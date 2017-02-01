Huddersfield boss David Wagner apologises after touchline melee

David Wagner (third from left) in the touchline melee that followed his side's late winner.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner has apologised for the angry scenes that marred his side's dramatic 2-1 Yorkshire derby victory at home to Leeds, saying his emotions got the better of him.

Defender Michael Hefele scored a 90th-minute winner for Town, sparking trouble on the sidelines before the final whistle.

Wagner ran down the touchline to celebrate with his players but became involved in a confrontation with Leeds head coach Garry Monk as he returned to his technical area.

That clash sparked a melee between players near the tunnel.

When referee Simon Hooper had restored order, both Wagner and Monk were sent to the stands while three players were booked.

"It is all part of the emotion of the game but maybe this should happen with the players on the grass," said Wagner.

"For me, celebrating with my players is not disrespectful but perhaps it is in British football culture. This culture is different in Germany.

"This game is very emotional for me and my staff. I am sorry and I apologise for what happened afterwards."

He said Monk had "tried to nudge me" and added: "Then I went to speak to him. But this was not possible at this time. I had to go to the stands."

The German praised his side for "a fantastic performance" against promotion rivals Leeds and said: "Everybody has a big smile on his face."

Meanwhile, Monk also said he regretted what had happened at the end of the game, saying: "I hold myself in a certain way and I have humility and respect.

"It was a very committed performance and I am very proud of the players."