Huddersfield boss David Wagner apologises after touchline melee

Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 10/3  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
BrentfordBrentford
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Champ: Brighton save dramatic late point

Championship PA Sport
Read
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
Aston VillaAston Villa
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
FulhamFulham
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bristol CityBristol City
Rotherham UnitedRotherham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Champ: Newcastle win to go top again

Championship PA Sport
Read
BarnsleyBarnsley
Preston North EndPreston North End
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cardiff CityCardiff City
Norwich CityNorwich City
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
ReadingReading
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
Derby CountyDerby County
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Newcastle's Benitez vows 'I will not quit'

Newcastle United PA Sport
Read
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Leeds owner Cellino's ban cut to 12 months

Leeds United PA Sport
Read

Malaysia coaches set for QPR stint

International
Read
Massimo Luongo

Socceroo Luongo set to sign new QPR deal

Queens Park Rangers AAP
Read
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Champ: QPR earn late point at Newcastle

Championship PA Sport
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Huddersfield boss David Wagner apologises after touchline melee

David Wagner (third from left) in the touchline melee that followed his side's late winner.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner has apologised for the angry scenes that marred his side's dramatic 2-1 Yorkshire derby victory at home to Leeds, saying his emotions got the better of him.

Defender Michael Hefele scored a 90th-minute winner for Town, sparking trouble on the sidelines before the final whistle.

Wagner ran down the touchline to celebrate with his players but became involved in a confrontation with Leeds head coach Garry Monk as he returned to his technical area.

That clash sparked a melee between players near the tunnel.

When referee Simon Hooper had restored order, both Wagner and Monk were sent to the stands while three players were booked.

"It is all part of the emotion of the game but maybe this should happen with the players on the grass," said Wagner.

"For me, celebrating with my players is not disrespectful but perhaps it is in British football culture. This culture is different in Germany.

"This game is very emotional for me and my staff. I am sorry and I apologise for what happened afterwards."

He said Monk had "tried to nudge me" and added: "Then I went to speak to him. But this was not possible at this time. I had to go to the stands."

The German praised his side for "a fantastic performance" against promotion rivals Leeds and said: "Everybody has a big smile on his face."

Meanwhile, Monk also said he regretted what had happened at the end of the game, saying: "I hold myself in a certain way and I have humility and respect.

"It was a very committed performance and I am very proud of the players."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.