Middlesbrough sack Garry Monk despite victory against Sheff United

Garry Monk has been sacked by Middlesbrough with the team in ninth in the Championship table.

The 38-year-old former Swansea and Leeds boss was appointed in June.

And his departure comes despite the victory at Sheffield Wednesday, their 10th win in 23 Championship games this season.

Boro are ninth, three points behind Aston Villa, who occupy the final place in the play-off places.

"Middlesbrough Football Club have parted company with manager Garry Monk,'' the club announced.