Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
LIVE 44'
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Nahki Wells Huddersfield v Blackburn 20161231

Champ: Wednesday, Huddersfield in draws

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
1
2
FT
Preston North EndPreston North End
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
1
1
FT
Derby CountyDerby County
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
0
0
FT
BarnsleyBarnsley
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
2
2
FT
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
1
1
FT
Champ: Newcastle return to top of table

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
Bristol CityBristol City
2
1
FT
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
3
1
FT
ReadingReading
FulhamFulham
0
0
Aban
Fog stops Reading clash, Brighton called off

English League Championship ESPN staff
Read
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff CityCardiff City
Postp
BrentfordBrentford
Norwich CityNorwich City
0
0
LIVE 43'
Stoke agree deal to sign Grant- sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Jonathan Kodjia Aston Villa celeb

Champ: Aston Villa stay unbeaten at home

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
Aston VillaAston Villa
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
1
1
FT
Rotherham UnitedRotherham United
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
1
2
FT
ReadingReading
FulhamFulham
0
0
Aban
Richardson and Chamakh leave Cardiff

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff CityCardiff City
Postp
 By PA Sport
Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield snatch late points in Championship

Nahki Wells Huddersfield v Blackburn 20161231
Nahki Wells celebrates after scoring a late equaliser for Huddersfield against Blackburn.

Playoff chasers Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield both left it late to end 2016 with 1-1 draws in the Championship.

Wednesday were heading for defeat at Preston following Sam Hutchinson's 77th-minute own goal but Adam Reach struck four minutes into stoppage time to keep the Owls in the top six.

Earlier, Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield also scored four minutes into time added on to draw with lowly Blackburn.

Nahki Wells curled home a brilliant late free kick to cancel out Danny Graham's 81st-minute header.

Blackburn remain in the bottom three despite halting their four-match losing run, while Huddersfield end 2016 in fourth place.

Derby sit just outside the top six after being held to a goalless draw at home by struggling Wigan.

Steve McClaren's men extended their unbeaten run to 10 league games but missed the chance to start 2017 in a playoff position.

Queens Park Rangers ended their horrendous run of form by beating Wolves 2-1.

Ian Holloway's men had lost their last six games and failed to score in the previous four.

The goal drought was ended when Idrissa Sylla scored in the 53rd minute.

Dave Edwards equalised for Wolves just after the hour mark but Pawel Wszolek struck with three minutes left to lift his side five points clear of the bottom three.

Gianfranco Zola is still awaiting his first win as Birmingham boss despite the Blues playing most of the second half against 10 men in their 2-2 draw at Barnsley.

Barnsley raced into a two-goal lead after 28 minutes, with Tom Bradshaw scoring following fine work from Marley Watkins before Sam Winnall headed in a second.

Jacques Maghoma pulled one back soon after and, following Marc Roberts' 52nd-minute red card for bringing down Che Adams in the area, Lukas Jutkiewicz equalised from the spot.

