John Terry will be 'a really good coach' when playing days are over - Ake

Previous
United States
Panama
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Martinique
Nicaragua
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Curacao
Jamaica
11:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mexico
El Salvador
1:00 AM UTC Jul 10, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
England U19
Germany U19
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Netherlands U19
Bulgaria U19
0
0
LIVE 27'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Atlético Paranaense
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson Wolves

Leeds keen on Borthwick-Jackson - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read

Redknapp all clear after cancer scare

Birmingham City PA Sport
Read

Terry will make 'a really good coach' - Ake

English League Championship ESPN staff
Read
Ruben Neves

Why has Ruben Neves joined Wolves?

Premier League John Brewin
Read
Ruben Neves was a mainstay in Porto's Champions League group stage campaign, starting five of the Portuguese club's six matches.

Wolves sign Porto's Neves for record fee

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Wolves' Ikeme diagnosed with leukaemia

Wolverhampton Wanderers PA Sport
Read

The Sweeper: Terry serenades new club

English League Championship
Read

Burnley sign ex-Leeds defender Taylor

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Slutsky envisions 'millions' of Russian Hull fans

Hull City PA Sport
Read

New Preston boss Neil in 'perfect place'

Preston North End PA Sport
Read

Tymon leaves Hull to join Stoke City

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Aussies Irvine, Rogic seeking new challenges

International
Read

The Sweeper: Unique transfer unveilings

International
Read

Huddersfield confirm Ince, Williams signings

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Ola Aina Chelsea

Hull keen on loaning Aina from Chelsea - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Ravel Morrison training with Birmingham

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Aston Villa fan gets John Terry's name tattooed on his backside

Villa fan gets Terry tattoo on backside

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Terry: I've talked Chelsea job with Lampard

English League Championship ESPN staff
Read

Terry: Chelsea is my club

English Premier League
Read

Terry hoping to learn at Aston Villa

English League Championship
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

John Terry will be 'a really good coach' when playing days are over - Ake

John Terry says one of the factors in his move to Aston Villa is the chance to learn from the club's manager, Steve Bruce..
Steve Nicol suggests Steve Bruce was a key factor in John Terry joining Championship side Aston Villa.
John Terry reflects on his final season with Chelsea and offers his complete commitment to Aston Villa.

John Terry has all the makings of a future manager, his former Chelsea teammate Nathan Ake has said.

Terry, 36, has signed a one-year contract with Championship side Aston Villa after bringing an end to his long Stamford Bridge career.

But Ake, who sealed a permanent move to Bournemouth earlier this summer, believes that the central defender will move into the dugout once his playing days are over.

He told the Mirror: "There were a lot of players who helped me, who were talking to me, at Chelsea but the main ones were maybe John and Paulo Ferreira.

"JT will make a really good coach. He was already writing down what we had done in training sessions and everything just to be a manager, so he was always looking.

"It's just the way he interacts with people, the way he likes to help young players.

"He always came over and was talking to us, saying: 'Don't be nervous, just play your own game.'"

Terry is not taking on a coaching role at Villa but is doing his coaching badges and, asked if he hoped to lead Chelsea one day, he told the Daily Telegraph earlier this month: "I think that's a goal.

"Do you dream too big? I don't think you ever can. I've always wanted to be the very best and if that's in management, then Chelsea's the one.

"But I do realise as well that you can't go in at somewhere like Chelsea as your first job. You need to go and learn.

"It's difficult to get jobs. I see a lot of players from my generation not walking into jobs that maybe I thought they would get.

"So I think you need to go out and do your work and put your minutes in on the pitch and make your mistakes that no one sees so that when you do go in, you're kind of ready."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.