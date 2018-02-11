ESPN FC
Previous
Melbourne Victory
Adelaide United
3
0
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Leicester City
Stoke City
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
West Ham United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Hertha Berlin
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Watford
Everton
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Madrid
Alavés
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Toulouse
AS Monaco
3
3
FT
Game Details
Barcelona
Girona
6
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Benevento
2
0
FT
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
Fulham 2-0 Wolverhampton: Cottagers down leaders
English League Championship
4 hours ago
Hull City 1-0 Sheffield United: Dicko lifts Tigers
English League Championship
1 day ago
Read
QPR 2-0 Bolton: Smith header seals Rangers win
English League Championship
7 days ago
Read
Aston Villa 2-0 Birmingham: Derby delight for Villa
English League Championship
Feb 11, 2018
Read
Bristol City 3-3 Sunderland: Black Cats' resurgent second half
English League Championship
Feb 10, 2018
Read
Sheff. United 2-1 Leeds: Double delight for Sharp
English League Championship
Feb 10, 2018
Read
Millwall 1-1 Cardiff City: Bluebirds can't hold on
English League Championship
Feb 9, 2018
Read
Wolverhampton 3-0 Sheff. United: Neves & Co. a class apart
English League Championship
Feb 3, 2018
Read
Leeds United 1-4 Cardiff: Cardiff up to fourth
English League Championship
Feb 3, 2018
Read
Bolton 1-0 Bristol City: Wanderers out of bottom 3
English League Championship
Feb 2, 2018
Read
Snodgrass wins it for Aston Villa with superb strike
English League Championship
Jan 30, 2018
Read
Bristol City 2-0 QPR: 10-man Robins earn vital win
English League Championship
Jan 27, 2018
Read
Sheff. Wed 0-0 Cardiff: Bluebirds drop more points
English League Championship
Jan 20, 2018
Read
Aston Villa 3-1 Barnsley: Hogan at the double
English League Championship
Jan 20, 2018
Read
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Aston Villa: Hogan spoils Karanka's debut
English League Championship
Jan 13, 2018
Read
Middlesbrough 0-1 Fulham: Norwood's late heroics
English League Championship
Jan 13, 2018
Read
Cardiff 4-0 Sunderland: Bluebirds back to winning ways
English League Championship
Jan 13, 2018
Read
Sheffield United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Derby stalemate
English League Championship
Jan 12, 2018
Read
Japan's Yousuke Ideguchi signs with Leeds
English League Championship
Jan 11, 2018
Read
Leeds 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Leeds squander chance
English League Championship
Jan 1, 2018
Read
Bolton 1-0 Hull City: Madine stunner sinks Tigers
English League Championship
Jan 1, 2018
Read
Bristol City 1-2 Wolves: Leaders 10 clear after thriller
English League Championship
Dec 30, 2017
Read
Barnsley 1-1 Reading: Pinnock saves the day
English League Championship
Dec 30, 2017
Read
WATCH: Leeds' O'Kane pantsed before freekick
English League Championship
Dec 27, 2017
Read
Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa: Vibe secures Bees win
English League Championship
Dec 26, 2017
Read
Burton 1-2 Leeds: Second-half comeback
English League Championship
Dec 26, 2017
Read
Birmingham City 0-2 Norwich: Pritchard and Murphy lead the way
English League Championship
Dec 26, 2017
Read
Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Middlesbrough: Boro turn it around
English League Championship
Dec 23, 2017
Read
Cardiff City 1-0 Hull City: Bluebirds keep pace
English League Championship
Dec 16, 2017
Read
Sunderland 1-0 Fulham: Black Cats hang on
English League Championship
Dec 16, 2017
Read
Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Wolves: Leaders' run continues
English League Championship
Dec 15, 2017
Read
Sheffield United 1-2 Bristol City: Flint leaves it late
English League Championship
Dec 8, 2017
Read