Fonte hopes slow-burning club career can catch fire after triumphant 2016

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Victor Lindelof is good enough for Man United and other European top clubs.

While Antoine Griezmann says he's happy in Madrid, Craig Burley says Man United could be potential suitors.

He is the champion of Europe who was not deemed worthy of a game in this season's Europa League. He seems unwanted by Southampton and may be coveted by Manchester United. Jose Fonte's 2016 has been a triumphant and confusing affair. His 2017 promises to be eventful; if it doesn't bring a belated move to the big time, it will be his last full calendar year as a Saints player.

He has been the pillar of Southampton's rise and the man who captained them to their highest position, sixth, in 31 years. Fonte has been told his fine service and capacity to improve at an age when others decline will not be rewarded with an improved, or even extended, deal. As he stated on Instagram earlier this month: "I did NOT reject a new contract, in fact I have been informed by Southampton that they are NOT offering me a new contract."

If it reeked of ingratitude after almost 300 appearances over seven years that featured two promotions and progressively better league finishes, it also came at a point when others have eventually taken note of his talents. Fonte spent the end of the transfer window in a hotel preparing for Portugal's games against Gibraltar and Switzerland, wondering if the call was going to come from Jose Mourinho to join Manchester United. It did not but, far from tying Fonte down, Southampton have hinted he may become available again.

They are displaying more cold-hearted business logic than sentiment. Fonte will be almost 35 when his current deal ends. A club with a propensity to make a profit on players could yet end up in the dark on one who is almost a footballing pensioner; it helps, of course, that Fonte cost a mere £1.2 million when he joined from Crystal Palace in 2010. This ranks as one of the greater bargains in Southampton's history.

Southampton skipper Jose Fonte will be eager to make a move to the big time in 2017.

It would be hard to fault Fonte for eyeing the exit now. Certainly a constant amid the annual exoduses from St Mary's, he has shown plenty of loyalty. Six years ago, his last game came in a defence that included Dan Seaborne and Ryan Dickson. Seaborne is now at Hamilton Academical, Dickson at Yeovil. Then, the notion of a move to Manchester United would have appeared as unlikely as non-league striker Jamie Vardy going on to finish eighth in the Ballon d'Or voting.

Moreover, Fonte played in League One at 27. It is why the closest comparison among his former colleagues is not Luke Shaw who was fast-tracked to the top, but rather Rickie Lambert, who joined Liverpool at 32. It was not the success he had hoped, but the striker could not be blamed for taking his first, last and only chance to sign for a club of that magnitude.

For Fonte, too, time is running out. Indeed, it can feel as though he is being phased out. He was frustrated by his omission from all six Europa League group games. It could be attributed to Claude Puel's rotation policy, but he was also benched for Sunday's win at Bournemouth. The manager and captain were pictured in animated discussions before the game at the Vitality Stadium and while Puel denied there has been a falling out, he was scarcely likely to say otherwise.

While Fonte retains the armband, the emphasis in the side has changed. Certainly the dominant figure in the defence is the dynamic, charismatic Virgil van Dijk. If Fonte does not move to an elite club, it may be because his younger sidekick beats him to it, diverting scouts' attention to the most eye-catching individual in Puel's back four.

Jose Fonte (left) spoke with Claude Puel (right) before being benched for Southampton's 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Van Dijk offers greater footballing attributes and the prospect of longevity, but would come at a greater cost. Fonte may bring the promise of immediate delivery in big games and an ability to slot seamlessly into a side, not least because he did in Euro 2016.

He was Portugal's Geoff Hurst, an inexperienced international who came into the side in the knockout stages and helped his country win a major tournament for the first time. Fonte broke up the central-defensive partnership of Real Madrid's past and present, Ricardo Carvalho and Pepe. Portugal only conceded one goal in 390 minutes with the unfussy Saint in the side. He was a bastion of solidity in the most pressurised of environments.

It capped an endearingly improbable rise. Now there is the question if a slow burner of a club career will also catch fire. Southampton's presence in the last four of the EFL Cup means he could become only their second skipper, after Peter Rodrigues in the 1976 FA Cup final, to lift a major trophy.

Or perhaps a club more accustomed to securing silverware beckons. But United's solidity with Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones in harness, plus seeming interest in Benfica's Victor Lindelof, may mean renewed interest from Old Trafford is unlikely while, although he has been linked with Arsenal and Everton, Arsene Wenger has hinted he won't spend and Ronald Koeman's priorities lie in central midfield and on the wings.

Fonte's options may be reducing as he approaches a crossroads. He turns 33 on Thursday; whether it is actually a happy birthday may depend on what he thinks the future holds.

Richard Jolly covers the Premier League and Champions League for ESPN FC. Twitter: @RichJolly.