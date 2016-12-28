Chelsea's title rivals still have chances to snatch Premier League from Blues

Chelsea have now won 12 straight Premier League matches, a club record, the FC crew heap praise on manager Antonio Conte.

Jose Mourinho did not mention his former club by name, but it was pretty obvious that Chelsea were the subject of the Manchester United manager's ire when he suggested last week that "some clubs" had been given an easier ride than others over the traditionally congested Christmas period.

Everything seems to be rolling Chelsea's way right now, even the spread of fixtures which gives Antonio Conte's team three games in 10 days while Liverpool must negotiate the same number of matches in seven days -- one day fewer than United, Arsenal and City have been handed to play their own trio of festive matches.

Chelsea have no European football to drain their resources, injuries have been mercifully rare for Conte's squad and they even get an extra breather over Christmas to ensure that their winning machine continues to devour all before them.

With so much going in their favour, is there any prospect of Chelsea surrendering their commanding position at the summit of the Premier League table in the second half of the season? Or, is the real action now confined to the five-way battle beneath them for the three remaining Champions League qualification positions?

First of all, it must be stressed that Chelsea's seven-point lead at the top is not purely down to their luck with the roll of the dice.

Conte has masterminded a swift change of fortune at Stamford Bridge, not only following last season's disastrous defence of the title, but also the tricky start to this campaign which had led to reports of the Italian being under threat on the back of successive defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal in September.

By guiding Chelsea to a club-record run of 12 consecutive league victories since the Arsenal humiliation -- Chelsea have kept 10 clean sheets in that run of wins -- Conte has also exposed the repeated claims by the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mourinho that time is needed to turn things around at Manchester City and United respectively.

Conte inherited a team which finished 10th last season and a group of players many suggested was too old and in need of rebuilding, but he has worked wonders at a time when both Guardiola and Mourinho have fumbled around for a winning formula in Manchester.

Chelsea's club-record 12 consecutive Premier League win enhanced their status as champions elect.

Yet while Chelsea currently appear invincible, finding themselves within two wins of equalling the all-time Premier League record of 14 straight victories set by Arsenal in 2002, are there any weakness which can give the chasing pack hope?

Is there a grey cloud looming ahead, could they become the modern-day version of Kevin Keegan's Newcastle United with a spectacular blow-up in the spring, or is the title race as good as over already?

Chelsea have led the Premier League on Christmas Day on four previous occasions and gone on to win the title each time, so they have a proven record for seeing the job through.

But being top at Christmas does not guarantee success in May, with Manchester United and Arsenal, Chelsea's fellow big beasts of the Premier League era, both twice slipping up in the second half of the campaign having been top on Dec. 25.

There have been some pretty big leads blown as well, with Chelsea's current seven-point margin not even close to the 12-point lead lost by Keegan's Newcastle in 1995-96.

Manchester United won the title that year by four points, despite being 12 points adrift of Keegan's team at the end of January.

But two years later, United experienced the flip-side by finishing second to Arsenal having led Arsene Wenger's team by 11 points in March.

Again, in 2011-12, United threw away a huge lead -- eight points in April -- by losing the title to neighbours City on goal difference following Sergio Aguero's dramatic stoppage-time winner for Roberto Mancini's team on the final day against Queens Park Rangers.

Manchester City's last-gasp triumph in 2012 is the most recent example of a team losing a big lead in the title race.

The key turning point in each of those title collapses was a defeat suffered by the faltering league leaders against their closest rival.

In 1996, Eric Cantona's goal secured a 1-0 win for United at Newcastle in March, Marc Overmars claimed a 1-0 victory for Arsenal at Old Trafford in March 1998, while Vincent Kompany's header in April 2012 consigned United to a 1-0 defeat at City.

Chelsea still have potentially decisive fixtures to come against their title rivals in 2017 and the key period could arrive at the end of January.

On Jan. 31, Chelsea travel to Anfield to face Liverpool, aiming to avenge September's 2-1 home defeat against Jurgen Klopp's team.

That game is big enough in itself, but four days later, Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge in a game which carries huge significance for both clubs.

If Chelsea emerge unscathed from both fixtures, Conte's team will have struck a significant psychological blow, but a defeat in one or both, and the chase will be on.

And by the time City visit Stamford Bridge in early April, that fixture could be one which determines the outcome of the title race, especially if Conte's players fail to win at Old Trafford 10 days later.

There are clearly some forks in the road ahead for Chelsea, but their lack of European commitments during the run-in will play in their favour, particularly if City and Arsenal progress to the latter stages of the Champions League.

Chelsea are also well-insulated from disruption during the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations, with Nigeria's failure to qualify ensuring that Victor Moses and the out-of-favour John Obi Mikel remain at Stamford Bridge, leaving Conte without a single player heading to Gabon next month.

So the only obvious pitfalls ahead are those which face every club -- the risk of injury to key players such as Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, David Luiz or N'Golo Kante -- but Chelsea appear to have a squad capable of coping with those.

Losing Costa's goals for a lengthy period is perhaps Conte's Doomsday scenario, with Michy Batshuayi yet to add the one Premier League goal he has managed so far.

That may ultimately be what it boils down to.

If Costa stays fit and avoids suspension, Chelsea should be home and dry. But lose him and the pack will scent blood.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_