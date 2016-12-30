Claudio Ranieri gets back to reality as Leicester face relegation battle

Journey back to Leicester's remarkable fairytale in 2016, but what can we expect from the Foxes in 2017?

LEICESTER -- As Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri held court in his final news conference of 2016, surrounded on three sides by jumbo-sized newspaper front pages of his side's remarkable Premier League title triumph, the Italian was clear in his message.

"I have forgotten 2016 now," Ranieri said. "Dec. 31, West Ham. My mind is only on that. West Ham is my life now, everything else is the past. Only the future is important now and I hope my players think the same."

Ranieri may be a man on his own within the King Power Stadium, however. Despite his insistence that the past is the past, those newspaper headlines which scream across the press room -- "Fantasy Football","Campioni", "Leicester Fiesta" -- hark back to the glorious first six months of 2016 when Leicester stunned the world by claiming the club's first-ever league title, 132 years after their formation in 1884.

Those first six months have been overshadowed by the final six, though, as the champions slide deep into the relegation battle and currently lie in 16th position, just three points above the trap-door.

"We made the first six months unbelievable for the right way," Ranieri said. "But the other six months? Well, they have been unbelievable the other way."

West Ham visit the King Power on New Year's Eve as the curtain falls on Leicester's remarkable year and much has changed since the heady days of last season.

Even Ranieri's news conferences have slipped down the pecking order. During the run-in, Ranieri's superstition of shaking the hand of every journalist in the room before he spoke could take as long as 10 minutes, but on Thursday he was done within 60 seconds, with only a handful of reporters choosing to attend.

Yet with his team in relegation danger, Ranieri appears focused and determined. His players may have lost their sparkle, most notably key figures from last season such as Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy, but Ranieri is ready to lead the fight to safety.

"When all goes right, everything is good enough," he said. "But I want to see the strong man. In this situation, it is important to manage. When everything is right, there is a kind of psychology. When everything is wrong, my job is to support my players -- to make sure they react and show they are strong.

"For us now, it is important to turn 20 points. We have 17 points, but we have to turn the year on 20 points. Against West Ham, we have to win. We have to win."

The club's struggles have led to frustration from the supporters, who began to vent their anger on Ranieri during the Boxing Day defeat at home to Everton, although Leicester's Thai owners -- who will not attend the West Ham game due to their annual family holiday -- remain committed to former Chelsea manager and have promised funds to strengthen in January.

When asked his priorities, Ranieri was blunt -- "Players," he said.

But what next? With Leicester's previously impressive home form torn apart by Everton -- less than a month ago, Manchester City were humiliated at the King Power -- the team appear to have problems springing from all directions.

"I don't think the problem is away or home -- we have a problem and a problem we have to resolve," Ranieri said. "We have to resolve it together. I never say the problems are because I lose players with injury or suspension or we have a not good enough squad.

"Listen, the squad is good and all the players are good. Against Everton, there was a lack of concentration from a ball from the 'keeper -- how many have we scored like from Kasper [Schmeichel] clearances? It is difficult now, but this is football and life. I want to see how the man reacts in the bad moment."

Leicester have now won just once in nine games and the feelgood factor of last May has evaporated. But Ranieri will not allow anybody at the club sulk as a result of the downturn. He wants action.

Leicester's form has been a far cry from last season, the FC crew discuss if they'll slip into the relegation battle.

"Yes, we are unhappy," he said. "Nobody is happy -- the chairman, me, the sporting director, the players. We have to react and as soon as possible. We stay together. We have a strong dressing room and we need to show these good things on the pitch.

"We have to react and concentrate and fight. When we concentrate, we can show a fantastic performance."

Reinforcements may come early in January, with Belgian club Genk accepting a £15 million offer for Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Others are likely to follow, with Ranieri insisting he will have the final say on those who arrive next month. But ultimately, having credited the players with the title success last season, Ranieri accepts it will be the players who drag Leicester out of the mess they currently find themselves in.

Mahrez will return at the weekend after being dropped recently and Ranieri is confident that his team still possess the fighting spirit to climb the table and ensure that 2017 does not deliver a nightmare end to the fairytale of 2016.

"The players are not a machine, you don't put in a coin and they start to work," he said. "It is important to realise when you rest and when you start the machine.

"But if we are fearless, it means we are the foxes and foxes are fearless. We know very well we are in a battle with a lot of teams, but we are ready to battle."

