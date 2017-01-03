Trending: Wenger slams fixture scheduling, Chapecoense to rebuild

The FC panel discuss Arsene Wenger's tactics against Bournemouth that saw Arsenal come back from a three-goal deficit.

ARSENAL: Arsene Wenger blamed the Premier League scheduling for Arsenal's poor start but admitted he must "shut up and cope with it" after they rallied from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

CHELSEA: Chelsea are monitoring West Ham United's Michail Antonio, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

- Antonio Conte believes rival managers are complaining about Chelsea's greater rest time during the festive schedule simply because they are frustrated by the blistering run of form that has taken the Blues clear at the top of the Premier League.

LIVERPOOL: Reported Liverpool target Emil Forsberg could leave RB Leipzig during the January transfer window, according to the player's agent.

- Liverpool youngster Pedro Chirivella is close to completing a loan move to Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles, a source has told ESPN FC.

CHAPECOENSE: Brazilian club Chapecoense, who were devastated by an air crash disaster five weeks ago are ready to rebuild their team with the signing of 18 to 20 news players for the upcoming season.

HULL: Hull City announced on Tuesday that they have parted company with manager Mike Phelan. Phelan, 54, was sacked with the Tigers bottom of the Premier League, having taken only 13 points from their first 20 games.

MAN CITY: Yaya Toure and Bacary Sagna both remain relaxed about their futures despite their Manchester City deals running out at the end of the season.

SWANSEA: New Swansea City boss made "a real positive contribution" after coming out of the stands to watch from the touchline as his new club beat Crystal Palace 2-1, caretaker manager Alan Curtis said.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Sam Allardyce re-evaluated the task in front of him while blaming"fatigue" as the reason behind Palace's second-straight defeat on Tuesday, a 2-1 setback at home to fellow relegation battlers Swansea City.

REAL MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has dismissed speculation that any of James Rodriguez, Alvaro Morata or Pepe will be leaving the club in January, saying all are committed to working hard at the Santiago Bernabeu.

LIGA MX: Mexico and Atlas captain Rafa Marquez stressed on Tuesday that Liga MX players must come together to improve their bargaining power with club owners and the Mexican federation.

