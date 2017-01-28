FA to study footage of Huddersfield-Leeds touchline melee - sources

Huddersfield and Leeds players and staff became embroiled in the fracas after the two managers clashed.

Huddersfield Town and Leeds United are facing disciplinary sanctions from the Football Association (FA) after the governing body requested video footage of the touchline clashes involving players and officials from both clubs during Sunday's Championship fixture at the John Smith's Stadium, sources have told ESPN FC.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner and Leeds boss Garry Monk were both sent to the stands after becoming involved in a physical confrontation on the touchline following Michael Hefele's 89th-minute strike for the home side during a hard-fought Yorkshire derby.

Referee Simon Hooper dismissed both managers at the time of the incident, but with the Wagner and Monk clash preceding a melee involving a number of players and staff from both team, sources have told ESPN FC that the FA's disciplinary unit is now waiting to study footage of the scenes before deciding on potential charges beyond the two managers.

Match official Hooper will also submit a report of the incident to accompany the video footage, but both managers now face the threat of a potential touchline ban.

Wagner, Jurgen Klopp's assistant at Borussia Dortmund, also entered the playing area while celebrating Hefele's winner -- an infringement which is likely to be acted upon by the FA.

The former United States international, whose team face Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round later this month, has cited cultural differences as mitigation for his actions, insisting that such incidents would not be deemed as out of the ordinary in Germany, the country of his birth.

"In British culture it seems to be disrespectful if I celebrate with my players -- it is different in Germany to be fair," Wagner said after the game.

"It isn't something that I usually do, but if there was a moment where this could happen, then it was this moment.

"I celebrated with my players in the corner and I wanted to jog back into my technical area, but Garry tried to nudge me."

Former Swansea City manager Monk, meanwhile, accused Wagner of displaying a lack of respect.

"They're my values; humility, respect and class, and I don't think he [Wagner] showed that," Monk said. "If someone else goes against those values, then it's wrong.

"I've been brought up with the values, and that's not come back towards us."