Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Kodjia keeps Aston Villa unbeaten at home; Burton edge Rotherham

Jonathan Kodjia Aston Villa celeb
Jonathan Kodjia celebrates his late goal against Leeds on Thursday.

Jonathan Kodjia scored a late penalty as Aston Villa preserved their unbeaten home record with a 1-1 draw against high-flying Leeds in a pulsating Championship clash.

Leeds were on course to collect another three points in their fight for promotion courtesy of Pontus Jansson's header in the early stages of the second half.

But the visitors were forced to settle for only one after stand-in centre-back Liam Cooper handled and Kodjia dispatched his spot-kick for his ninth goal of the season.

The result was still enough to lift Leeds up to fourth in the table with Villa moving to within five points of the top six.

Leeds' last league victory at Villa Park came in April 2002 on their way to a fifth-place Premier League finish and eight wins in 10 Championship games had United supporters dreaming of a return to the top flight.

Burton scored a quickfire double to steal a vital 2-1 win at Rotherham, whose hopes of entering 2017 in touch with their relegation rivals suffered a damaging blow.

The Millers dominated 85 minutes of the Sky Bet Championship encounter at New York Stadium, but the five first-half minutes where Chris O'Grady and Jackson Irvine scored proved pivotal as Burton registered their first ever away win in the second tier.

It moved them 12 points clear of their bottom-placed hosts and they will be reasonably confident they will not be overhauled by the Millers in the second half of the season.

