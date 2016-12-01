Newcastle return to top of Championship after Brighton defeat

Newcastle players celebrate Daryl Murphy's goal at Brentford.

Newcastle returned to the top of the Championship with a 2-1 victory at Brentford as previous leaders Brighton saw their long unbeaten run end with a 2-0 loss at Preston.

Dwight Gayle netted his 20th goal of the season to give Newcastle the lead at Griffin Park after breaking the offside trap and finishing from a tight angle.

Lasse Vibe scrambled in from close range to level for Brentford but Daryl Murphy sealed the win with 12 minutes remaining when he converted an Ayoze Perez cross.

The victory saw Newcastle leapfrog the Seagulls, whose 17-match unbeaten run was under threat when defender Paul Huntington headed in a Paul Gallagher's free kick.

Callum Robinson hit his seventh goal of the season to confirm all three points for the hosts as Brighton missed a late penalty through Tomer Hemed.

It was just Preston's second home win in eight attempts in all competitions and they moved up to ninth as a result.

Sheffield Wednesday made it six wins in their last eight league matches with a 2-0 victory at home to 10-man Huddersfield.

A sensational goal from Ross Wallace gave the Owls the lead before Jack Payne was sent off for the visitors for an off-the-ball incident with Sam Hutchinson.

Fernando Forestieri sealed the win when he finished from close range following a quick counter-attack in stoppage time.

Rotherham secured only their second win in 20 matches with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Norwich to put more pressure on Canaries manager Alex Neil.

Jerry Yates marked his first league start for Rotherham by netting a seventh-minute opener and matters got worse for the visitors when Nelson Oliveira was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident moments later.

Cameron Jerome equalised for Norwich early in the second half but ex-Canary Tom Adeyemi sealed the three points for the league's basement club.

Cardiff twice came from behind to win 3-2 and condemn Bristol City to their seventh successive league defeat courtesy of a late brace from Anthony Pilkington and a Kadeem Harris header.

City opened the scoring through an own goal from Bluebirds goalkeeper Brian Murphy after 51 minutes before Pilkington levelled from the penalty spot after Joe Ralls had been hauled down in the area.

Tammy Abraham notched his 15th league goal of the season to restore the lead for the hosts, but Harris' first of the campaign and Pilkington's superb 25-yard strike five minutes from time sealed back-to-back wins for Cardiff for the first time this season.

Tom Lawrence came back to haunt his former loan club Blackburn by scoring a brace to earn Ipswich a 3-2 success. Christophe Berra was also on the scoresheet for Ipswich, with Blackburn's goals coming from Hope Akpan and a Danny Graham penalty.

Fulham were 2-0 victors over Barnsley thanks to Chris Martin's first-half penalty and Scott Malone's second-half strike, while Callum Connelly capped his Wigan debut by scoring both goals in their 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Burton.

Gianfranco Zola is still waiting for his first win as Birmingham manager as his side were held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest.