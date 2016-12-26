Chelsea set to march on; Manchester City back on track; Arsenal hopeless

Antonio Conte looks forward to the challenge of facing Bournemouth without Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante.

W2W4 previews the weekend's Premier League fixtures and highlights five key storylines.

Will anyone stop Chelsea's pursuit of the title?

Consistency is boring. So, come on Chelsea, do those of us that are thirsty for drama a favour and at least give your rivals a crumb of hope you'll not run away with the Premier League title. Their 3-0 loss at Arsenal on Sept. 24 seems like a distant memory. Since then, following a tactical shift by manager Antonio Conte, Chelsea have won their proceeding 11 top-flight matches -- how the Gunners must regret winning so heavily, eh. Even the timing of losing their most influential player, Diego Costa, through suspension has come ahead of a home game with Bournemouth in which they will surely make it 12 wins on the spin. The Cherries have won just once on the road this season, scoring seven -- the Blues have conceded a mere four goals at Stamford Bridge in the league in 2016-17.

Are Manchester City really back on track?

Breathe a sigh of relief, everyone, for Manchester City's crisis is over! Back-to-back league victories have lifted the pressure that appeared to be creeping up on manager Pep Guardiola to ensure they remain part of the title picture at seven, rather than 10, points behind leaders Chelsea. While City's comeback against Arsenal last weekend showed a determination Guardiola demands, some of the gloss is taken off considering they were up against a pitiful Arsenal in the second half. Nonetheless, a third win in a row is almost inevitable ahead of a trip to Hull City, who look doomed at the foot of the table and with one win in their past 15 Premier League fixtures. City will need that momentum for after Hull on Boxing Day it's a helluva clash at Liverpool when we'll see Guardiola's defence properly re-examined.

Does anyone believe in Arsenal any more?

Arsenal fans would probably be best advised not to invest any real faith in their side. Every season, Arsene Wenger's team flirt with doing something truly special, then, in crushing fashion, inevitably choke, leaving them with a decreased and all too familiar set of ambitions. It's as if they're in on an over-told joke -- their back-to-back relinquishing of leads left them fourth in the table on Christmas Day. Now, though, we know what will happen. Wenger's men have a series of winnable games, starting at home to West Brom on Boxing Day. They'll doubtless muddle through what is to come, falsely rebuilding hope, only for it to come crashing down when they face their next proper test -- a trip to Chelsea on Feb. 4. Should Wenger wish to extend his contract at Arsenal, he'd be advised to pick the timing of extension talks wisely.

What can Tottenham achieve this season?

Tottenham's 2-1 win over Burnley meant they snuck up to within a point of fourth-placed Arsenal, reminding they won't be going away in the fight for Champions League qualification. Even when their football doesn't click, Mauricio Pochettino's players graft -- and that can be the difference between coming away with something over nothing from a game. Indeed, similar to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and Guardiola at City, Pochettino will not abide any passengers in his side. The Argentine returns to his former club Southampton on Dec. 28, with the Saints now on to their second manager since his departure. But they're doing just fine under Claude Puel at seventh in the table. Considering these two sides have conceded a combined total of 28 goals in 34 games, expect a tight affair ... or a nine-goal thriller.

Can Bob Bradley sort out Swansea's defending?

You don't need to be a football expert, or even know much about football, to guess that conceding 37 goals in your opening 17 Premier League matches (2.2 a game) doesn't bode particularly well. Now, their current manager Bob Bradley has only been in charge for 10 of those matches. But there has been little evidence of the defence being tightened under his stewardship. In fact, Swansea's concession rate under the American is at 2.5. January, when presumably reinforcements will be sought, cannot come soon enough for the Welsh side. Until then, they have home games with West Ham and Bournemouth. Fortunately, those two games are at home, where both of Bradley's wins have come since he took over from Francesco Guidolin.

James Dall is an associate editor at ESPN FC. You can follow him on Twitter @JamesDallESPN.