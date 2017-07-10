John Terry will be 'a really good coach' when playing days are over - Ake

John Terry says one of the factors in his move to Aston Villa is the chance to learn from the club's manager, Steve Bruce..

Terry, 36, has signed a one-year contract with Championship side Aston Villa after bringing an end to his long Stamford Bridge career.

But Ake, who sealed a permanent move to Bournemouth earlier this summer, believes that the central defender will move into the dugout once his playing days are over.

He told the Mirror: "There were a lot of players who helped me, who were talking to me, at Chelsea but the main ones were maybe John and Paulo Ferreira.

"JT will make a really good coach. He was already writing down what we had done in training sessions and everything just to be a manager, so he was always looking.

"It's just the way he interacts with people, the way he likes to help young players.

"He always came over and was talking to us, saying: 'Don't be nervous, just play your own game.'"

Terry is not taking on a coaching role at Villa but is doing his coaching badges and, asked if he hoped to lead Chelsea one day, he told the Daily Telegraph earlier this month: "I think that's a goal.

"Do you dream too big? I don't think you ever can. I've always wanted to be the very best and if that's in management, then Chelsea's the one.

"But I do realise as well that you can't go in at somewhere like Chelsea as your first job. You need to go and learn.

"It's difficult to get jobs. I see a lot of players from my generation not walking into jobs that maybe I thought they would get.

"So I think you need to go out and do your work and put your minutes in on the pitch and make your mistakes that no one sees so that when you do go in, you're kind of ready."

