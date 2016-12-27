Brighton's clash with Cardiff called off because of fog
Brighton's home Championship match against Cardiff was called off because of thick fog on Friday night.
Chris Hughton's Seagulls side would have secured top spot to end 2016 with victory but the postponement meant Newcastle had the chance to return to the summit of the table.
Heavy fog on the south coast put the game in doubt and, less than two hours before the scheduled kick-off, Brighton released a statement saying: "The match has been called off after consultation between match officials and both clubs."
