Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
1
0
LIVE 6'
Game Details
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
1
0
LIVE 22'
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
0
0
LIVE 6'
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
0
LIVE 22'
Game Details
Fog postpones Brighton's clash with Cardiff

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
BrentfordBrentford
Norwich CityNorwich City
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Stoke agree deal to sign Grant- sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Derby CountyDerby County
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
BarnsleyBarnsley
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Jonathan Kodjia Aston Villa celeb

Champ: Aston Villa stay unbeaten at home

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
Aston VillaAston Villa
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Rotherham UnitedRotherham United
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Preston North EndPreston North End
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
Bristol CityBristol City
0
0
LIVE 23'
Game Details
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Richardson and Chamakh leave Cardiff

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
1
0
LIVE 22'
Game Details
Norwich board back Neil for time being

Norwich City PA Sport
Read

Swansea want to re-sign Caulker - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Sam Baldock was on target as Brighton triumphed over QPR.

Champ: Brighton take top spot; Derby win

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
 By PA Sport
Brighton's clash with Cardiff called off because of fog

Referee Chris Kavanagh inspects the conditions before the game was postponed.

Brighton's home Championship match against Cardiff was called off because of thick fog on Friday night.

Chris Hughton's Seagulls side would have secured top spot to end 2016 with victory but the postponement meant Newcastle had the chance to return to the summit of the table.

Heavy fog on the south coast put the game in doubt and, less than two hours before the scheduled kick-off, Brighton released a statement saying: "The match has been called off after consultation between match officials and both clubs."

