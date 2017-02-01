Brighton rescue dramatic late point as Huddersfield snatch win over Leeds

Tomer Hemed rescues Brighton against Brentford at Griffin Park.

Brighton stayed second in the Championship as Tomer Hemed equalised at the death to grab a point in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Brentford.

The Seagulls had clawed themselves level after trailing 2-0, only for substitute Konstantin Kerschbaumer to fire Brentford ahead at the start of seven minutes of stoppage time.

But in a thrilling finale Chris Hughton's side hit back again through Hemed.

Brighton had been staring at a third straight defeat when they trailed to goals from Jota and Harlee Dean, with Lasse Vibe seeing a penalty saved when he could have made it 3-0, only for Solly March and Shane Duffy to hail hauled the visitors level.

Head coaches David Wagner and Garry Monk were sent to the stands in stoppage time after angry scenes at the end of Huddersfield's 2-1 victory over Yorkshire rivals Leeds.

Michael Hefele's dramatic 90th-minute winner sparked furious scenes on the touchline as Town boss Wagner raced down the touchline in celebration but clashed with Monk as he came back past the Leeds bench. Players from both sides then got involved in a melee.

Town had gone ahead through sub Izzy Brown, with his first touch after coming on, before Chris Wood equalised with his 21st strike of the season.