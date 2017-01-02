How does Chelsea's consecutive winning run compare to Arsenal 2002?

Craig Burley praises Chelsea for continuing to grind out results in their impressive 13 game unbeaten run.

Chelsea need one more win to equal Arsenal's consecutive wins record from February-August 2002. The Gunners managed to win 14 games in a row and if Antonio Conte's men can overcome Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, then will write themselves into the history books.

Here, our Chelsea and Arsenal correspondents look at how their respective teams have done during their winning streaks.

CHELSEA -- Liam Twomey

Highlights

Chelsea have not looked back since the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sept. 24, claiming 13 straight victories. The 5-0 rout of Everton at Stamford Bridge in November was one of the most complete and thrilling Chelsea performances seen in recent years, punctuated by Eden Hazard lashing in his second goal after a lightning surge into the box and a slick one-two with Pedro.

Putting four goals past Jose Mourinho's Manchester United provided the first evidence that Antonio Conte's new 3-4-3 system had serious potential, while a 3-1 away win over Manchester City remains arguably the most impressive result earned by any Premier League team this season.

Key players

It's hard to argue against the claim that Diego Costa has been the best player in the Premier League this season. Nine of his 14 goals this season have come in Chelsea's 13-match winning streak and he has scored the winner in three of the Blues' four 1-0 wins since September.

Hazard is back in Player of the Year form, while N'Golo Kante has been every bit as crucial to this team as he was to champions Leicester City last season. David Luiz has been arguably the outstanding defender in the top flight since Conte's switch to 3-4-3, and his closest competition might be the consistently excellent Cesar Azpilicueta. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has also made some crucial saves.

Close calls

Kevin De Bruyne is probably still wondering what might have been if he had not contrived to hit the bar when City were 1-0 up and dominant at the Etihad, while West Brom might have succeeded in escaping from Stamford Bridge with a goalless draw had Costa not picked the pocket of Gareth McAuley.

Sunderland also came close to snatching a point in the final seconds at the Stadium of Light, only for Courtois to somehow tip his fierce shot wide. But in the main it's remarkable how many of Chelsea's victories have been secured with convincing and untroubled performances.

Which team would win if they played each other?

Arsenal's great 2001-02 team scored in every Premier League match, so it's difficult to imagine even this mean Chelsea defence keeping a clean sheet against them -- particularly with Thierry Henry operating at the peak of his powers.

At the other end, however, the Gunners' reliance on full-backs Lauren and Ashley Cole to provide attacking width as Freddie Ljungberg and Robert Pires darted infield would provide space for Hazard, Pedro or Willian to attack in transition, where Conte's men are particularly lethal.

Prediction: A lively score draw, with Arsenal picking Chelsea apart in possession and the Blues taking their chances on the counter.

Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp would shine against Antonio Conte's men.

ARSENAL -- Mattias Karen

Highlights

Arsenal's 14-game run came over two seasons: the end of 2001-02 and start of 2002-03. Dennis Bergkamp's clever flick-and-spin to create his classic goal at Newcastle came in Arsenal's third win of that streak and remains one of the most memorable moments from Arsene Wenger's 20 years in charge.

But the real highlight was clinching the title at Old Trafford with a 1-0 victory that wrested the crown away from Manchester United and Wenger's main rival Sir Alex Ferguson. It meant Arsenal's final game of the league campaign, an entertaining 4-3 home win over Everton and their 13th straight victory, could serve as a celebration and rousing send-off for long-time servant Lee Dixon. Their 14th came against Birmingham in the first game of the next season, before it was broken by a 2-2 draw with West Ham.

Key players

The quintet of Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Freddie Ljungberg and Robert Pires was of course the driving force behind this Arsenal team (and scored 19 of Arsenal's 29 goals in the run that ended the 2001-02 season).

But perhaps the less heralded Sylvain Wiltord also deserves special recognition. It was Wiltord who got the run started by netting the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Everton in February, when Arsenal were only fourth in the standings. And it was the French winger who crowned Arsenal's season with the winning goal at Old Trafford in the second half to seal the title.

Close calls

Bitter North London rivals Tottenham thought they had halted Arsenal's run after seven wins, when Teddy Sheringham made it 1-1 from the penalty spot in the 81st minute at Highbury in April. But Arsenal were awarded their own penalty five minutes later when Henry was fouled in the area.

In normal circumstances the French striker would have stepped up to the spot himself to secure the win. However, Henry needed treatment after the tackle and Bergkamp had been substituted, which meant it was up to right-back Lauren to take the crucial penalty. Lauren kept his nerve and beat Kasey Keller to keep Arsenal's title charge -- and winning streak -- going.

Which team would win if they played each other?

This was the greatest team Wenger has assembled at Arsenal and went on to become the "Invincibles" two years later, so it's hard to imagine them losing to a Chelsea side that were beaten 3-0 at the Emirates in September. Sure, Antonio Conte's team have come a long way since then but would anyone take Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante over Bergkamp, Henry and Vieira? Chelsea's attack would certainly cause problems for Arsenal but Sol Campbell in his prime would probably relish the prospect of doing battle with Costa.

Prediction: Arsenal to win 3-1. The combination of attacking power and a strong defence would be too much for the modern Chelsea.