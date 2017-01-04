Trending: Alli stars as Tottenham beat Chelsea, James stays at Real Madrid
Here are the latest stories for Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Dele Alli's double denied Chelsea a record-breaking 14th consecutive victory and fired Tottenham back into the Premier League title race with a 2-0 victory at White Hart Lane.
TOTTENHAM: Dele Alli declared Tottenham made a "big statement" with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea.
- Mauricio Pochettino has hit back at reports that he warned Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to show more "humility," claiming his words were "twisted" in the media.
CHELSEA: Antonio Conte backed Tottenham to challenge for the Premier League title again this season after Mauricio Pochettino's men ended Chelsea's winning run.
REAL MADRID: James Rodriguez said he was happy to stay at the club and fight for his place after scoring twice in Wednesday night's 3-0 Copa del Rey last 16 first leg at home to Sevilla.
- Zinedine Zidane hailed an "almost perfect" first half by his side against Sevilla.
COPA DEL REY: Real Madrid and Real Sociedad both enjoyed victories in the first legs of their ties on Wednesday. FULL REVIEW
MAN UNITED: Jose Mourinho has told MUTV he fell in love with Manchester United because of the supporters and said he is "really happy" with life at Old Trafford.
MAN CITY: Fernandinho will serve a four-match ban after an appeal against his red card during the 2-1 defeat of Burnley on Monday was dismissed by the Football Association.
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told NBC he will need time to achieve his targets with the Premier League side.
BAYERN MUNICH: Thomas Muller will struggle for playing time at Bayern Munich in the second half of the season, Lothar Matthaus has said in his column for Sport Bild.
IVORY COAST: Wilfried Zaha has been included in Ivory Coast's final 23-man squad for the African Nations Cup.
BARCELONA: Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has dropped another hint that he would be keen to manage Barcelona one day by acknowledging he'd love to coach Lionel Messi.
WEST HAM: Sofiane Feghouli's red card in West Ham's 2-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester United has been overturned, the club have confirmed.
EVERTON: Ronald Koeman has said Yannick Bolasie will be absent for between 10 and 12 months with his knee ligament injury.
ARSENAL: Arsenal are set to sign 20-year-old left-back Cohen Bramall from seventh-tier club Hednesford Town and hope he can develop into a player for the future, a Gunners source has told ESPN FC.
- Arsene Wenger plans to give several of his top stars a short winter break this week by allowing them to skip Saturday's FA Cup game at Preston, a club source has told ESPN FC.
UNITED STATES: Bruce Arena, who was hired in November to replace the fired Jurgen Klinsmann, has officially named his support staff.
MLS: LA Galaxy forward Mike Magee announced his retirement from soccer on Wednesday.
