Man United have had the better of recent Old Trafford games vs. Liverpool

Liverpool legend Ian Rush fears the influence of Jose Mourinho when the Merseysiders face Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has described Sunday's home meeting with Liverpool as a "special match" but what has happened in the five most recent clashes between the clubs at Old Trafford?

Mar 17, 2016: Man United 1-1 Liverpool (Europa League Round of 16 second leg)

Louis van Gaal's United were already 2-0 down on aggregate after a dismal showing in the first leg. The hosts were much better in the return game, earning a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute when Anthony Martial scored with a penalty that he had won. At that stage, the hope was tangible but it was killed off when Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho eased forward and lofted the ball over goalkeeper David De Gea just before half-time. Feelings ran high towards the end of the game with clashes between fans inside the ground.

Sep 12, 2015: Man United 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

"Tony Martial, he came from France; the English press said he had no chance," is a song popular among United fans these days, paying tribute to the French striker who made such an impact in this fixture shortly after signing for the club. With his £36 million price tag having been questioned in the media, teenager Martial came off the bench for the final 25 minutes and marked his debut with a stunning goal, four minutes from time. Martial evaded Nathaniel Clyne and Martin Skrtel before finishing in front of the Stretford End to seal victory. Earlier, Daley Blind's opener and Ander Herrera's penalty had given United a 2-0 lead before Christian Benteke's overhead kick set up an exciting finale.

Anthony Martial scored in each of Manchester United's home games vs. Liverpool last season.

Dec 14, 2014: Man United 3-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers arrived at Old Trafford under pressure, with his side in mid-table and facing a United side building momentum having won five in a row to move up to third in Van Gaal's first season. The home side were grateful to goalkeeper David De Gea for some brilliant saves, but they were comfortable winners in the end as in-form Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata both scored to earn a 2-0 lead by half-time, although the latter should have been ruled out for offside. United were out of sight in the 71st minute when a swift counter-attack ended with Robin van Persie netting the third.

Mar 16, 2014: Man United 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Liverpool had not won at Old Trafford for five years but David Moyes' team were a different animal to many of their predecessors. Seventh-placed United were having a torrid season, which was compounded by being torn apart by title-chasing Liverpool. Incredibly, Steven Gerrard had three penalty attempts, scoring the first two to give his team a 2-0 lead just after half-time, then failing with the third effort in the 78th minute after Nemanja Vidic was been sent off. Luis Suarez added to the punishment for Moyes' men with a late strike.

Sep 25, 2013: Man United 1-0 Liverpool (Capital One Cup third round)

Moyes had suffered a pitiful 4-1 defeat in his first Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium three days earlier, so avoiding a home defeat against Liverpool, albeit in the League Cup, was helpful. United's much-changed side almost went ahead when Shinji Kagawa hit the woodwork before Javier Hernandez broke the deadlock with a finish inside the six-yard box. Liverpool's Suarez was back from a 10-match ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic, but the Uruguayan was not at his best over the 90 minutes. United again needed a fine save from De Gea, who kept out a Victor Moses header.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.