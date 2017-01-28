Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Porto 2-1 Sporting Lisbon

Portuguese Liga
Vitoria Setubal 1-0 Benfica

Portuguese Liga
Estoril 1-2 FC Porto

Portuguese Liga
Swansea in talks over Lopez loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
PSG complete signing of Benfica's Guedes

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Emery confirms PSG interest in Guedes

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Hull complete deals for Evandro and Niasse

Transfers PA Sport

Transfers PA Sport
Ricardo Pereira in action for Porto against Academica.

Wenger denies interest in Porto's Pereira

Transfers Mattias Karen
Utd's Johnstone joins Villa on loan, Pereira returns

Transfers Arindam Rej

Transfers Arindam Rej
Lindelof can be replaced - Benfica coach

Transfers ESPN staff
Marcotti skeptical of Lindelof interest

ESPN FC TV

ESPN FC TV
'Offers on table' for Lindelof, agent says

Transfers Arindam Rej
Mou: Lindelof link with United is 'normal'

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Portugal clubs forfeit over alleged threats

Portuguese Liga ESPN staff
Lindelof 'perfect' for United - Blomqvist

Transfers ESPN staff
Benfica Sporting Lisbon 20161211

Prem trio scout Benfica-Sporting - sources

English Premier League Peter O'Rourke
Sporting Braga 3-0 Pacos de Ferreira

Portuguese Liga

Portuguese Liga
Martins to stay despite Real, Barca talk - agent

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Striker Uchebo claims Boavista won't pay him

Boavista ESPN staff

Boavista ESPN staff
Ronaldo 'has enemies in Portugal' - Futre

Portugal Dermot Corrigan
By ESPN Staff
FA to study footage of Huddersfield-Leeds touchline melee - sources

Huddersfield and Leeds players and staff became embroiled in the fracas after the two managers clashed.

Huddersfield Town and Leeds United are facing disciplinary sanctions from the Football Association (FA) after the governing body requested video footage of the touchline clashes involving players and officials from both clubs during Sunday's Championship fixture at the John Smith's Stadium, sources have told ESPN FC.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner and Leeds boss Garry Monk were both sent to the stands after becoming involved in a physical confrontation on the touchline following Michael Hefele's 89th-minute strike for the home side during a hard-fought Yorkshire derby.

Referee Simon Hooper dismissed both managers at the time of the incident, but with the Wagner and Monk clash preceding a melee involving a number of players and staff from both team, sources have told ESPN FC that the FA's disciplinary unit is now waiting to study footage of the scenes before deciding on potential charges beyond the two managers.

Match official Hooper will also submit a report of the incident to accompany the video footage, but both managers now face the threat of a potential touchline ban.

Wagner, Jurgen Klopp's assistant at Borussia Dortmund, also entered the playing area while celebrating Hefele's winner -- an infringement which is likely to be acted upon by the FA.

The former United States international, whose team face Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round later this month, has cited cultural differences as mitigation for his actions, insisting that such incidents would not be deemed as out of the ordinary in Germany, the country of his birth.

"In British culture it seems to be disrespectful if I celebrate with my players -- it is different in Germany to be fair," Wagner said after the game.

"It isn't something that I usually do, but if there was a moment where this could happen, then it was this moment.

"I celebrated with my players in the corner and I wanted to jog back into my technical area, but Garry tried to nudge me."

Former Swansea City manager Monk, meanwhile, accused Wagner of displaying a lack of respect.

"They're my values; humility, respect and class, and I don't think he [Wagner] showed that," Monk said. "If someone else goes against those values, then it's wrong.

"I've been brought up with the values, and that's not come back towards us."

