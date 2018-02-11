Previous
Melbourne Victory
Adelaide United
3
0
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Leicester City
Stoke City
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
West Ham United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Hertha Berlin
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Watford
Everton
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Madrid
Alavés
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Toulouse
AS Monaco
3
3
FT
Game Details
Barcelona
Girona
6
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Benevento
2
0
FT
Game Details
Fulham 2-0 Wolverhampton: Cottagers down leaders

English League Championship

