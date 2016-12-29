Jose Mourinho vs. Pep Guardiola: Man United and City manager watch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic talks about the main differences between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho as managers.

Manchester United and Manchester City landed two of the biggest managers in the game last summer. Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have resumed their battle in the Premier League and ESPN FC is keeping a close eye on them.

Our correspondents Arindam Rej (United) and Jonathan Smith (City) bring us the latest weekly look at what both men have been saying.

Weekend match expectations

JS: Liverpool and Manchester City are similar in so many ways -- creative, quick and dangerous but susceptible at the back -- so this could potentially be be a highly entertaining game with plenty of goals. Anfield will also be extremely lively, particularly with the match being an early evening kickoff just hours before the start of the New Year. Pep Guardiola's first job will be to try to silence the Kop and he's more likely to do that by asking his side to control possession, which could be a high-risk tactic against Liverpool's high-pressing.

AR: Manchester United's momentum keeps building, with four Premier League wins in a row having been collected, and Jose Mourinho's men are expected to extend that run by defeating struggling Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve. Middlesbrough have lost both their away games in December, 1-0 against both Southampton and Burnley, and are hovering close to the relegation zone. The tactical battle will be interesting between Mourinho and Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka -- who was once the Portuguese's assistant at Real Madrid. Middlesbrough's goalkeeper Victor Valdes, formerly of United, is also a familiar face and made a blunder at Burnley on Boxing Day.

Best news conference quote

JS: "I saw them many times. I was lucky to play against Jurgen Klopp. I think we know each other quite well and I saw Liverpool this year many times. There are six teams fighting for the title, especially for the first four positions fighting for the Champions League qualification. All the contenders are very tough teams. It will be a good fight until the end of the season."

AR: "Tomorrow is the first time where I want my team to win and he [Karanka] wants his team to win. That's football. Sometimes, brothers against brothers. Probably it happens with a father against a son -- father manages against a son as a player and that has to be even more difficult... After [the match], someone will have a bad face."

Paul Mariner rates Jose Mourinho among the top ten managers in the world but no longer in the upper echelons of football.

Biggest current issue to solve

JS: Guardiola still doesn't have a settled back four, which could potentially be hugely dangerous ahead of a trip to the Premier League's top scorers. City have at least kept two successive clean sheets but have been under the same pressure as when they faced Chelsea and Leicester City in early December when they conceded seven goals in two games. Klopp's side will put City's defence under intense scrutiny and it's time for Guardiola's defenders to stand up to the task.

AR: Mourinho seems to have a clearer idea of who should be in the side and how they should play, but the wide attacking positions remain up for grabs. Several players are battling to start on both the left and right side of central striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Against Sunderland, Mourinho went for the subtlety of Juan Mata and energy of Jesse Lingard to start with, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan's return to fitness and stunning cameo appearance off the bench means that another change in personnel is expected to take place against Middlesbrough.

Mood

JS: City fans never go to Anfield with any confidence. The last time City won at Anfield in the Premier League was 2003, so many supporters would happily take a point before kickoff. But Guardiola has undergone a mini-revival in recent weeks with three straight victories and just one goal conceded. A win would see City move up to second and would give a real hope that they are capable of overhauling Chelsea's lead at the top.

Fan rating: 7/10

AR: Mourinho remarked in his news conference that "it is difficult for me to remember the last match where we didn't play well," showing how consistently positive the mood has been recently. The last time that United did not play well was probably Fenerbahce away, when they lost 2-1, on Nov 3. That is nearly two months ago and 11 games have gone since then, so the club have reasons for long-term optimism. Ibrahimovic even told ESPN in an interview that he still does not think the title is beyond them this season.

Fan rating: 7/10