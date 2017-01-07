Who is the Premier League player of the season so far?

The FC TV panel have their say, but what do you think? Vote now!

There are a host of contenders but who has set himself apart so far this season?

Of the FC TV pundits, Shaka Hislop and Alejandro Moreno are united in their selection of Diego Costa, the Chelsea striker who has 14 goals and five assists in 19 Premier League games this season.

Steve Nicol, meanwhile, opts for Costa's Stamford Bridge teammate Eden Hazard. The Belgian struggled for much of 2015-16 but has been back to his best in this campaign, with nine goals and two assists.

Also getting mentions were Liverpool duo Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane, as well as Tottenham's man-of-the-moment Dele Alli.

But maybe you think someone else is worthy of praise? Let us know by commenting below or by using the #FCdebate hashtag on Twitter.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.