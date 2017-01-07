Who is the Premier League player of the season so far?

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Arsenal's Iwobi enjoys remarkable rise

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Who is the player of the season so far?

#FCdebate ESPN staff
Read
Jaap Stam

Stam not after Old Trafford nostalgia

English FA Cup Mark Ogden
Read

Arsenal still in title race

Premier League Tony Evans
Read

Fonte's Southampton career faces sad end

Southampton Alex Crook
Read

Can Marco Silva find success at Hull?

Hull City Philip Buckingham
Read

Can Everton cope without Gueye?

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Read

Transfer Rater: Jose Fonte to Man United?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Spartak Moscow midfielder Quincy Promes

Should Liverpool sign Quincy Promes?

FC United Michael Yokhin
Read
With Nicolas Anelka in tow, Sam Allardyce's Bolton flirted with a Champions League finish during the 2006-07 season.

Ogden: Allardyce returns to 'different' Bolton

Crystal Palace Mark Ogden
Read
Ramsey action vs Bournemouth 170103

Ramsey has chance to secure Arsenal place

Arsenal James McNicholas
Read
Mo Farah Arsenal training

Sir Mo Farah lives his Arsenal dream

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Mitten: Mourinho's mood is relaxed

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read

Darke: Guardiola's bad attitude is bad for City

English Premier League Ian Darke
Read

Trending: Alli stars as Spurs beat Chelsea

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Dyche must target first Burnley away win

Burnley Jamie Smith
Read

Dele Alli flourishing as Spurs' second striker

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Delaney: Predicting the rest of the season

Premier League Miguel Delaney
Read

Five things to know on new Hull boss Silva

Hull City Tom Kundert
Read
Ross Barkley

Barkley at a crossroads at Everton

Everton John Brewin
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Who is the Premier League player of the season so far?

The FC TV panel have their say, but what do you think? Vote now!

There are a host of contenders but who has set himself apart so far this season?

Of the FC TV pundits, Shaka Hislop and Alejandro Moreno are united in their selection of Diego Costa, the Chelsea striker who has 14 goals and five assists in 19 Premier League games this season. 

Steve Nicol, meanwhile, opts for Costa's Stamford Bridge teammate Eden Hazard. The Belgian struggled for much of 2015-16 but has been back to his best in this campaign, with nine goals and two assists.

Also getting mentions were Liverpool duo Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane, as well as Tottenham's man-of-the-moment Dele Alli.

But maybe you think someone else is worthy of praise? Let us know by commenting below or by using the #FCdebate hashtag on Twitter.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.