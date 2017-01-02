Premier League officials need help from video technology, and quickly

Pep Guardiola gets a little flippant when discussing Burnley's goal and the perceived lack of calling fouls in the Prem.

There were two big decisions during Monday's Premier League fixtures that were called 100 percent correctly, but they were lost amid the anger of those on the wrong end of the bad ones.

Gareth McAuley's header for West Bromwich Albion against Hull City was awarded by referee Mark Clattenburg, while Mike Dean ruled out Antonio Valencia's close range strike for Manchester United against West Ham.

With both incidents there was confusion as to whether the ball had crossed the line, with neither referee able to make the decision on the basis of one snatched glimpse through a mass of bodies -- yet both Clattenburg and Dean were able to make the right call because the Premier League's Goal Decision System (GDS) came to their rescue.

If only the rest of their job was so straightforward because, while those two decisions were called correctly, so many other incidents on Monday resulted in bad calls by the officials.

Some were simply a result of poor refereeing, such as Dean's decision to send off West Ham's Sofiane Feghouli for a challenge on Phil Jones early in the game. Look at the replay of the incident and you will notice that Dean sees it, then turns away. Seconds later he glances back, sees Jones writhing on the floor, and then opts to dismiss Feghouli.

Was Dean influenced by the actions of Jones rather than the actual challenge itself? With referees unable to explain their decisions publicly after games, we will never know.

The same goes for Anthony Taylor's decision to award a free kick to Sunderland during their 2-2 draw against Liverpool for a foul on Jermain Defoe on the edge of the visitors' penalty area -- except that there wasn't a foul, Defoe simply fell over. Yet Sadio Mane's handball from the free kick led to a Sunderland penalty, from which Defoe scored a late equaliser.

Over the past month we have seen Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo twice escape a red card for dangerous two-footed challenges, yet there was universal bewilderment as Leicester's Jamie Vardy ended up with a three-match suspension after being sent off against Stoke for the same offence.

Mike Dean was the latest under-fire for his decision to send off Feghouli.

Referees in the Premier League are under scrutiny, and under-fire, like never before. Theirs is a thankless task. Whenever they get big calls right, they are just doing their job -- a job for which they earn up to £70,000-a-year as professional officials, including match fees of £1,150. But make a mistake and they are castigated. They are accused of being inept and aloof, with some even condemned for allegedly seeking to claim a place in the limelight.

Clattenburg's tattoos of the Champions League trophy and Euro 2016 logo, to reflect his achievement of taking charge of the finals of both competitions last year, saw him mocked mercilessly by his critics, with Dean also the target of criticism over perceived over-dramatisation in his performances and actions.

Michael Oliver has been ridiculed for his trendy haircut (though, at 31, he is probably young enough to still want to be trendy), while Taylor spends his life being accused of being a Manchester United or Manchester City supporter, depending on the occasion, simply because he is from nearby Altrincham; nobody is willing to believe that he grew up supporting his local non-league club rather than the two Premier League giants on his doorstep.

Being a Premier League referee seems, from the outside at least, to be one of the least enjoyable professions you can imagine for the money on offer.

Imagine being responsible for the big decisions in a high-profile match, but you are the one person with just a single view of it. The watching millions of fans get to see every controversial incident from all angles on TV, maybe 10 times in a minute, while those in the crowd can access social media within seconds to either view it themselves or see how people are reacting.

And when a mistake is made, it is dissected and analysed over and over again in slow motion, to highlight how hopeless the referee or his assistants -- Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of three United players offside when he scored against West Ham on Monday -- have proven to be once more.

But unless the match officials are given further help by video technology, their situation will get worse before it gets better.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp claims the free kick leading to Sunderland's second penalty should never have been given.

The current crop are no worse than their predecessors -- they are probably better because they are fitter and spend more time fine-tuning their officiating than ever before -- but in the past, before every game and incident was covered by cameras throughout the stadium, the crowd and watching public also only had one chance to see it, so there was no possibility of a witch hunt on social media.

The detractors of using technology more complain of the game being slowed down, but there was no delay in play while Clattenburg and Dean waited to discover whether it was a goal or not a goal during their recent games.

How long would it take for a video referee to decide that Ibrahimovic was offside when he scored against West Ham? Or to judge that Defoe fell over against Liverpool?

Why not allow the fourth official to do something more useful than act as a peacemaker between two over-active managers in the technical area and give him the technology to review the decisions that have been made by the referee on the pitch?

Almost every game now results in an official being accused of ineptitude, or worse, by a manager, player or pundit, but they have become soft targets.

In an age of cutting edge technological advancements in sport, they are the ones who have become exposed by a game which insists that they remain locked in the 1980s -- analogue officials in a digital world. Referees need more than help than ever before and it needs to come quickly.

