Bob Bradley was doomed to failure at Swansea City

Just for a minute, forget the Americanisms and the patronising "Soccer Bob" billing and focus on the real reason Bob Bradley has failed so dismally during his eleven-game stint in charge of Swansea City. At 58, with a resume outside the United States which amounted to spells coaching Egypt, Stabaek and Le Havre, Bradley was quite simply woefully under-qualified to take on a job in the Premier League.

Had his 30-year coaching career in the U.S. been that of an outstanding talent or a cutting-edge mould-breaker, Bradley would have made his way to Europe well before he was handed the task of coaching the U.S. men's national team in 2006. But by the time he finally achieved his ambition of managing in England's top flight in October, he arrived as a man completely out of his depth and doomed to failure in the unforgiving world of Premier League football.

That, of course, is not Bradley's fault.

Offer any coach in world football the opportunity to take one of the 20 management jobs in the Premier League -- even a daunting one like that at a struggling Swansea -- and they would all grab it with both hands, believing that they could silence the doubters, and perhaps even their own misgivings, by making it work.

Bradley simply did what all managers do when accepting the Swansea job -- he backed himself to pull it off.

But he was not the one making the mistake. That dubious distinction belongs to Swansea's relatively new owners, Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, for believing that they could outsmart the club's relegation rivals by making a left-field appointment and selecting a coach that the rest had somehow overlooked for the past decade. No other Premier League club had even come close to turning to Bradley. He simply lacked the credentials to manage at that level and had done nothing with Stabaek or Le Havre to suggest he was ready for the world's most high-profile league.

But here were two rookies who, for some reason, felt they knew best by turning to their compatriot ahead of Ryan Giggs, who was also interviewed for the job.

Giggs, a blue-chip Premier League legend following his 23-year playing career at Manchester United, is at the other end of the scale to Bradley, with his coaching experience limited to two years working as assistant to Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford. The 43-year-old would have represented a gamble arguably as big as that of Bradley had Kaplan and Levien appointed him as Francesco Guidolin's successor in October.

But the crucial difference between Bradley and Giggs, in a Premier League dressing-room and among the supporters, is credibility. Giggs has it, Bradley does not and that is why he was doomed to failure.

Giggs's status and reputation, forged at Old Trafford, would have earned him instant respect from players and supporters alike. It would only last a certain amount of time because results ultimately decide the fate of any manager, but the reality for Bradley is that he had no credibility, and therefore no respect, from the moment he walked into the Liberty Stadium.

Kaplan and Levien should have known this. They should have known that, in elite sport, players ruthlessly sniff out weaknesses in managers and coaches and that Bradley had nothing with which to turn the tide when he took charge at the club.

The sceptics were facing him from day one, he had no record to back up his appointment so, when results failed to go his way -- just two wins in 11 games, 15 goals scored and 29 conceded -- there were no foundations on which to support him. In many ways, Swansea's owners threw him to the lions in the vain hope that Bradley would somehow survive intact.

But inexperienced owners tend to make costly mistakes, whether that be the Blackburn owners, Venky's, who sacked Sam Allardyce and replaced him with the virtually unknown Steve Kean almost a month after buying the club, or the Glazer family, whose first appointment at Manchester United was that of David Moyes as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor.

Kaplan and Levien have learned a harsh lesson with the Bradley experiment and they wasted potentially crucial time by making the wrong appointment.

When a team is struggling, a bad appointment can push them over the edge and Swansea are now teetering on the brink. They now have no margin for error. They simply have to get it right and get it right quickly.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_