensive midfield position with Fernandinho not returning from suspension for another three games and Fernando in a race to be fit for the trip. Pablo Zabaleta impressed while deputising in that role at West Ham and could be asked to reprise it against Everton. But the Hammers midfield were woeful and new Everton signing Morgan Scheiderlin will be keen to make a big impression if he makes his debut; the Argentinean veteran will be in for a much tougher test if he gets the nod to start.

AR: Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic could both be available to face Liverpool and Mourinho must hope that both are in a fit enough state to perform. If not, he must find the solutions. Mourinho has been sounding less worried about Ibrahimovic, so the biggest problem could be Rojo. The United manager must weigh up whether or not it is worth risking the Argentinian bearing in mind that Eric Bailly is away on African Nations Cup duty. Chris Smalling is slowly working his way back into the groove after a toe problem.

Mood

JS: Quietly, City are returning to the form that saw them win their opening 10 games under Guardiola. Apart from the setback against Liverpool, City have looked good since the humiliating defeat at Leicester City on Dec. 10, winning five of their last six games and conceding just three goals. They remain seven points behind Chelsea but with the spotlight falling on Manchester United and Tottenham's fine runs in the top-six, City have gone under the radar in recent weeks, which suits Guardiola as he continues his City transition.

Fan rating: 7/10

AR: Mourinho's relaxed frame of mind was shown when he had a laugh about a reporter's mobile phone going off in his news conference on Friday. Many managers might have been irritated by such a disruption but Mourinho's light-hearted response ahead of such a big game indicated just how much the pressure on him has eased. Unlike when United faced Liverpool at Anfield in October, there is no need to feel inferior about taking on Klopp's team. On Sunday, the mood will be that United can take Liverpool on and beat them, which shows how times are changing.

Fan rating: 8/10