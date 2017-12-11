ESPN FC
Previous
Real Madrid
Barcelona
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Valencia
Villarreal
0
1
FT
Game Details
Everton
Chelsea
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Napoli
Sampdoria
3
2
FT
Game Details
Sassuolo
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
AC Milan
Atalanta
0
2
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AS Roma
1
0
FT
Game Details
Next
Aston Villa 2-2 Sheffield United: First-half goal fest
English League Championship
about an hour ago
Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Middlesbrough: Boro turn it around
English League Championship
4 hours ago
Read
Cardiff City 1-0 Hull City: Bluebirds keep pace
English League Championship
6 days ago
Read
Sunderland 1-0 Fulham: Black Cats hang on
English League Championship
7 days ago
Read
Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Wolves: Leaders' run continues
English League Championship
7 days ago
Read
Reading 2-2 Cardiff: Bluebirds storm back
English League Championship
Dec 11, 2017
Read
QPR 1-3 Leeds: Roofe hat trick sinks Hoops
English League Championship
Dec 9, 2017
Read
Sheffield United 1-2 Bristol City: Flint leaves it late
English League Championship
Dec 8, 2017
Read
Watch the English Championship on Kwesé Free Sports
English League Championship
Dec 8, 2017
Read
Bristol City 2-1 Middlesbrough: Robins up to third
English League Championship
Dec 2, 2017
Read
Millwall 3-1 Sheff. United: Lions return to winning ways
English League Championship
Dec 2, 2017
Read
Leeds 1-1 Aston Villa: Lansbury earns Villa point
English League Championship
Dec 1, 2017
Read
QPR 2-2 Brentford: West London derby thriller
English League Championship
Nov 27, 2017
Read
Sheffield United 1-1 Birmingham: Clarke stays hot
English League Championship
Nov 25, 2017
Read
WATCH: Norwich fan replaces fourth official
English League Championship
Nov 25, 2017
Read
Norwich 1-1 Preston North End: Barkhuizen earns Preston point
English League Championship
Nov 25, 2017
Read
Barnsley 0-2 Leeds: Alioski the catalyst
English League Championship
Nov 25, 2017
Read
Ipswich 2-2 Sheff. Wednesday: Nuhiu's late heroics
English League Championship
Nov 24, 2017
Read
WATCH: The weekend's best bloopers
ESPN FC TV
Nov 19, 2017
Read
Reading 0-2 Wolverhampton: Wolves go top
English League Championship
Nov 18, 2017
Read
Fulham 1-1 Derby: Fulham's missed opportunity
English League Championship
Nov 18, 2017
Read
Why would Coleman leave Wales for Sunderland?
ESPN FC TV
Nov 17, 2017
Read
Preston 0-0 Bolton: Honours even at Deepdale
English League Championship
Nov 17, 2017
Read
WATCH: Brentford's Barbet comically trolls Leeds' Saiz
English League Championship
Nov 5, 2017
Read
Brentford 3-1 Leeds: Bees overcome howler
English League Championship
Nov 4, 2017
Read
Villa 1-2 Sheff. Wednesday: Reach's stunner sets the tone
English League Championship
Nov 4, 2017
Read
WATCH: Reach scores stunner for Sheffield Wednesday
English League Championship
Nov 4, 2017
Read
Wolves 2-0 Fulham: Leaders down Cottagers
English League Championship
Nov 3, 2017
Read
Hull City 2-3 Nottingham Forest: Hull sink further
English League Championship
Oct 28, 2017
Read
Cardiff 0-0 Millwall: High-flying stalemate
English League Championship
Oct 28, 2017
Read
Leeds 1-2 Sheffield United: Brooks hits late winner
English League Championship
Oct 27, 2017
Read
Ipswich Town 0-1 Norwich City: Canaries up to 6th
English League Championship
Oct 22, 2017
Read