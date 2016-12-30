Who scored the best Premier League goal in December?

Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Ogden: Guardiola must face Man City problems

The Match Mark Ogden
Boro resolve vs. Man United gives real hope

Middlesbrough Player Ratings Catherine Wilson
Arsenal

Who scored the best goal in December?

Premier League ESPN staff
Aguero silent in return from suspension

Man City Player Ratings Simon Curtis
Liverpool prove title credentials vs. Man City

The Match Mark Ogden
Sunderland thrashed by Burnley

Sunderland Player Ratings Colin Randall
Afobe steers Bournemouth past hapless Swansea

Bournemouth Player Ratings Will Kent
Swansea prove Bradley not the only problem

The Match Iain Macintosh
Anthony Martial struck Manchester United's equaliser against Middlesbrough.

Martial 9/10, Pogba 10/10 vs. Boro

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Willian scores the first of his two goals for Chelsea.

Willian brace earns Chelsea 13th straight

The Match Miguel Delaney
Pogba, Man United's dramatic late show

The Match Arindam Rej
Ross Barkley equalised for Everton in the 84th minute.

Barkley rescues Everton at Hull

Everton Luke O'Farrell
Dejan Lovren

ESPN FC's top club highlights in 2016

Blog - ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Kieran Trippier

Spurs' lack of defensive cover hurts rotation

Tottenham Ben Pearce
Ogden: Best and worst of football in 2016

Premier League Mark Ogden
Keeping momentum vital vs. Boro

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Chelsea must get Courtois to stay

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Guardiola nous restores Man City confidence

Premier League Tony Evans
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Arsene Wenger, manager of Arsenal walks past Sam Allardyce the West Ham manager during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at Boleyn Ground on December 28, 2014 in London, England.

Still no love lost between Wenger and Allardyce

Arsenal Tom Adams
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
