Fog stops Reading-Fulham game after Brighton-Cardiff clash is called off

Referee Chris Kavanagh inspects the conditions before the Brighton-Cardiff game was postponed.

Thick fog on Friday night affected to Championship games in southern England, with Reading's home tie with Fulham abandoned at half-time, while Brighton's clash with Cardiff never got started.

Reading and Fulham had played a goalless first half when the decision was made that play could not continue at the Madejski Stadium.

Late in the first half, referee James Linington twice consulted with his assistants and the club's managers about the fog situation.

HT: At a foggy Madejski Stadium it remains 0-0 with clear chances few and far between. #FFC pic.twitter.com/Lj1pchSNir - Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 30, 2016

A tweet from Fulham said: "The decision to call the match off was apparently due to the fact that neither linesman was able to see the full width of the pitch."

Earlier in Brighton, fog on the south coast put the game in doubt and, less than two hours before the scheduled kick-off, the Seagulls released a statement saying: "The match has been called off after consultation between match officials and both clubs."

Chris Hughton's side would have secured top spot to end 2016 with victory but the postponement meant Newcastle had the chance to return to the summit of the table.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.