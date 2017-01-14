Football League clubs to honour Graham Taylor with minute's applause

Shaka Hislop reflects back on the late Graham Taylor, who he feels opened the door for Caribbean footballers.

The Football League (EFL) has announced that its clubs will have a minute's applause ahead of all fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Graham Taylor.

Taylor, who is thought to have suffered a heart attack, will be best remembered for his spell in charge of England from 1990-93 and successful stints with Watford and Aston Villa.

A statement said: "As a mark of respect, the EFL has requested that all EFL clubs stage a minute's applause ahead of their league fixture over the period Thursday 12th to Saturday 14th January."

Watford will also hold a one-minute applause prior to their Premier League clash against Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road. The Hornets will also wear black armbands for Saturday's fixture.

His family statement released on Thursday that read: "With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.''

Sir Alex Ferguson spoke warmly of Graham Taylor as football came together to remember Taylor after his death at the age of 72.

Graham Taylor spent three years in charge of the England national team.

He said in a League Managers Association (LMA) tribute: "I have very fond memories of Graham. He was approachable, open and honest. If he could help you in any way, he always would. I was really shocked by this terrible news and I send my condolences to Graham's wife and all of his family.''

Taylor became the first president of the LMA during his time in charge of England and was also a senior figure at his first club, hometown Scunthorpe.

LMA chairman Howard Wilkinson added: "I greatly admired Graham for his honesty, tenacity, professionalism and his capacity for innovation which earned him richly deserved success. Above all, he was a true gentleman.''

Taylor began his footballing career as a young player with Scunthorpe and also represented Grimsby and Lincoln before moving into management with the latter.

He also had a spell as manager at Wolves and later became a respected pundit with the BBC and BT Sport.

Graham Taylor and Elton John enjoyed unprecedented success with Watford.

It was at Watford, though, where Taylor's managerial career really took off. After being appointed in 1977, he took the club from the Fourth Division to a second-placed finish in the top flight, qualifying for the UEFA Cup in 1983.

They reached the FA Cup final the following year. He moved to Villa in 1987 but had a second spell at Vicarage Road from 1996-2001, achieving promotion to the Premier League.

Sir Elton John, Taylor's chairman at Watford, expressed his sadness via an Instagram post.

He wrote: "I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Graham's passing. He was like a brother to me. We shared an unbreakable bond since we first met. We went on an incredible journey together and it will stay with me forever.''