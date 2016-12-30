Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Celtic
Ross County
2
0
FT
Game Details
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Next

Richard Jolly profile picture  By Richard Jolly
James Milner would have fit nicely at Man City under Pep Guardiola

James Milner's position change to left-back has reinvigorated his career and solved Liverpool's troubles at the position.

It was the moment that seemed to sum up Pep Guardiola's relationship with British football at the time. It showcased inventiveness, intelligence and impudence. It brought embarrassment to an Englishman. As Guardiola's protege, Lionel Messi, executed a perfect nutmeg on James Milner, his sliding victim ended up on his backside. High in the stands, Guardiola put his hands to his face in astonishment. It was March 2015 -- Barcelona 1-0 Manchester City -- and the Premier League club's annual Champions League exit to a team Guardiola built.

He was no longer Barcelona manager then. He had yet to be appointed City manager. By the time Guardiola arrived this summer, Milner had not just left the Etihad Stadium but had also captained Liverpool in a European final. But if a reunion offers the possibility of further discomfort for an emblem of earnest English endeavour in a world suddenly populated by new-age footballers, it might be tinged with regret -- perhaps from Milner, given that many a footballer wants to play for Guardiola, but perhaps more likely from the manager.

Unlike Messi, Milner clearly isn't a quintessential Guardiola player, an extreme technical talent raised in an environment in which ball possession is prioritised and imbued with his ethos. He is not the English Xavi, Andres Iniesta or Sergio Busquets. But he meets many of the criteria Guardiola values -- more, indeed, than many of the City squad. He is fit and fast enough to press, tactically disciplined enough to follow the manager's instructions, sufficiently versatile to occupy a number of positions (Guardiola likes those who can do so in the space of the same game) and reasonably accomplished on the ball.

"He is football smart and has good instincts and is quick," said Jurgen Klopp, another glamorous import who appreciated the defiantly unglamorous Milner. The German admired him from afar. He was between jobs in 2015 when Brendan Rodgers persuaded the then 29-year-old to reject a new deal at City and go to Anfield instead. "When I heard that Liverpool had signed him, I thought it was really good," Klopp said a couple weeks ago.

Milner was lured west by the promise of a pivotal part: He hoped it would be as a central midfielder, a role he had rarely occupied for City and which, given competition from Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Yaya Toure, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva, he probably would not have been granted by Guardiola. Klopp has converted him into a left-back, but the vice captain has a seniority he lacked at City.

"For a club like City with a large number of players, you have to recognise you are overseen," Klopp argued. "I know Milly, and he wants to play always. Maybe that was not the case at City."

It certainly was not in Manuel Pellegrini's debut campaign in 2013-14, when Milner made just 12 league starts, planting a seed in his mind to leave. The Chilean grew to use the odd-job man more, but the attributes that make Milner so adaptable could have been utilised by Pellegrini's successor.

Milner had excelled as an emergency left-back before. He is a full-time full-back now. If it was Klopp's most unconventional ploy to date, there are reasons to believe Guardiola might have made a similar switch with a player who lacks the flair and dynamism his finest wingers possessed. Both like defenders to have midfielders' gifts, but they have different conceptions of a full-back: The German uses his to provide width higher up the pitch while his supposed wingers play infield, and the Catalan looks for the attackers to hug the touchline. Milner's experience of operating virtually everywhere equips him to do either.

James Milner's playing time this season has been limited to just a few late second half minutes in the opener versus Newcastle.
James Milner played five seasons at Manchester City and won two Premier League titles while with the Manchester outfit.

When Guardiola started the season with his full-backs advancing and tucking in -- like old-fashioned wing-halves or, more recently, his Bayern Munich charges David Alaba and Philipp Lahm -- he required nominal defenders with the skill set of midfielders; Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna do not have that. Pablo Zabaleta and Aleksandar Kolarov are technically better, but a decade of making overlapping runs scarcely qualified them to become midfield pivots. Milner's time in the centre of midfield would have rendered him better qualified.

He has a willingness to adapt, as Klopp discovered when he revealed his idea to reinvent Milner in the summer. "He was open, and I was not too surprised by that," the Liverpool manager said. "It would not have been the smartest decision if he said he didn't want to do it." That suggests Milner would have been open to Guardiola's ideas too.

Milner approached his new role with his typical common-sense approach and can-do mentality, and because of that, left-back is no longer seen as a problem position for Liverpool. In contrast, the difficulty many City players have experienced in adjusting to Guardiola's demands means his every choice is scrutinised, and often criticised, more. He has had too few mobile, highly flexible players capable of operating among the five more defensive outfield roles in his side.

He stated in October that if a team had three Fernandinhos, they would be champions. Milner is not a doppelganger of the Brazilian, but he might have proven to be the closest thing to a second Fernandinho at City. Instead, he swapped City for Liverpool.

Guardiola might swoon if Milner is nutmegged again Saturday, but a prosaic, pragmatic character could have been capable of playing a part for City's purist manager.

Richard Jolly covers the Premier League and Champions League for ESPN FC. Twitter: @RichJolly.

