Trending: Pep Guardiola unhappy despite win, Draxler joins PSG

MAN CITY: Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says he does not see himself managing into his 60s, telling NBC that he is "approaching the end of my career."

- Guardiola stopped short of criticising referee Lee Mason but was clearly unhappy with the official after Manchester City's 2-1 win over Burnley.

- Brazil international forward Gabriel Jesus has issued an emotional farewell to Palmeiras ahead of his upcoming move to Manchester City later this month.

PSG: Julian Draxler has officially completed his move from Wolfsburg to Paris Saint-Germain after the French champions confirmed the arrival of the Germany international.

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool will not pursue a move for Joe Hart, either in January or at the end of the season, with manager Jurgen Klopp having no interest in the England goalkeeper.

- Klopp has revealed he gave the opportunity for players to sit out Monday's match at Sunderland given the tight turnaround from the Manchester City win.

MAN UNITED: Manchester United are now enjoying their longest unbeaten run since Sir Alex Ferguson's reign after Monday's 2-0 victory over West Ham made it 13 games since their last defeat.

- Former Manchester United manager Tommy Docherty is still unconvinced by Mourinho's time at Old Trafford despite the Portuguese leading a Red Devils revival this season.

WEST HAM: West Ham manager Slaven Bilic insisted two "totally unfair" decisions cost his team against Manchester United.

- Slaven Bilic and West Ham United intend to stand firm and resist the temptation to cash in on Dimitri Payet, despite growing interest from Marseille.

ARSENAL: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has criticised the Premier League's holiday fixture schedule, calling it "absolutely unbelievable" that leaders Chelsea get more rest than other teams.

EVERTON: Newcastle United have made an enquiry to sign Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley on loan, sources close to the player and Championship club have told ESPN FC.

CHELSEA: Antonio Conte believes that Tottenham will present the toughest test yet of Chelsea's record-equalling winning run in the Premier League.

TOTTENHAM: Mauricio Pochettino has said Tottenham Hotspur will have the backing of the rest of the Premier League when they play Chelsea following Spurs' 4-1 win at Watford on New Year's Day.

ATLETICO MADRID: Antoine Griezmann says he does not like answering questions over his future as they suggest a lack of respect, while he insists he remains happy at Atletico Madrid.

JUVENTUS: Juventus have officially completed the signing of Tomas Rincon from Serie A rivals Genoa on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

SERIE A: Italian football federation president Carlo Tavecchio wants to see the Milan clubs return to being competitive again in a bid to end Juventus' domination of the Italian game.

MLS: The Houston Dynamo have announced the return of Mexico international Erick "Cubo" Torres from Cruz Azul.

SWANSEA: Former Derby County boss and current Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement has agreed to join Swansea City as their new manager on Tuesday, sources have told ESPN FC.

FLAMENGO: Brazilian giants Flamengo have signed midfielder Dario Conca on a one-year loan from Shanghai SIPG, the club has announced.

