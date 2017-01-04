Predicting how the Premier League will look at the end of the season

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Alli stars as Spurs beat Chelsea

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Delaney: Predicting the rest of the season

Premier League Miguel Delaney
Read

Five things to know on new Hull boss Silva

Hull City Tom Kundert
Read
Ross Barkley

Barkley endures downturn in fortunes

Everton John Brewin
Read

Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Perspective needed after Blues lose

Chelsea Phil Lythell
Read

Ogden: Rooney must take charge of destiny

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

Pochettino's best games as Spurs boss

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Klopp may need to forget the cups

Liverpool Steven Kelly
Read

Makelele made Chelsea target Bakayoko

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

How Tottenham stopped Chelsea's run

Tactics Board Thore Haugstad for FourFourTwo.com
Read

Macintosh: Alli shines, Man United find form

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
Read
Simone Zaza

West Ham's summer 2016 a wasted window

West Ham United Richard Jolly
Read

Hurrey: Who won (and lost) December?

Premier League Adam Hurrey
Read
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli

Dele Alli leads Spurs past Chelsea

Tottenham Player Ratings John Crace
Read
Diego Costa

Costa left frustrated as Chelsea stifled

Chelsea Player Ratings Mark Worrall
Read
Diego Costa and Pedro

Ogden: Spurs' blueprint to beat Chelsea

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
Dele Alli celebrates after opening the scoring for Tottenham in their Premier League match vs. Chelsea.

Alli the hero as Spurs topple Chelsea

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
Angel Rangel celebrates after scoring the winner.

Rangel, Swansea grab crucial three points vs. Palace

Swansea Player Ratings Max Hicks
Read
Jurgen Klopp

Klopp would be wise to strengthen in January

Liverpool David Usher
Read
 By Miguel Delaney
Share
Tweet
   

Predicting how the Premier League will look at the end of the season

Craig Burley says Tottenham have helped open the title race, but it's hard to back them as a contender to Chelsea.
After a game where Liverpool squandered a chance for three points, the FC crew are interested in how the Reds recover.

So far, this Premier League season has been one of sudden, sharp turns, the latest example of which came on Wednesday when Tottenham beat Chelsea. It was only in October that questions were being asked of Mauricio Pochettino but his side stopped the leaders' 13-game winning streak and, in doing so, raised new questions about Chelsea.

The reality is that, with every club having played 20 games so far, all of the top sides have both suffered an apparent crisis and enjoyed an impressive surge. What's true right now might be quite wrong in a few weeks.

Various other aspects, such as January signings, injuries to key players, general fitness and momentum at the right time, could further influence how teams fare between now and May.

At the same time, though, one thing seems clear: This is going to be a season where all of the top six accrue a higher-than-normal points' total. The average for fourth place over the last five seasons has been 71.4 points; far more are likely to be needed in the current campaign to secure Champions League football.

With that in mind, here are predictions for the remaining 18 rounds.

1. Chelsea (87 points)
Currently: 1st; 49 points

Wins: Hull (h), Arsenal (h), Burnley (a), Swansea (h), Watford (h), Crystal Palace (h), Man City (h), Southampton (h), Everton (h), West Brom (a), Sunderland (h)
Draws: Leicester (a), Liverpool (a), West Ham (a), Bournemouth (a), Middlesbrough (h)
Losses: Stoke (a), Man United (a)

2. Manchester City (84)
Currently: 4th; 43

Wins: Swansea (h), Bournemouth (a), Sunderland (h), Stoke (h), Liverpool (h), Arsenal (a), Hull (h), West Brom (h), Middlesbrough (a), Crystal Palace (h), Leicester (h), Watford (a)
Draws: Everton (h), West Ham (a), Tottenham (h), Man United (h), Southampton (a)
Losses: Chelsea (a)

3. Liverpool (82)
Currently: 2nd; 44

Wins: Swansea (h), Hull (a), Leicester (a), Burnley (h), Everton (h), Bournemouth (h), Crystal Palace (h), Watford (a), Southampton (h), West Ham (a), Middlesbrough (h)
Draws: Man United (a), Chelsea (h), Arsenal (h), Tottenham (h), Stoke (a)
Losses: Man City (a), West Brom (a)

4. Tottenham (77)
Currently: 3rd; 42

Wins: West Brom (h), Sunderland (a), Middlesbrough (h), Stoke (h), Southampton (h), Swansea (a), Watford (h), Bournemouth (h), Hull (a)
Draws: Man City (a), Liverpool (a), Everton (h), Burnley (a), Leicester (a), Arsenal (h), West Ham (a), Man United (h)
Losses: Crystal Palace (a)

Too many draws with put paid to Tottenham's Premier League title hopes.

5. Manchester United (77)
Currently: 6th; 39

Wins: Hull (h), Watford (h), Bournemouth (h), Southampton (a), Leicester (a), West Brom (h), Everton (h), Sunderland (a), Chelsea (h), Swansea (h), Crystal Palace (h),
Draws: Liverpool (h), Stoke (a), Man City (a), Arsenal (a), Tottenham (a)
Losses: Middlesbrough (a), Burnley (a)

6. Arsenal (76)
Currently: 5th; 41

Wins: Swansea (a), Burnley (h), Watford (h), Hull (h), Leicester (h), West Ham (h), Crystal Palace (a), Middlesbrough (a), Sunderland (h), Stoke (a)
Draws: West Brom (a), Tottenham (a), Man United (h), Liverpool (a), Everton (h)
Losses: Chelsea (a), Southampton (a), Man City (h)

7. Everton (54)
Currently: 7th; 30

Wins: Bournemouth (h), Sunderland (h), West Brom (h), Hull (h), Burnley (h), Watford (h)
Draws: Man City (h), Stoke (a), Middlesbrough (a), Tottenham (a), Swansea (a), Arsenal (a)
Losses: Crystal Palace (a), Liverpool (a), Man United (a), Leicester (h), West Ham (a), Chelsea (a),

8. West Brom (47)
Currently: 8th; 29

Wins: Sunderland (h), Bournemouth (h), Crystal Palace (h), Liverpool (h)
Draws: Stoke (h), Arsenal (h), Watford (a), Southampton (h), Leicester (h), Swansea (a)
Losses: Tottenham (a), Middlesbrough (a), West Ham (a), Everton (a), Man United (a), Man City (a), Burnley (a), Chelsea (h)

9. Leicester (45)
Currently: 15th; 21

Wins: Swansea (a), Hull (h), Stoke (h), Sunderland (h), Everton (a), Watford (h), Bournemouth (h)
Draws: Chelsea (h), Burnley (a), Tottenham (h), West Brom (a)
Losses: Southampton (a), Liverpool (h), Crystal Palace (a), Arsenal (a), Man United (h), West Ham (a), Man City (a)

There will be no repeat of last season's celebrations but Leicester will be good enough for a Top 10 finish.

10. Bournemouth (44)
Currently: 9th; 25

Wins: Watford (h), West Ham (h), Swansea (h), Middlesbrough (h), Stoke (h)
Draws: Hull (a), Crystal Palace (h), Chelsea (h), Burnley (h)
Losses: Everton (a), Man City (h), West Brom (a), Man United (a), Southampton (a), Liverpool (a), Tottenham (a), Sunderland (a), Leicester (a)

11. Stoke (44)
Currently: 11th; 24

Wins: Sunderland (a), Middlesbrough (h), Chelsea (h), West Ham (h), Hull (h)
Draws: Man United (h), Everton (h), West Brom (a), Liverpool (h), Southampton (a)
Losses: Crystal Palace (h), Tottenham (a), Man City (a), Leicester (a), Burnley (a), Swansea (a), Bournemouth (a), Arsenal (h)

12. Southampton (42)
Currently: 10th; 24

Wins: Leicester (h), Arsenal (h), Bournemouth (h), Crystal Palace (h)
Draws: Burnley (a), West Ham (h), West Brom (a), Man City (h), Middlesbrough (a), Stoke (h)
Losses: Swansea (a), Sunderland (a), Watford (a), Man United (h), Tottenham (a), Chelsea (a), Hull (h), Liverpool (a)

13. West Ham (41)
Currently: 13th; 22

Wins: West Brom (h), Leicester City (h), Swansea (h), Everton (h)
Draws: Crystal Palace (h), Man City (h), Middlesbrough (a), Southampton (a), Chelsea (h), Hull (a), Tottenham (h)
Losses: Watford (a), Bournemouth (a), Arsenal (a), Sunderland (a), Stoke (a), Liverpool (h), Burnley (a)

14. Burnley (40)
Currently: 12th; 23

Wins: Stoke (h), Man United (h), West Brom (h), West Ham (h)
Draws: Southampton (h), Leicester (h), Sunderland (a), Tottenham (h), Bournemouth (a)
Losses: Arsenal (a), Watford (a), Chelsea (h), Hull (a), Swansea (a), Liverpool (a), Middlesbrough (a), Everton (a), Crystal Palace (a)

Burnley woe
Burnley's strong home form will not be enough to save them from relegation.

15. Crystal Palace (39)
Currently: 17th; 16

Wins: Everton (h), Stoke (a), Tottenham (h), Burnley (h), Hull (h), Leicester (h)
Draws: West Ham (a), Bournemouth (a), Sunderland (h), Middlesbrough (h), Watford (h),
Losses: West Brom (a), Chelsea (a), Southampton (a), Arsenal (h), Liverpool (a), Man City (a), Man United (a)

16. Watford (38)
Currently: 14th; 22

Wins: Burnley (h), West Ham (h), Southampton (h), Sunderland (h)
Draws: Middlesbrough (h), Crystal Palace (a), West Brom (h), Hull (a)
Losses: Bournemouth (a), Arsenal (a), Man United (a), Chelsea (a), Tottenham (a), Swansea (h), Liverpool (h), Leicester (a), Everton (a), Man City (h)

17. Middlesbrough (36)
Currently: 16th; 19

Wins: West Brom (h), Man United (h), Burnley (h)
Draws: Watford (a), West Ham (h), Everton (h), Crystal Palace (a), Sunderland (h), Swansea (a), Chelsea (a), Southampton (h)
Losses: Tottenham (a), Stoke (a), Hull (a), Arsenal (h), Bournemouth (a), Man City (h), Liverpool (a)

18. Swansea (32)
Currently: 19th; 15

Wins: Southampton (h), Burnley (h), Watford (h), Stoke (h)
Draws: Hull (a), Middlesbrough (h), Everton (h), Sunderland (a), West Brom (h)
Losses: Arsenal (h), Liverpool (a), Man City (a), Leicester (h), Chelsea (a), Bournemouth (a), West Ham (a), Man United (a), Tottenham (h)

19. Sunderland (31)
Currently: 18th; 15

Wins: Southampton (h), West Ham (h), Bournemouth (h), Hull (a)
Draws: Crystal Palace (a), Middlesbrough (a), Burnley (h), Swansea (h)
Losses: Stoke (h), West Brom (a), Tottenham (h), Everton (a), Man City (h), Watford (a), Leicester (a), Man United (h), Arsenal (a), Chelsea (a)

20. Hull (26)
Currently: 20th; 13

Wins: Burnley (h), Middlesbrough (h), Southampton (a)
Draws: Bournemouth (h), Swansea (h), West Ham (h), Watford (h)
Losses: Chelsea (a), Man United (a), Liverpool (h), Arsenal (a), Leicester (a), Everton (a), Stoke (a), Man City (a), Sunderland (h), Crystal Palace (a), Tottenham (h)

Miguel Delaney covers the Premier League and Champions League for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MiguelDelaney.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.