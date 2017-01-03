Giroud's scorpion kick the rare wonder goal that caps off a brilliant team move

Paul Mariner compares Henrikh Mkitaryan and Olivier Giroud's scorpion-kick goals and picks his favourite of the two.

Olivier Giroud's stunning scorpion kick in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday had commentators immediately declaring it the goal of the season. It's difficult to imagine we'll see better.

Afterwards, Arsene Wenger was asked to outline his thoughts on the goal, and was particularly keen to point out that it was the culmination of a quick team move, which featured a lovely Giroud flick on the halfway line. "It was an exceptional goal, because it was at the end of a fantastic collective movement, which is what our game is about," Wenger said. "He transformed that goal, I would say, into art. It was art because of the surprise, because of the beauty of the movement and because of the efficiency of the movement."

Few would argue.

Wenger's emphasis upon the collective is typical, and a crucial consideration when determining the Premier League's greatest ever goal. How often do you see legendary finishes at the end of lovely team moves? Clearly, there's something of a catch-22 situation here. Brilliant hits aren't particularly compatible with great team moves; if the build-up play is particularly great, the finish will be relatively simple. It's difficult to find examples that transcend this problem.

In terms of brilliant long-distance strikes, we've become somewhat spoiled, as modern footballs are simply easier to hammer from long range these days. For example, when Manchester United's David Beckham lobbed Wimbledon's Neil Sullivan from his own half in 1996, many had never seen anything like it. Now, in the era of YouTube and an extraordinary amount of televised football, it's considerably less amazing. Maynor Figueroa's similar effort for Wigan against Stoke in 2009-10 won goal of the season, but when Charlie Adam lobbed Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois in 2015, there was considerably less fuss.

Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick vs. Crystal Palace is an early contender for goal of the season.

Team moves, meanwhile, tend to be somewhat underrated. Jack Wilshere's goal against Norwich in 2014 was an exception; it was a wonderful flowing, one-touch move and universally hailed as a brilliant goal. Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney linked for a famous counterattacking move against Bolton, although it was probably too simple to be considered a legendary goal. The move Rooney finished off at the Emirates in 2010, with help from Nani and Park Ji-sung, is a better example of a team goal -- and probably the best counterattacking move in Premier League history.

Arsenal have a few contenders in that category, though: away at Aston Villa in 2004-05, Ashley Cole finished a sensational move (featuring Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, themselves scorers of great goals) that boasted pace, trickery, vision and interplay. Isn't that more admirable than a thunderbolt into the top corner?

For tremendous strikes following neat interplay, however, you need to look to two of the most revered players in Premier League history. Bergkamp's legendary spin-and-finish around Nikos Dabizas and past Shay Given was truly stunning, one of those few goals that take your breath away because it's difficult to remember anything similar. Watch it 100 times, and you still can't work out what Bergkamp has done. But it's also a lovely goal because it featured classic Arsenal build-up play: Patrick Vieira winning a tackle and launching a break, Bergkamp spreading play nicely to Robert Pires, and the Frenchman clipping in a pass at the right speed for Bergkamp to apply his flick. Without the finish it's nothing special, of course, but it's not simply about the flick -- the flick rounds off the move.

Similarly, Eric Cantona's famous chip against Sunderland is a similarly pleasing goal aesthetically; you rarely see chips into the top corner, brushing the post before bouncing in. Again, there was more to it than simply the finish. Cantona drops deep, illustrating the movement that characterised his deep-lying role, bringing opponents up the pitch before dribbling past them. Then there's a neat exchange with strike partner Brian McClair, before the wonderful finish itself. Oh, and the classic celebration.

Steve Nicol was unimpressed by Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick, but says it was still better than Henrikh Mkhitaryan's.

But arguably the most underrated goal in Premier League history ticks both boxes: a team move and a wonderful finish. It was an overhead kick scored by Trevor Sinclair, but not even Sinclair's most famous overhead kick, overshadowed by his goal of the season winner for Queens Park Rangers in 1996-97.

This one came for West Ham, and was a truly outrageous strike -- he's forced to back away to meet the flight of the ball, before a stunning, slightly side-on bicycle kick he watches all the way onto his foot -- and, because of his body position, all the way into the net.

The build-up was fantastic. Paolo Di Canio took a corner from the right, and chipped it short to the edge of the box for Joe Cole. That, in itself, was odd. It was met with a cushioned touch by Cole, who then knocked it deep towards the far post for Sinclair's spectacular effort. Therefore, the ball hadn't touched the ground from the corner flag to the net, and featured only a chipped corner, a cushioned touch, a midair cross and an overhead kick.

Is it the greatest Premier League goal of all time? Perhaps not. But like the efforts by Bergkamp, Cantona and now Giroud, it was in the centre of the Venn diagram -- both a team goal and an individual goal. They're few and far between, but they're tough to beat.

Michael Cox is the editor of Zonal Marking and a contributor to ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @Zonal_Marking.