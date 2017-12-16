Middlesbrough sack Garry Monk despite victory against Sheff United

Previous
Real Madrid
Barcelona
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Valencia
Villarreal
0
1
FT
Game Details
Everton
Chelsea
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Napoli
Sampdoria
3
2
FT
Game Details
Sassuolo
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
AC Milan
Atalanta
0
2
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AS Roma
1
0
FT
Game Details
Middlesbrough part ways with manager Monk

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
Aston VillaAston Villa
Sheffield UnitedSheffield United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Aston Villa 2-2 Sheffield United: First-half goal fest

English League Championship
Read

Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Middlesbrough: Boro turn it around

English League Championship
Read
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
1
2
FT
Game Details
Bolton WanderersBolton Wanderers
Cardiff CityCardiff City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
Bristol CityBristol City
1
1
FT
Game Details
Preston North EndPreston North End
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
1
1
FT
Game Details
ReadingReading
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
1
0
FT
Game Details
SunderlandSunderland
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
1
1
FT
Game Details
FulhamFulham
BarnsleyBarnsley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
Hull CityHull City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Ivan Cavaleiro celebrates a goal for Wolves against Ipswich.

Wolves keep marching on, Bristol City held

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
Derby CountyDerby County
MillwallMillwall
3
0
FT
Game Details
Norwich CityNorwich City
BrentfordBrentford
1
2
FT
Game Details
Billy Beane is part of a consortium that has taken over Barnsley Football Club.

Baseball's Beane part of Barnsley takeover

Barnsley PA Sport
Read

Clarke-Salter set for Forest loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Cardiff City 1-0 Hull City: Bluebirds keep pace

English League Championship
Read
Cardiff CityCardiff City
Hull CityHull City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Middlesbrough sack Garry Monk despite victory against Sheff United

Garry Monk has been sacked by Middlesbrough with the team in ninth in the Championship table.

Middlesbrough have parted company with manager Garry Monk despite winning on Saturday.

The 38-year-old former Swansea and Leeds boss was appointed in June.

And his departure comes despite the victory at Sheffield Wednesday, their 10th win in 23 Championship games this season.

Boro are ninth, three points behind Aston Villa, who occupy the final place in the play-off places.

"Middlesbrough Football Club have parted company with manager Garry Monk,'' the club announced.

