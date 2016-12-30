Schneiderlin and Sturridge in demand ahead of January transfer window

The ESPN FC crew discuss Manchester United and the upcoming transfer window.

The transfer window is set to open, giving teams a chance to sort their season out. Who needs what and who is on the move? We asked our Prem bloggers.

ARSENAL



Arsene Wenger needs to ... get more out of what he's got. This is the most talented Arsenal squad in years, with cover in every area of the pitch. His immediate focus should be on securing new contracts for Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

The perfect target would be ... would have been Julian Draxler, but he's set for Paris Saint-Germain. Alternatives would include Riyad Mahrez, who may be regretting his decision to remain with champions Leicester, or Monaco sensation Thomas Lemar.

Out the exit door: There must be question marks over Carl Jenkinson's future after Wenger publicly pulled him out of the firing line. There could also be loan moves for young forwards Chuba Akpom and Yaya Sanogo.

Predicting a move: Chelsea will spend big to strengthen their title push. Antonio Conte could go for a left-wing back to challenge Marcos Alonso. Another Monaco player, the marauding Benjamin Mendy, would certainly fit the bill. -- James McNicholas

BOURNEMOUTH

Eddie Howe needs to ... figure out how to turn Bournemouth's performance in their 6-1 win over Hull on Oct. 15 into a week-in, week-out occurrence.

The perfect target would be ... Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool. A fully fit Andy Carroll could also offer Bournemouth a useful alternative in attack.

Out the exit door: Summer signings Emerson Hyndman and Lys Mousset leaving on loan would be beneficial.

Predicting a move: Sturridge leaving looks likely as he seems out of favour. Bournemouth fans live in hope. -- Will Kent

BURNLEY

Sean Dyche needs to ... add creativity to a squad struggling for goals away from home and appears unable to provide Andre Gray with the service he needs.

The perfect target would be ... Jefferson Montero of Swansea. As a pacey winger with a trick, the Ecuadorian is top of the shopping list for most fans. West Brom's Callum McManaman would be a decent alternative.

Out the exit door: Loanees Patrick Bamford and Jon Flanagan have contributed so little they might as well return to their parent clubs. Michael Keane is likely to be in demand, but only an enormous fee would tempt the Clarets to sell.

Predicting a move: Michael Kightly is not getting a chance, so he should be allowed to leave. -- Jamie Smith

CHELSEA

Antonio Conte needs to ... bolster Chelsea's midfield if the Blues are to sustain their impressive challenge for the Premier League title.

The perfect target would be ... Paris Saint-Germain's versatile 24-year-old Italy international Marco Verratti, while 22-year-old Monaco defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko also possesses the athleticism, physicality and ability that appears well-suited to Conte's 3-4-3 system.

Out the exit door: John Obi Mikel appears surplus to Conte's requirements, while academy graduate Ruben Loftus-Cheek is not getting a look-in under the Italian and might benefit from a loan move.

Predicting a move: Oscar's sale to Shanghai SIPG could comfortably finance the acquisition of either Verratti or Bakayoko. -- Mark Worrall

Paul Mariner acknowledges the fortune Oscar will receive for his CSL move, but says it will diminish his impact on the game.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Sam Allardyce needs to ... sign a left-back. Palace's defence has been a weak spot, and a defender or two would help the manager's cause.

The perfect target would be ... Ben Davies. He hasn't featured much for Tottenham and is unlikely to displace Danny Rose. Leeds United's Charlie Taylor has also been linked.

Out the exit door: Jordon Mutch. The midfielder hasn't pulled up any trees for Palace since he arrived from QPR for £4m. Some rumours have suggested he might be involved in a swap deal for Aston Villa's Rudy Gestede. That wouldn't be an awful move for him or Palace.

Predicting a move: Norwich's Robbie Brady. He was one of their better players last season and had a decent Euro 2016. -- Rob Sutherland

EVERTON

Ronald Koeman needs to ... add quality and energy to an aging and unbalanced squad.

The perfect target would be ... Virgil van Dijk, while links to Memphis Depay and Alan Dzagoev highlight the need for additional creativity.

Out the exit door: Oumar Niasse, Arouna Kone, Darron Gibson, Bryan Oviedo, Tom Cleverley and James McCarthy are among those whose future seems uncertain at best.

Predicting a move: A move for Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin seems inevitable, as the French midfielder does not feature in Jose Mourinho's plans. Koeman knows him well from his time at Southampton and is keen to strengthen the Everton midfield. -- Luke O'Farrell

Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay are surplus to requirements at Manchester United.

HULL CITY

Mike Phelan needs to ... sign a right-back, a left-sided midfielder and a centre-forward. If he's being greedy, another striker would not go amiss to sharpen a toothless attack. Without major investment in January, Hull City are doomed to relegation.

The perfect target would be ... Jay Rodriguez, a striker who has had his injury problems and desperately needs regular first team football. Arsenal's Jenkinson is another who would be a fine loan signing to replace long-term injury absentee Moses Odubajo.

Out the exit door: Abel Hernandez came close to leaving in the summer and has since been unable to reproduce the goods of last season. Sell him, and Phelan could have a decent sum to reinvest.

Predicting a move: Steve Bruce has made a habit of raiding his former clubs, and it would be no surprise to see him come calling at the KCOM Stadium in January. David Meyler has played under him at Sunderland and City, while son Alex might be another to follow Bruce to Villa Park. -- Phil Buckingham

LEICESTER

Claudio Ranieri needs to ... add more depth. Leicester lack cover in defence, and N'Golo Kante hasn't been replaced, though Nampalys Mendy may still fill his shoes when fit. Signing another forward couldn't hurt, either. Whoever comes in must be up for a potential relegation fight.

The perfect target would be ... Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Swansea midfielder is only 27 and can score goals from midfield. He is a free kick specialist, would work well with Danny Drinkwater and would ease the pressure on Mahrez and Marc Albrighton by adding creativity through the centre.

Out the exit door: Leonardo Ulloa may move elsewhere in order to play first team football. It would be a shame, but he has fallen behind Islam Slimani and Ahmed Musa, while Shinji Okazaki has always also been ahead of him in the pecking order.

Predicting a move: Leicester are signing Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who is yet another contender to fill the Kante void. There is also a chance Leicester will swoop for Joe Hart. The priority is to keep Kasper Schmeichel, though. -- Ben Jacobs

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp needs to ... simply fine tune his squad, because most of what he needs is already there.

The perfect target would be ... a first-class goalkeeper, perhaps Hart with a point to prove to Pep Guardiola.

Out the exit door: If Mamadou Sakho really is persona non grata at Anfield, there seems no point in keeping him. As long as Liverpool lined up a good replacement for the rest of the season, it's foolhardy for him to stay any longer.

Predicting a move: A move for Anderlecht's Frank Acheampong, whose versatility will certainly appeal to Klopp and give him a chance to rest James Milner or use him in midfield again as the season's workload becomes heavier in the new year. -- Steven Kelly

Liverpool have question marks over their goalkeeping situation, with Loris Karius failing to convince.

MIDDLESBROUGH

Aitor Karanka needs to ... bolster his underperforming front line with a proven goal scorer.

The perfect target would be ... Porto's Andre Silva, on plenty of clubs' shopping lists after impressing in the Champions League this year.

Out the exit door: Jordan Rhodes, Carlos de Pena and James Husband.

Predicting a move: Moussa Sissoko from Tottenham to Crystal Palace. -- Catherine Wilson

MAN UNITED

Jose Mourinho needs to ... add another player to his defence, preferably at centre back.

The perfect target would be ... Raphael Varane, but it's highly unlikely the Real Madrid defender will move anywhere anytime soon. The good news is that United are being linked with a January move for Benfica and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, who is not only a smart and commanding presence at centre-back but is versatile enough to provide cover and competition for Antonio Valencia at right-back. The latest rumour, however, is that Mourinho's interest has cooled.

Out the exit door: Depay and Schneiderlin, for their own good. They have fallen far from grace since their promising arrivals at Old Trafford, with neither making so much as the squad for several key matches.

Predicting a move: Depay is behind a queue of five or six forwards and should look elsewhere for a loan as soon as he can. If anyone leaves Old Trafford in January, it would make most sense if it were he. -- Musa Okwonga

Victor Lindelof has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

MAN CITY

Pep Guardiola needs to ... strengthen City's defence, after a first half of the season where they've been porous and far too vulnerable.

The perfect target would be ... Southampton's Van Dijk. He's proven in his time in the Premier League that he's a capable defender and could shore up City's rearguard. Summer target Leonardo Bonucci would have been a good option had he not just signed a new contract, while Rose would be an improvement at full-back -- though Tottenham won't be keen on letting him go.

Out the exit door: Nicolas Otamendi is proving to be an unreliable option at centre-back, and if central defensive targets are brought in, his future will be uncertain. With Gabriel Jesus arriving and Kelechi Iheanacho unable to get much game time, perhaps a loan move might help the youngster gain more experience.

Predicting a move: Schneiderlin hasn't been a success at rivals Manchester United, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him move to another Premier League side -- perhaps Tottenham, after Mauricio Pochettino worked with him at Southampton. -- David Mooney

SWANSEA

Bob Bradley's replacement needs to ... fix Swansea's defence. The club have been conceding 2.5 goals per game on average since the American took over, which puts the side on course to set a new Premier League low for the worst ever defensive record in the top flight. Bradley paid for this by getting sacked just 85 days into the job.

The perfect target would be ... Martin Caceres. The former Juventus man is a free agent, which reduces the outlay and means Swansea won't have to wait until January to sign him.

Out the exit door: Federico Fernandez has struggled for two straight seasons; Nathan Dyer mostly takes up wage space and a shirt number and Ki Sung-Yeung doesn't have the tenacity for a relegation scrap.

Predicting a move: Swansea will overpay to bring former loanee Tom Carroll back from Spurs -- another lightweight, unathletic central playmaker who will do nothing to address the team's defensive weaknesses or bring any real leadership. -- Max Hicks

SOUTHAMPTON

Claude Puel needs to ... find a solution to Southampton's goal scoring woes. If Charlie Austin does not hit the net, nobody else does, and he will be out with a shoulder injury until at least the end of February.

The perfect target would be ... Sturridge. The Liverpool striker would excite the fans and show the Southampton board do have serious ambition. There is more chance of finding life on Mars than Southampton paying his £120,000-a-week wages, though.

Out the exit door: Rodriguez. The former England striker needs a fresh start to restore his battered confidence. Young midfielder Harrison Reed could also do with getting out on loan to get more playing time.

Predicting a move: Schneiderlin from United to Everton. The Frenchman's dream transfer to Old Trafford from Southampton has rapidly turned into a nightmare, but Koeman is a manager who knows how to coax the best out of him. -- Alex Crook

Daniel Sturridge has struggled to command a place under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and could be a Saints target.

SUNDERLAND

David Moyes needs to ... persuade owner Ellis Short -- in a parsimonious mood and keen to sell the club -- to fund strengthening, if only because a side climbing the table would be more attractive to prospective buyers.

The perfect target would be ... Liverpool's Sturridge, to give Moyes a much-needed additional goal scorer, though only a loan might tempt him. Jenkinson, unable to get a game for Arsenal, or Stoke City's sidelined Peter Crouch may be more realistic targets.

Out the exit door: Wahbi Khazri seems out of favour but is marketable. Could his departure free funds? Injuries leave the squad too threadbare to contemplate further exits.

Predicting a move: West Ham to lose their struggle to keep Dimitri Payet, with Manchester United a possible destination. Sunderland fans fear an attempt to cash in on Lamine Kone or Jordan Pickford -- unforgivable, unless Moyes then had money to spend. Pickford's injury, sustained at Manchester United on Boxing Day, may put any move on hold for now but in a cruel twist, will leave Sunderland without one of their most important players. -- Colin Randall

STOKE

Mark Hughes needs to... find a dynamic defensive midfielder who is capable of both protecting the backline and making a meaningful difference further up the pitch.

The perfect target would be... Schneiderlin, a midfield destroyer who would fit the bill perfectly. Another option could be to venture abroad to try to convince Juventus to sell the talented Mario Lemina just nine months after they made his loan deal from Marseille a permanent one.

Out the exit door: Crouch will always be a useful option from the bench but is not the answer to the side's attacking woes, and at 35 he is unlikely to want to remain at a club where he will continue to play a bit part. It's a similar story for Charlie Adam, who has failed to consistently shine in either of Hughes' preferred formations and may see January as the perfect time to move on to pastures new.

Predicting a move: Wilfried Bony has underwhelmed for the most part during his short time with the Potteries. Should he depart, Saido Berahino will be a very likely option to take his spot. -- James Whittaker

TOTTENHAM

Mauricio Pochettino needs to ... upgrade his reserve full-backs. The fact that he has selected his first-choice duo of Rose and Kyle Walker in all of the last five games during a busy 16-day period, declining to rotate at all, seems significant.

The perfect target would be ... Ryan Bertrand. There might be more exciting names around and in more glamorous positions, but Spurs have better strength in depth in other areas, and they are very unlikely to sign another striker six months after buying Vincent Janssen. Indeed, January is likely to be quiet for Spurs.

Out the exit door: Carroll is wasting time at Tottenham. The 24-year-old has only made three appearances so far this season and has clearly been overtaken by 20-year-old Harry Winks, who is much more dynamic and has far more potential. Swansea manager Bradley expressed an interest before he was sacked, and his successor may follow up on this.

Predicting a move: Bastian Schweinsteiger will surely not want to waste another half of a season at United, having only made one appearance so far this campaign. A loan move would suit everyone. -- Ben Pearce

Southampton's Ryan Bertrand could be a viable squad option for Tottenham.

WEST BROM

Tony Pulis needs to ... sign a natural left-back. It's the one glaring issue with West Brom's squad.

The perfect target would be ... Taylor of Leeds United. He gets forward well and has an excellent left foot to deliver crosses into the box. At 6 feet tall, Taylor will still provide the physical presence Pulis craves defensively, and he could come cheap with only six months left on his contract.

Out the exit door: Berahino may finally see his future resolved, although it is unlikely to be his dream move to a big club. McManaman is another who needs to leave The Hawthorns for the sake of his career.

Predicting a move: Schneiderlin would be a fantastic signing for most Premier League teams and would prove to be a very shrewd addition for Everton. -- Matthew Evans

WEST HAM

Slaven Bilic needs to ... galvanise the squad with some decent signings to boost confidence and morale. The situation at right-back has dragged on for more than five years now. Bilic needs to act quickly.

The perfect target would be ... Sturridge, but it's unlikely to happen. Perhaps a top Championship player who can make the step up; after all, it worked well enough for Aaron Cresswell and Michail Antonio. Aiming high and getting rebuffed is one of the things that got the club into their present plight.

Out the exit door: None of the group that includes Simone Zaza, Havard Nordtveit, Alvaro Arbeloa and Sofiane Feghouli will be missed, while Gokhan Tore recently prompted a fans' poll in which the task was to find 10 all-time signings that were worse than the Besiktas loanee.

Predicting a move: A cheeky Hammers bid for Schneiderlin may not be entirely out of the question, but Brighton's Lewis Dunk might be a better bet at the back. -- Peter Thorne

WATFORD



Walter Mazzarri needs to ... address the lack of goals from a misfiring attack. The head coach needs to work closely with the decision makers to ensure that the mistakes of previous windows aren't replicated this time around.

The perfect target would be ...someone with a proven Premier League track record. This might mean taking a punt on a player who is struggling elsewhere -- perhaps Berahino. A move for ex-Watford winger Ashley Young would be very welcome, but the United man may be in demand.

Out the exit door: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Juan Carlos Paredes and Giedrius Arlauskis. A slightly more left-field suggestion is Odion Ighalo. The Nigerian has struggled for form this season, but his stock will still be relatively high, so there is the potential for him to be used as a makeweight in a bid for a new front man.

Predicting a move: Sturridge will find himself on the way out of Anfield. If Schweinsteiger still has the desire, he could find himself on the move to a Premier League team looking to strengthen. -- Mike Parkin

