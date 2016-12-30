W2W4: Guardiola vs. Klopp, Swansea begin life after Bradley

Alexis Nunes and Paul Mariner predict some Premier League fixtures, including the crucial clash of Man City vs. Liverpool.

After winning their 12th consecutive league game, Don Hutchison and Alison Bender ask whether anyone can catch the Blues.

Jurgen Klopp feels every game is a must-win heading into Liverpool's clash with Stoke City.

Claudio Ranieri sees Leicester's upcoming match with West Ham as a critical point in their fight against relegation.

The ESPN FC panel discuss the sacking of Bob Bradley and all agree that the club were right in sacking the American.

W2W4 previews the weekend's Premier League action and highlights five key storylines.

Liverpool, City fight out festive eliminator

Pep Guardiola was a highly interested observer at Anfield as Liverpool blasted Stoke 4-1 on Tuesday evening. Sunderland boss David Moyes might have been seated on the same row, but it was Guardiola, clad in an immaculately tailored flat cap, who took all the attention.

"Maybe he was here to watch good football," smirked Jurgen Klopp afterwards. "Hopefully we had no security and Pep had to write all these autographs."

New Year's Eve at Anfield will see Klopp and Guardiola reunited for a ninth competitive meeting. The final whistle will mark the halfway point of the Premier League season, but this has the feel of a playoff to be Chelsea's closest challengers in the title race. Liverpool are six points behind Antonio Conte's team, with City a further point behind.

The tally between the managerial megastars lies at four victories each, when Klopp was at Borussia Dortmund and Guardiola Bayern Munich, with 11 goals each. Considering Bayern's overbearing financial might, that does Klopp great credit, and he might fancy that a repeat of Liverpool's performance against Stoke can catch City on the hop.

On Boxing Day at Hull, it took until the 72nd minute for Guardiola's team to find the first goal of their 3-0 win. Until then, City had been noticeably conservative in their approach. Perhaps that could be the plan on Saturday, though Guardiola's trip down the M62 on Tuesday might well have amended his thinking.

Chelsea look to maintain march

As for the league leaders, the stats are stacking up nicely for Chelsea. Each of the four times the club has led the Premier League at the turn of the year, they have collected the trophy in May. And their current points total of 46 is higher than any that the last 10 Premier League champions had collected after 18 matches.

After missing Monday's match against Bournemouth, top scorer Diego Costa will return to action against Stoke City.

Conte's team is becoming a runaway train, and Stoke City, Saturday's opponents do not look particularly well equipped to stop Chelsea from collecting a 13th consecutive win. Mark Hughes' team have won just two away matches of nine, and those were at Watford and Hull.

Meanwhile, having sat out Boxing Day's 3-0 stroll past Bournemouth, back come Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante from suspension, two of Conte's leading lights alongside Eden Hazard, who happily destroyed Bournemouth in their absence. Another has been Victor Moses, a continuing revelation at right wing-back, for which Hughes, who loaned the Nigerian two seasons ago, has been taking some credit.

"We taught him how to defend and now he's reaping the benefits at Chelsea," said Hughes wryly on Thursday. Should Moses et al collect another victory from their 3pm kickoff, then serious pressure will be exerted on Liverpool and City in Saturday's later game.

Curtis tries to curb chaos

Alan Curtis has seen it all at Swansea City. He was the club's centre forward as the Swans climbed all four divisions to reach the old First Division in 1981, and was on the backroom staff as the club made a similar rise to reaching the Premier League in 2011. This week saw him take the reins for a fifth spell as Swansea caretaker manager, after Bob Bradley was mercifully fired after 85 days, and just two victories from 11 matches.

This time last year, Curtis was stepping in for Garry Monk, and had been named as Swansea's manager until the end of the 2015-16. But as so often happens at the Liberty Stadium these days, plans changed and Francesco Guidolin was brought in above him. Even then, Curtis came through for the club. When Guidolin was hospitalised with a lung infection in March, Curtis presided over vital wins over Arsenal and Norwich, giant steps in successfully averting relegation.

The decision to put Bradley out of his misery was taken amid a backdrop of fans' rebellion; most had never wanted the American in charge. Curtis, an authentic club legend, can be a unifying figure for as long as the club need him to remain the frontman. And that may be a while, as contenders like Ryan Giggs, Frank de Boer and Chris Coleman drop from the picture of possibles.

Old foes meet at the Emirates

Big Sam Allardyce is back in the saddle, and judging by his anger at Watford mascot, Harry the Hornet during Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road, is already fired up by Palace's relegation battle. His next opponent is a familiar foe. Allardyce and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger are diametric opposites -- the stout English yeoman versus the European sophisticate.

At Crystal Palace, Sam Allardyce is back in the saddle in the familiar role of manager of a relegation-threatened club.

Allardyce has enjoyed getting one over on Wenger down the years. "I got under his skin," he recalled last year when Sunderland manager, and Allardyce teams have triumphed five times over the years over Arsenal, though not since 2010. There was a time when Allardyce bemoaned the Frenchman's reluctance to enjoy a post-match drink, but time has given rise to respect between two old stagers.

That's unless something controversial happens at the Emirates. Both remain terrible losers.

Ranieri must turn tide

Leicester's brilliant year is ending sourly. The sound of fans barracking manager Claudio Ranieri, as was audible during a 2-0 Boxing Day defeat to Everton, would have been unimaginable in May, but currently Leicester sit just three points above the relegation zone.

Against Everton, Riyad Mahrez was dropped. "I am waiting for a very good reaction," said Ranieri on Thursday ahead of playing West Ham on Saturday. The Algerian international's indolence has been a worrying sign amid the champions' slide. "We are the Foxes and the Foxes are fearless," was Ranieri's rallying cry. It was none too convincing.

John Brewin is a staff writer for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JohnBrewinESPN.