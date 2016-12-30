Trending: Tottenham hit four at Southampton, Tevez off to Shanghai

After a promising start, Southampton conceded four goals and had a man sent off as Spurs poured it on in the second half.

Mauricio Pochettino praises the shift in Tottenham's personality against Southampton after equalising in the first half.

Here are the latest stories for Thursday.

TOTTENHAM: Dele Alli's double spared Harry Kane's blushes as the midfielder helped Tottenham to an emphatic 4-1 win against 10-man Southampton.

- Kane says the ground caused his skied penalty miss in Tottenham victory.

SOUTHAMPTON: Claude Puel felt Nathan Redmond's sending off was the pivotal moment of the match as Southampton surrendered the lead to lose at home to Spurs.

BOCA JUNIORS: Shanghai Greenland Shenhua have completed a deal to bring former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez to the Chinese Super League (CSL) from Boca.

ESTUDIANTES: Juan Sebastian Veron is back in football at the age of 41 after officially re-signing for Estudiantes, two years after hanging up his boots.

SEVILLA: Samir Nasri will have to explain the intravenous drip treatment he is said to have received at a Los Angeles clinic amid concerns he may have violated anti-doping rules.

MAN UNITED: Anthony Martial's agent has said he and his client are carefully considering interest from Sevilla as the Manchester United youngster plans his future.

- Leon Bailey, a reported target for Manchester United and Leicester City, has said he could follow in Wilfred Ndidi's footsteps by leaving Genk.

SWANSEA: Bob Bradley insists focus on his use of American terminology did not interfere with his work as Swansea boss, while adding he "received no xenophobia" from anyone involved with the club at all.

- Bradley said he feared his departure will damage the future prospect of Americans managing in the Premier League before his dismissal was announced this week.

BARCELONA: Andres Iniesta has expressed his desire to retire at Barcelona as the club prepare to offer him a new deal in the New Year.

- David Villa says he would not have signed for Barcelona if Valencia had not needed the money from his sale.

LIVERPOOL: Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum believes Liverpool's firepower -- especially at home -- means even Manchester City should fear coming to Anfield.

ARSENAL: Arsene Wenger has called for the loan system to be overhauled, saying the tendency of some clubs to stockpile dozens of players who only get sent out on temporary deals is "one of the big problems of the modern game."

CHELSEA: The club have had a €25 million offer for Franck Kessie rejected by Atalanta as they look to secure a replacement for Oscar in the transfer window, the midfielder's agent has told The Guardian.

MLS: Orlando City has signed two-time MLS Cup winner Will Johnson to a two-year contract with an option for a third.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.