Trending: Alli stars as Tottenham beat Chelsea, James stays at Real Madrid

Craig Burley says Tottenham have helped open the title race, but it's hard to back them as a contender to Chelsea.

The FC panel assess how Tottenham exposed their opponents' back line, as Chelsea's 13-game win streak came to an end.

Eric Dier and Dele Alli react to Tottenham's victory over league leaders Chelsea as Spurs climb to third in the Prem.

Chelsea's winning streak comes to a grinding halt at the hands of Dele Alli and Tottenham.

Here are the latest stories for Thursday.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Dele Alli's double denied Chelsea a record-breaking 14th consecutive victory and fired Tottenham back into the Premier League title race with a 2-0 victory at White Hart Lane.

TOTTENHAM: Dele Alli declared Tottenham made a "big statement" with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea.

- Mauricio Pochettino has hit back at reports that he warned Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to show more "humility," claiming his words were "twisted" in the media.

CHELSEA: Antonio Conte backed Tottenham to challenge for the Premier League title again this season after Mauricio Pochettino's men ended Chelsea's winning run.

REAL MADRID: James Rodriguez said he was happy to stay at the club and fight for his place after scoring twice in Wednesday night's 3-0 Copa del Rey last 16 first leg at home to Sevilla.

- Zinedine Zidane hailed an "almost perfect" first half by his side against Sevilla.

COPA DEL REY: Real Madrid and Real Sociedad both enjoyed victories in the first legs of their ties on Wednesday. FULL REVIEW

MAN UNITED: Jose Mourinho has told MUTV he fell in love with Manchester United because of the supporters and said he is "really happy" with life at Old Trafford.

MAN CITY: Fernandinho will serve a four-match ban after an appeal against his red card during the 2-1 defeat of Burnley on Monday was dismissed by the Football Association.

- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told NBC he will need time to achieve his targets with the Premier League side.

BAYERN MUNICH: Thomas Muller will struggle for playing time at Bayern Munich in the second half of the season, Lothar Matthaus has said in his column for Sport Bild.

IVORY COAST: Wilfried Zaha has been included in Ivory Coast's final 23-man squad for the African Nations Cup.

BARCELONA: Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has dropped another hint that he would be keen to manage Barcelona one day by acknowledging he'd love to coach Lionel Messi.

WEST HAM: Sofiane Feghouli's red card in West Ham's 2-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester United has been overturned, the club have confirmed.

EVERTON: Ronald Koeman has said Yannick Bolasie will be absent for between 10 and 12 months with his knee ligament injury.

ARSENAL: Arsenal are set to sign 20-year-old left-back Cohen Bramall from seventh-tier club Hednesford Town and hope he can develop into a player for the future, a Gunners source has told ESPN FC.

- Arsene Wenger plans to give several of his top stars a short winter break this week by allowing them to skip Saturday's FA Cup game at Preston, a club source has told ESPN FC.

UNITED STATES: Bruce Arena, who was hired in November to replace the fired Jurgen Klinsmann, has officially named his support staff.

MLS: LA Galaxy forward Mike Magee announced his retirement from soccer on Wednesday.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.