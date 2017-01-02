Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Trending: Pep Guardiola unhappy despite win, Draxler joins PSG

Craig Burley looks to see how Pep Guardiola handles the newly added challenge of losing Fernandinho to red card suspension.

Here are the latest stories for Tuesday.

MAN CITY: Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says he does not see himself managing into his 60s, telling NBC that he is "approaching the end of my career."

- Guardiola stopped short of criticising referee Lee Mason but was clearly unhappy with the official after Manchester City's 2-1 win over Burnley.

- Brazil international forward Gabriel Jesus has issued an emotional farewell to Palmeiras ahead of his upcoming move to Manchester City later this month.

PSG: Julian Draxler has officially completed his move from Wolfsburg to Paris Saint-Germain after the French champions confirmed the arrival of the Germany international.

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool will not pursue a move for Joe Hart, either in January or at the end of the season, with manager Jurgen Klopp having no interest in the England goalkeeper.

- Klopp has revealed he gave the opportunity for players to sit out Monday's match at Sunderland given the tight turnaround from the Manchester City win.

MAN UNITEDManchester United are now enjoying their longest unbeaten run since Sir Alex Ferguson's reign after Monday's 2-0 victory over West Ham made it 13 games since their last defeat.

- Former Manchester United manager Tommy Docherty is still unconvinced by Mourinho's time at Old Trafford despite the Portuguese leading a Red Devils revival this season.

WEST HAM: West Ham manager Slaven Bilic insisted two "totally unfair" decisions cost his team against Manchester United.

- Slaven Bilic and West Ham United intend to stand firm and resist the temptation to cash in on Dimitri Payet, despite growing interest from Marseille.

ARSENALArsenal boss Arsene Wenger has criticised the Premier League's holiday fixture schedule, calling it "absolutely unbelievable" that leaders Chelsea get more rest than other teams.

EVERTON: Newcastle United have made an enquiry to sign Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley on loan, sources close to the player and Championship club have told ESPN FC.

CHELSEAAntonio Conte believes that Tottenham will present the toughest test yet of Chelsea's record-equalling winning run in the Premier League.

TOTTENHAMMauricio Pochettino has said Tottenham Hotspur will have the backing of the rest of the Premier League when they play Chelsea following Spurs' 4-1 win at Watford on New Year's Day.

ATLETICO MADRID: Antoine Griezmann says he does not like answering questions over his future as they suggest a lack of respect, while he insists he remains happy at Atletico Madrid.

JUVENTUS: Juventus have officially completed the signing of Tomas Rincon from Serie A rivals Genoa on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

SERIE A: Italian football federation president Carlo Tavecchio wants to see the Milan clubs return to being competitive again in a bid to end Juventus' domination of the Italian game.

MLSThe Houston Dynamo have announced the return of Mexico international Erick "Cubo" Torres from Cruz Azul.

SWANSEAFormer Derby County boss and current Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement has agreed to join Swansea City as their new manager on Tuesday, sources have told ESPN FC.

FLAMENGO: Brazilian giants Flamengo have signed midfielder Dario Conca on a one-year loan from Shanghai SIPG, the club has announced.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

