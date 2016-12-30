Trending: Tottenham hit four at Southampton, Tevez off to Shanghai

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Celtic
Ross County
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Trending: Spurs hit four at Southampton

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Who in football had the most roller-coaster 2016?

Premier League John Brewin
Read
Sissoko action vs Saints 161228

Sissoko, Alli power Spurs to victory

Tottenham Player Ratings Ben Pearce
Read

Spurs undo 10-man Southampton

The Match Nick Miller
Read

Trending: Bradley sacked by Swansea

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Julian Brandt

5 things about Man United target Brandt

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Marcotti: Bradley firing exposes home truths

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Pedro enjoys a revival at Chelsea

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read

Jury remains out on Jack Wilshere

Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Read

Why Arsenal should keep Gibbs

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Stoke suffer familiar woe at Anfield

Stoke James Whittaker
Read
Rafa Benitez and Newcastle suffered a season-opening defeat to Fulham.

The race for Premier League promotion

Championship Nick Miller
Read
Joe Hart of England makes his way out onto the pitch for the second half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Group F match between England and Malta at Wembley Stadium on October 8, 2016 in London, England.

Transfer Rater: Chelsea to swoop for Hart

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Ryan Giggs Nicky Butt

Giggs heads list to replace Bradley

Swansea City PA Sport
Read
Yaya Toure was a rock in the midfield for Manchester City in Sunday's Capital One Cup final vs. Liverpool.

Liverpool and Man City meet at Anfield

50-50 Challenge Steven Kelly and David Mooney
Read

Five reasons Bradley failed at Swansea City

Swansea City Max Hicks
Read

Hero Giroud shows his value as a Plan B

Arsenal Tom Adams
Read

Lallana, Milner lead Liverpool to big win

Liverpool Player Ratings Dave Usher
Read
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

Mitten: Wins bring more optimism for Mourinho

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read

Why Bradley was doomed to fail

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Trending: Tottenham hit four at Southampton, Tevez off to Shanghai

After a promising start, Southampton conceded four goals and had a man sent off as Spurs poured it on in the second half.
Mauricio Pochettino praises the shift in Tottenham's personality against Southampton after equalising in the first half.

Here are the latest stories for Thursday.

TOTTENHAM: Dele Alli's double spared Harry Kane's blushes as the midfielder helped Tottenham to an emphatic 4-1 win against 10-man Southampton.

- Kane says the ground caused his skied penalty miss in Tottenham victory.

SOUTHAMPTON: Claude Puel felt Nathan Redmond's sending off was the pivotal moment of the match as Southampton surrendered the lead to lose at home to Spurs.

BOCA JUNIORS: Shanghai Greenland Shenhua have completed a deal to bring former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez to the Chinese Super League (CSL) from Boca.

ESTUDIANTES: Juan Sebastian Veron is back in football at the age of 41 after officially re-signing for Estudiantes, two years after hanging up his boots.

SEVILLA: Samir Nasri will have to explain the intravenous drip treatment he is said to have received at a Los Angeles clinic amid concerns he may have violated anti-doping rules.

MAN UNITEDAnthony Martial's agent has said he and his client are carefully considering interest from Sevilla as the Manchester United youngster plans his future.

- Leon Bailey, a reported target for Manchester United and Leicester City, has said he could follow in Wilfred Ndidi's footsteps by leaving Genk.

SWANSEA: Bob Bradley insists focus on his use of American terminology did not interfere with his work as Swansea boss, while adding he "received no xenophobia" from anyone involved with the club at all.

- Bradley said he feared his departure will damage the future prospect of Americans managing in the Premier League before his dismissal was announced this week.

BARCELONA: Andres Iniesta has expressed his desire to retire at Barcelona as the club prepare to offer him a new deal in the New Year.

- David Villa says he would not have signed for Barcelona if Valencia had not needed the money from his sale.

LIVERPOOL: Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum believes Liverpool's firepower -- especially at home -- means even Manchester City should fear coming to Anfield.

ARSENAL: Arsene Wenger has called for the loan system to be overhauled, saying the tendency of some clubs to stockpile dozens of players who only get sent out on temporary deals is "one of the big problems of the modern game."

CHELSEA: The club have had a €25 million offer for Franck Kessie rejected by Atalanta as they look to secure a replacement for Oscar in the transfer window, the midfielder's agent has told The Guardian.

MLS: Orlando City has signed two-time MLS Cup winner Will Johnson to a two-year contract with an option for a third.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.