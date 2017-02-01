Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Internazionale
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Egypt
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
BrentfordBrentford
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
3
3
FT
Game Details
Champ: Brighton save dramatic late point

Championship PA Sport
Read
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
2
1
FT
Game Details
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
Aston VillaAston Villa
2
1
FT
Game Details
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
FulhamFulham
1
0
FT
Game Details
Bristol CityBristol City
Rotherham UnitedRotherham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
2
1
FT
Game Details
Champ: Newcastle win to go top again

Championship PA Sport
Read
BarnsleyBarnsley
Preston North EndPreston North End
0
0
FT
Game Details
Cardiff CityCardiff City
Norwich CityNorwich City
0
1
FT
Game Details
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
1
0
FT
Game Details
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
ReadingReading
2
2
FT
Game Details
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
Derby CountyDerby County
1
0
FT
Game Details
Newcastle's Benitez vows 'I will not quit'

Newcastle United PA Sport
Read
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Leeds owner Cellino's ban cut to 12 months

Leeds United PA Sport
Read

Malaysia coaches set for QPR stint

International
Read
Massimo Luongo

Socceroo Luongo set to sign new QPR deal

Queens Park Rangers AAP
Read
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
3
1
FT
Game Details
Champ: QPR earn late point at Newcastle

Championship PA Sport
Read
 By PA Sport
Brighton rescue dramatic late point as Huddersfield snatch win over Leeds

Tomer Hemed rescues Brighton against Brentford at Griffin Park.

Brighton stayed second in the Championship as Tomer Hemed equalised at the death to grab a point in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Brentford.

The Seagulls had clawed themselves level after trailing 2-0, only for substitute Konstantin Kerschbaumer to fire Brentford ahead at the start of seven minutes of stoppage time.

But in a thrilling finale Chris Hughton's side hit back again through Hemed.

Brighton had been staring at a third straight defeat when they trailed to goals from Jota and Harlee Dean, with Lasse Vibe seeing a penalty saved when he could have made it 3-0, only for Solly March and Shane Duffy to hail hauled the visitors level.

Head coaches David Wagner and Garry Monk were sent to the stands in stoppage time after angry scenes at the end of Huddersfield's 2-1 victory over Yorkshire rivals Leeds.

Michael Hefele's dramatic 90th-minute winner sparked furious scenes on the touchline as Town boss Wagner raced down the touchline in celebration but clashed with Monk as he came back past the Leeds bench. Players from both sides then got involved in a melee.

Town had gone ahead through sub Izzy Brown, with his first touch after coming on, before Chris Wood equalised with his 21st strike of the season.

