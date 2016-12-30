Ranieri, Griezmann top list of those who had roller-coaster years in 2016

From underdogs scooping the richest prizes to tragedy in South America, 2016 was not a year to forget for football.

It has been a roller-coaster year in football. 2016 has offered us a shock Premier League champion, an England scandal and plenty of highs and lows for players around the world. Here are five football figures who have felt the winds of change this year more than any other.

Claudio Ranieri

No year in Claudio Ranieri's 30-year management career has oscillated as wildly as 2016. Ranieri was the nice guy who finally bucked the idea that he couldn't finish first, as Leicester City, beginning the year in second and level on points with Arsenal, became English Premier League champions by 10 clear points. With his "dilly ding, dilly dong" catchphrase, the Italian became his adopted nation's favourite uncle.

Yet he ends 2016 as a manager fighting a relegation battle; Leicester have slumped to within three points of the drop zone. Meanwhile, his team exhibit irrational tendencies. They took to Champions League football like ducks to water, qualifying for the knockout round as group winners, and thrashed Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 4-2 in the league on Dec. 10.

"In the first six months of 2016, everything was right," Ranieri said after losing 2-0 to Everton on Monday. "Now things are not so good."

Adam Lallana

January was early in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool regime, weeks into a process of discovery for the German as he sifted through a squad recruited by Brendan Rodgers. Lallana had looked a £25 million misfire under the Ulsterman and ill-suited to Klopp's hyper-energy football. Even as a Southampton player, he was notorious for rarely completing 90 minutes.

Yet Lallana now ends this year as one of Liverpool's leaders, while his importance also grows for England. The razor-sharp, tight-angle finish that began his team's rush to a 4-1 defeat of Stoke on Tuesday reflected a player bursting with confidence; he has seven Premier League goals already. Lallana, who could look delicate and ineffective under Rodgers, has become a durable driving force in Liverpool's title-challenging team under Klopp.

Antoine Griezmann

In a year in which he lost two major finals, Antoine Griezmann established himself as one of the top players in the world.

Griezmann might well recall 2016 for twin disappointments. In Milan in May, Atletico Madrid lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid on penalties. In Paris in July, France lost the Euro 2016 final 1-0 to Portugal in extra time. This, though, was the year the striker broke through to become one of the world's best players.

He finished third in the Ballon d'Or voting, so the 25-year-old might still be a rung below Cristiano Ronaldo/Lionel Messi, but should Atletico consider selling on their compact, zippy forward, all the world's major clubs would be seriously interested. Griezmann is not only a striker but also a hugely creative player.

Despite that Paris disappointment, he was the outstanding player at the Euros, winning the Golden Boot for most goals scored (6) before being named player of the tournament.

Swansea City

This was the year Swansea City cast aside careful, considered decision-making; Bob Bradley's firing on Tuesday completed 12 months of chaos.

On Jan. 7, almost a month after Garry Monk was sacked, Alan Curtis was appointed manager until the end of the season. Yet on Jan. 18, in came Francesco Guidolin as head coach. The Italian fulfilled his job description by hauling the Swans clear of the relegation zone, but after a shaky start to the 2016-17 season, he was dismissed on Oct. 3, with Bradley installed immediately.

Bradley was brought in at the behest of majority shareholders Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, American compatriots who purchased 68 percent of the club in July. But he was an unpopular appointment. To attend the Liberty Stadium in recent weeks was to experience an atmosphere of rancour and rebellion.

An average of 2.6 goals were conceded per match during Bradley's 11 matches in charge and it was no surprise that he was sacked. The League Cup winning team of 2013 seems a long way away.

Sam Allardyce

He began the year 19th in the Premier League and is currently in 17th, hugely familiar situations for "Big Sam" down the years. However, Allardyce's footballing life will be forever defined by the 67 short summer days he served as England manager.

Having impressively rescued Sunderland from relegation, Allardyce was the sole viable candidate to replace Roy Hodgson after England's disastrous performance at Euro 2016. He presided over a single England match on Sept. 4, a last-gasp 1-0 win over Slovakia, courtesy of the aforementioned Lallana.

Then came scandal. Caught on hidden camera by a Daily Telegraph "sting," Allardyce talked far too big, and his comments about third-party arrangements led to his being called to FA HQ. There, on Sept. 27, it was agreed that he would step down. Last week, he returned to the comforts of club football in succeeding Alan Pardew at Crystal Palace.

Phil Jones

A player infamously tipped for the very top by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 -- "he could be our best ever player" -- there was genuine danger that the Manchester United central defender might end this year on the scrapheap. On Jan. 2, Jones limped away with an ankle injury at half-time from a 2-1 home defeat of Swansea. He would not return to competitive action until Nov. 6 against the same opponents, when an injury crisis saw Jose Mourinho thrust Jones into action.

"He understands the moment of the team," Mourinho said following a 3-1 away win, and Jones has missed just one match since, when rested at Zorya Luhansk, and completed 90 minutes each time. The likelihood of Jones fulfilling Ferguson's predictions remains remote, but after long years of disappointment he is finally a Manchester United player of standing, the type of solid citizen Mourinho appreciates having around.

John Brewin is a staff writer for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JohnBrewinESPN.