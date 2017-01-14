Leicester, Chelsea feel force of midfield dynamo N'Golo Kante's move

The FC crew don't see Chelsea losing their advantage, as long as they don't stray from what got them to this point.

Gab Marcotti gets Carlo Ancelotti's take on how Antonio Conte has reinvigorated Premier League leaders Chelsea this season.

Around Chelsea's Cobham training base, club sources told ESPN FC how some staff are still struck by how quiet and humble N'Golo Kante is, especially given how much talk the midfielder provokes.

Kante's remarkable ability to appear from nowhere and close down an attacker still raises impressed, but incredulous, laughs from teammates at training, and respectful gratitude during games. It follows on from the attitude at Leicester City, where they never got over how relentless the midfielder was.

There was a joke at the Premier League champions about him, first quipped by former head of recruitment Steve Walsh, now at Everton. "We play three in midfield," Walsh said. "Danny Drinkwater in the middle, with Kante either side."

Kante's influence has become even clearer this season. Without him, both Chelsea and Leicester plummeted to the bottom half of the table. With him, they have been in imperious positions at the top of it.

Even as far back as last February, Sir Alex Ferguson told anyone that would listen that Kante was the most important member of the Leicester team, and that they would win the title with a game to spare. He was proven correct, while Kante has proven to be more than a one-season wonder his impact will be highlighted again on Saturday as Chelsea return to the King Power.

Without in any way downplaying how crucial Kante is to Antonio Conte's side, however, it is no exaggeration to say Leicester miss him more than the current league leaders benefit from him. The real difference is how much Claudio Ranieri's entire defensive approach was based on him.

Kante was not another fine player fitted in among high-quality stars; he helped cover the deficiencies of lesser players, so they could concentrate on what they were good at.

That was never more obvious than with Leicester's two centre-backs Robert Huth and Wes Morgan. Both are highly dependable, physical defenders when allowed to stand strong, but can look lax when they have to come out of position or chase players. They didn't need to do that when Kante was there, because his running did that job for them. Morgan and Huth were left to stay tight and compact.

Further forward, it says a lot that Drinkwater was able to play an average of 1.5 key passes per game last season, only for that to drop to 0.5 this campaign. The reality is that he doesn't have as much freedom without Kante, and Leicester can't play the same counterattacking game, because they don't have the same foundation.

Conte initially wanted to sign Roma's Radja Nainggolan ahead of Kante, and he didn't seem to have the clearest idea where to use him straight away. The 25-year-old was shifted around midfield in those uncertain first few games, as Conte figured out how to strike the right balance in how Kante and Nemanja Matic should be positioned. There were some occasions when Kante sat in front of the defence, but that prevented him from offering the irrepressible harrying that elevates his play.

The midfielder's most distinctive -- and some would say unique -- benefit to a team is not that he lies deep and attracts the ball in the way Claude Makelele did. It is that he goes hunting it down and almost always claims it. There was a classic example towards the end of Chelsea's 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace on Dec. 17. Wilfried Zaha attempted to go one way, only to see Kante; the Palace man then swiftly turned in the other direction, only to somehow see Kante there again.

N'Golo Kante is the classic example of a great player who also makes players around him better.

Such play has been facilitated by Conte's 3-4-3 formation. With the way it fundamentally requires hard-running midfielders, it is almost perfect for Kante. And he has become perfect for Chelsea. His running fires the team, while also helping them keep secure as he bolsters the three-man defence behind him.

Chelsea's quality and style has also meant he has had to do less defending, making just 3.2 tackles per game compared to 4.7 at Leicester, and 2.7 interceptions compared to 4.2. This allows the France international to venture further forward and add more thrust to the attack.

His first meeting with his old side illustrated this well. As Chelsea routed Leicester City 3-0 back on Oct. 15, one of the defining sights was Kante breaking from deep to rampage forward. He came close to his first goal, but that was only a flag for what was to follow the very next week, as he finally netted in the 4-0 win over Manchester United.

The wonder is whether Saturday's match will follow a similar pattern, as Chelsea try to get back on track after the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham by beating the defending champions. Leicester feel a slightly different team from October and seem to have a bit more resilience again. Their 2-2 comeback at Stoke City, and a pick-up in recent results first fuelled by the sensational 4-2 win over Manchester City, are evidence that Ranieri's team are finding some form.

Leicester went back to their classic counter-attacking game in that match, looking to pounce at any opportunity, but it seems unlikely they will be able to do the same against Chelsea. That is down to Conte's pragmatism when it comes to opposing systems... and Kante's ability to track runners.

Chelsea are not a team who get caught on the break since going to three at the back. None of the goals they have conceded with that formation have been from counters. How could they be, with Kante cutting out attacks at the source?

To win on Saturday, and restart their own season while also making it two without a win for Chelsea, Leicester -- more than almost any other side because of the way they play -- are going to have to figure out how to get around a player they know better than anyone.

Miguel Delaney covers the Premier League and Champions League for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MiguelDelaney.