Paul Clement offers Swansea a road to redemption amid relegation battle

Swansea caretaker Alan Curtis said Paul Clement made a difference in the side's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

It might only be by comparison, but Swansea City no longer appear the Premier League's crisis club. Tuesday's 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace can be a turning point, and not only because of new manager Paul Clement's arrival. Their rivals in the battle to avoid relegation are beginning to reveal their own troubles.

Swansea, 19th, are just a point behind Sam Allardyce's new side and at Selhurst Park it was the home side and not Swansea who looked riven by disunity. Allardyce was clapped on to the field for his first home game, but the Palace fans were booing his players from early on.

Those still around at full-time -- the majority cleared out after Angel Rangel's 88th minute winner -- jeered Palace to the dressing room. There has been no honeymoon period for Allardyce, whose three matches in charge have yielded just a single point, and his prescribed, attritional style of play received few plaudits on Tuesday night.

As Swansea's defenders performed a second half rearguard action at Selhurst, Hull City, bottom after Swansea's victory, announced manager Mike Phelan's departure. Meanwhile, after losing 2-0 at Stoke, Watford manager Walter Mazzarri denied he was under pressure from the club's owners after just one win from eight matches.

While Swansea's players celebrated victory with the travelling fans, there were reminders of the determined togetherness that once fired the club through English football's divisions, has kept them in the Premier League since the summer of 2011, and took them into the round of 32 of the Europa League after winning the 2013 League Cup.

Can that revival of the club's spirit be maintained? It is at the Liberty Stadium, where Swansea will welcome Arsenal next on Jan. 14, that fierce divisions within the club have been made most apparent.

Bob Bradley's 11 matches and 85 days in charge until his Dec. 27 sacking, and eventual replacement by Clement, were rancorous, as fans barracked club chairman Huw Jenkins for overseeing the July sale of 68 percent of the club to American investors Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan.

Bradley's appointment to succeed Francesco Guidolin in October was a decision taken without consulting the Supporters' Trust that had played a key role in a club which was in English football's lowest division as recently as 2005. The American, whose future was ruined by securing just two victories in those 11 matches, was too associated with compatriots Levien and Kaplan to have much credibility with fans.

Paul Clement is Swansea's third manager of the season following the exits of Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley.

"There is a real trust issue between the supporters and the people involved in the change of ownership," Bradley told The Times on Wednesday. His replacement is an attempt to turn back the clock to happier times.

Swansea's previous ability to punch above their weight, with a small stadium of 21,000 capacity, has appeared lost during 2016. A club of such stature cannot afford wrong moves without paying a heavy cost. Clement, with just 33 matches of managerial experience when he was briefly Derby County manager last season, is another risk but something needed to change.

The former Bayern Munich assistant, reported to be Jenkins' choice and approved by the Supporters' Trust, had been on the club's radar since he was Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Chelsea from 2009 to 2011 and, though he was passed over when Bradley was appointed, it is hoped his playing philosophy revives old glories.

"Over recent years there has been a certain style Swansea fans have been used to seeing," Clement said on Tuesday.

Though club legend and four-time caretaker Alan Curtis picked the team at Palace and carried out press duties, Clement was in the dugout from the 40th minute, just as Alfie Mawson opened the scoring. Swansea deserved their lead after playing neat, creative football in those former traditions.

The second half required the dogged defence that proved beyond the Bradley regime, which conceded 29 Premier League goals. Wilfried Zaha's volley was spectacular for Palace's equaliser, but then came Rangel's first goal in four years and a victory that placed Swansea within reach of safety.

Passing football brought success and acclaim under Brendan Rodgers (2010-12) and Michael Laudrup (2012-2014), as well as in the early stages of Garry Monk's regime. Monk's sacking in December 2015 put the club into a tailspin it is yet to come out of but the appointment of Clement is seen as a chance to press the reset button. A road to redemption may be opening up.

John Brewin is a staff writer for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JohnBrewinESPN.