Hull City
Everton
2
1
LIVE 78'
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
3
1
LIVE 90' +1'
Reading
Fulham
0
0
Aban
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
1
FT
Fog stops Reading clash, Brighton called off

English League Championship ESPN staff
Stoke agree deal to sign Grant- sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Champ: Aston Villa stay unbeaten at home

English League Championship PA Sport
Richardson and Chamakh leave Cardiff

Transfers PA Sport
Norwich board back Neil for time being

Norwich City PA Sport
Swansea want to re-sign Caulker - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Rafa Benitez and Newcastle suffered a season-opening defeat to Fulham.

The race for Premier League promotion

Championship Nick Miller
Read
Fog stops Reading-Fulham game after Brighton-Cardiff clash is called off

Referee Chris Kavanagh inspects the conditions before the Brighton-Cardiff game was postponed.

Thick fog on Friday night affected to Championship games in southern England, with Reading's home tie with Fulham abandoned at half-time, while Brighton's clash with Cardiff never got started.

Reading and Fulham had played a goalless first half when the decision was made that play could not continue at the Madejski Stadium.

Late in the first half, referee James Linington twice consulted with his assistants and the club's managers about the fog situation.

A tweet from Fulham said: "The decision to call the match off was apparently due to the fact that neither linesman was able to see the full width of the pitch."

Earlier in Brighton, fog on the south coast put the game in doubt and, less than two hours before the scheduled kick-off, the Seagulls released a statement saying: "The match has been called off after consultation between match officials and both clubs."

Chris Hughton's side would have secured top spot to end 2016 with victory but the postponement meant Newcastle had the chance to return to the summit of the table.

