Liverpool and Manchester City in Prem title scrap on New Year's Eve

It's a massive match at the top of the Premier League to close 2016 as Liverpool host Manchester City on New Year's Eve.

The Reds have emerged as serious title challengers to Chelsea with Pep Guardiola's men losing ground towards the summit.

Elsewhere, Chelsea put their 12-match winning run on the line at home to Stoke, Arsenal host Crystal Palace and Tottenham travel to Watford. Predict the outcome of all the matches by voting in our match polls.

LIVERPOOL: Second faces third in a mouthwatering clash between the Premier League's two best attacking teams when Guardiola takes Manchester City to Anfield to face his old foe Jurgen Klopp and his resurgent Liverpool. City's record at Anfield is dreadful and the Reds tend to play their best football against the top teams. Klopp's men should edge it but this one could be a real barnstormer.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City -- Dave Usher

MAN CITY: With just two league wins at Anfield since 1956, City go into the lion's den with one of the worst records of any Premier League club at an opponents' ground. To win there will not only be difficult but would break the habit of a lifetime for most generations of City followers. A classic awaits.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-3 Manchester City -- Simon Curtis

Who will win? Liverpool Manchester City Draw 66% Liverpool

10% Manchester City

24% Draw

CHELSEA: With N'Golo Kante and Diego Costa available following suspension, Antonio Conte will name his strongest starting XI to face a travel-sick Stoke City at Stamford Bridge. Stoke have conceded seven goals in their last two away games and look set to concede a few more against Chelsea as the Blues make it 13 wins in a row.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Stoke -- Mark Worrall

STOKE: Stoke's defence will need to cut out their collective habit of gifting the opposition goals if they are to avoid another heavy defeat. At the other end of the pitch the fans will be hoping that either or both Bojan Krkic and Xherdan Shaqiri make the starting XI to bring some much-needed inspiration to the final third.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Stoke -- James Whittaker

Who will win? Chelsea Stoke Draw 70% Chelsea

13% Stoke

18% Draw

ARSENAL: Arsenal will be wary of suffering from a Big Sam Bounce after Allardyce's appointment at Crystal Palace and one of Arsene Wenger's bete noires always enjoys tussling with the Frenchman. However, Arsenal's recovery should continue with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace -- Tom Adams

CRYSTAL PALACE: Palace will hope to take a leaf out of West Brom's books by holding Arsenal at bay for as long as possible. For that to happen, Allardyce's side will have to do something that Palace have been averse to this season, and that's keep a clean sheet. An unlikely task.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace -- Rob Sutherland

Who will win? Arsenal Crystal Palace Draw 53% Arsenal

14% Crystal Palace

33% Draw

MAN UNITED: United, who have won their last four Premier League games, host Middlesbrough, a team who have lost three of their last four. The visitors are resilient -- they've the fourth-best defence in the league -- but a resurgent United should have too much for them.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Middlesbrough -- Musa Okwonga

MIDDLESBROUGH: Head coach Aitor Karanka will be keen to keep things extra-tight at Old Trafford after goalkeeper Victor Valdes' howler in the 1-0 defeat to Burnley last time out. Boro love to step it up for the big games but Karanka's old mentor Jose Mourinho will know exactly how to edge this tie.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Middlesbrough -- Catherine Wilson

Who will win? Manchester United Middlesbrough Draw 63% Manchester United

14% Middlesbrough

23% Draw

WATFORD: The Hornets are struggling, with just one win in six league matches. That was a rousing 3-2 victory over a dangerous Everton and similar fight will be needed against a resurgent Tottenham. However, the hosts are likely to come up short this time around.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Tottenham -- ESPN staff

TOTTENHAM: Tottenham will be missing two or three members of their first-choice back four, with Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker suspended while Toby Alderweireld is fighting off a virus. However, Mauricio Pochettino's in-form side struck four times at Southampton on Wednesday and should be able to outscore Watford at Vicarage Road, even if they are a bit more vulnerable than usual at the back.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Tottenham -- Ben Pearce

Who will win? Watford Tottenham Draw 19% Watford

52% Tottenham

29% Draw

LEICESTER: Leicester are on the slide even at the once fortress King Power. The champions desperately need maximum points against a West Ham United team who thrashed Swansea 4-1 last time out. The Foxes drew 2-2 with the Hammers when they last met and given how poor Leicester were against Everton on Boxing Day, would probably take a point to close the year with something to cling to.

Prediction: Leicester 2-2 West Ham -- Ben Jacobs

WEST HAM: The Hammers are on a roll and the unpredictability of 2016 will surely continue with Leicester City in the bottom three by the time the Christmas decorations come down. It's been that type of year.

Prediction: Leicester 1-3 West Ham -- Peter Thorne

Who will win? Leicester West Ham Draw 29% Leicester

43% West Ham

28% Draw

BURNLEY: The Clarets have won six home games already this season and will see Saturday's visit of Sunderland as a chance to get more points on the board. A tight game, similar to the 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Boxing Day, is likely but Burnley should have enough to edge it.

Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Sunderland -- Jamie Smith

SUNDERLAND: With a challenging home game to Liverpool to come on Monday, David Moyes' men must bounce back from the 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford. Burnley are hard to beat on their own ground, as shown in their 1-0 Boxing day victory over Middlesbrough, but Sunderland urgently need a return to winning form.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Sunderland -- Colin Randall

Who will win? Burnley Sunderland Draw 40% Burnley

31% Sunderland

29% Draw

HULL CITY: All Mike Phelan can do is cling to the hope that rewards will eventually come for Hull City. Promising performances keep falling short and a change in fortune is needed to avoid a fourth straight loss. Everton can be flaky and hitting recent standards can bring the Tigers a point.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Everton -- Phil Buckingham

EVERTON: After two wins from three against Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester, a final trip of 2016 to face a Hull team with one win in their last 16 games should hold no fear for Everton. This is a chance for Ronald Koeman's men to build momentum and move away from their direct approach.

Prediction: Hull 0-1 Everton -- Luke O'Farrell

Who will win? Hull City Everton Draw 9% Hull City

75% Everton

16% Draw

SWANSEA: With the Bob Bradley era ending almost as quickly as it began, the Swans can look to draw a line under a failed experiment and start again. With the club temporarily in the capable hands of stalwart Alan Curtis, expect a relieved Swansea to play with the kind of freedom that has so far been in short supply this season.

Prediction: Swansea 2-1 Bournemouth -- Max Hicks

BOURNEMOUTH: A struggling Swansea in managerial turmoil is the ideal fixture for Bournemouth to make amends for their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Boxing Day. Jack Wilshere is in superb form and will fire the Cherries to three points at the Liberty Stadium.

Prediction: Swansea 1-2 Bournemouth -- Will Kent

Who will win? Swansea Bournemouth Draw 13% Swansea

59% Bournemouth

28% Draw

SOUTHAMPTON: Saints need to bounce back after their 4-1 thrashing at home to Tottenham, but West Brom have the advantage of having an extra two days rest since their Boxing Day defeat at Arsenal and will make themselves hard to beat.

Prediction: Southampton 0-0 West Brom -- Alex Crook

WEST BROM: West Brom will be looking to end the year on a high as they head to Southampton on New Year's Eve. Pulis' men have been put on the defensive in their past few fixtures, but the potential return of James Morrison should add some attacking threat.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 West Brom -- Matthew Evans

Who will win? Southampton West Brom Draw 47% Southampton

15% West Brom

38% Draw

It's the final round of matches until 2017 and the second half of the campaign. Each club blogger has had their say on the season so far and you can discuss each New Year's Eve match in the comments below and contribute by voting in the match polls.

All the best for 2017.

