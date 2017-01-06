Marco Silva unfazed by criticism as he takes on tall task at struggling Hull

Hull boss Marco Silva is prepared for a tough EFL Cup match against Man United and Portuguese counterpart Jose Mourinho.

When Marco Silva's status as the leading contender to replace Mike Phelan as Hull City manager emerged last week, one disgruntled supporter called the local radio station to deliver his blunt assessment of the imminent appointment.

"Silva?" the caller said. "It might as well be Long John..."

Evoking the Treasure Island pirate as Hull's best hope of a saviour, rather than a highly-regarded yet largely unknown Portuguese coach, perhaps summed up the sense of frustration and exasperation within the club's fan base ahead of Tuesday's EFL Cup semifinal first-leg against Manchester United.

But by guiding the Premier League's bottom club to an FA Cup third-round victory over fellow strugglers Swansea City at the weekend, Silva has at least hit the ground running in his battle to convince the sceptics among the Hull supporters of his ability to do the job.

It has been a different matter for the 39-year-old, however, when it comes to persuading the disenfranchised British coaching community that he deserves his chance. Not that he appears to care about the opinions of pundits such as former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson and European Cup-winning Liverpool captain Phil Thompson.

Both men criticised Silva's appointment at Hull at the weekend, ignoring a CV that boasts Champions League experience with Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos and the endorsement of the likes of Jose Mourinho. When asked whether the likes of Merson and Thompson should show him more respect, Silva was straight to the point.

"Sure," he said. "But for me it's not important.

"I respect all the opinions, what the football people talk but for me, what is important is my work with my players and what our fans feel, what they believe. That is what is important for me in this moment."

Marco Silva's managerial history makes him as good as anyone to help Hull stay in the Premier League.

Owned by the Egyptian Allam family, Hull have ironically been one of the biggest backers of British coaches in recent years despite the trend for appointing overseas coaches. Since the Dane, Jan Molby, left the club in October 2002, Hull have appointed nine full-time managers. Silva is the first from outside the British Isles with seven of the eight, including the recently dismissed Phelan, born and raised in England: the other being the England-born Northern Irishman, Iain Dowie.

Turning to Silva may well be Hull's attempt at trying something new, an effort to be bold and revolutionary. But Silva is no rookie, with his exploits in Greece and Portugal prompting the inevitable comparisons to Mourinho, the United manager whose incredible success has inspired a generation of young Portuguese coaches.

Yet while Silva admits to a friendship with Mourinho, he dismisses any notion of him coming off the same production line as the Special One.

"What Mourinho did before, not only in Portugal, but what he did here in England, and in Italy and Spain, it's fantastic for him and for the Portuguese coaches," Silva said. "But I need to do my work, only this.

"We are football people and when you are football people, you talk a little bit, so yes, I know him. I think when I was in Sporting was the first time we spoke a little bit, because we were opponents in this year and we talked and after this moment, sometimes we talked."

Mourinho, who has described Silva as a "kid friend," insists it is unfair for the new Hull manager to be burdened with comparisons. "I don't think it's good for Marco to be compared with me," Mourinho said. "And I don't think it's fair, but I can see a similar start of career because he was in a small club, Estoril, before he moved to Sporting.

"I was in a small club, Leiria, before I moved to Porto, so we had a similar start in Portugal. He did well and I see him as an intelligent guy with a good attitude.

"I really wish him well, but not a good start: he has to lose three matches against us!"

Silva's tenure is off to a good start as young Josh Tymon sealed an FA Cup third round win.

Silva clearly shares Mourinho's determination, however, and the tough streak that has enabled the United manager to enjoy such success since emerging as a star coach at Porto almost 15 years ago. But he insists he will do things his way at Hull.

"Mourinho is a Portuguese coach and what he did in his career is fantastic for him and our country," Silva said. "But I am a different person, a different coach. I am a young coach, of course, but what I did in my career I did because I work a lot and I have a lot of ambitions to give these steps in my career.

"I will stay here to do the same, and to improve my career. For this to happen I need to improve my team and to put my team playing like I want. I have so many things to think and try to do in this moment."

The first objective for Silva and Hull is to emerge from Old Trafford on Tuesday with hope still alive for the second-leg at the KCOM Stadium on Jan. 26. Having masterminded a 3-2 victory for Olympiakos against Arsenal at the Emirates last season, Silva knows what it takes to pull off a shock against a more fancied opponent. But with a squad of just 15 players whom he met just four days, Silva admits that repeating the Olympiakos shock with Hull will be a tall order.

"It's different and it's easy to find why it's different," he said. "When I came here in Emirates with Olympiakos, I had three or four months to work with my team and I had I prepared my roster for the year.

"I prepared my team, made preseason with them. I had four months with this team. We played against Arsenal and Arsenal of course is a big favourite, but we have months of work.

"At this moment it's completely different. When I talk about our problems, it's completely different. When you asked me if I have one centre-back to play against United, you see it's completely different. To get to the final is not easy. United is the favourite but we will do our best to be in the final."

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_