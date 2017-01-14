ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8
Draw: 21/10
Away: 21/10
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20
Draw: 21/10
Away: 16/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1
Draw: 3/1
Away: 8/13
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6
Draw: 9/4
Away: 15/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC
Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC
Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Bruce: Villa devastated by Taylor's passing
English League Championship
57 minutes ago
Related Videos
Yanks Abroad: Johnsen soars in Scotland
International
Dec 19, 2016
Read
Yanks Abroad: Who Klinsmann left behind
International
Nov 21, 2016
Read
Yanks Abroad: Calm before the Hex
International
Nov 7, 2016
Read
Yanks Abroad: Pulisic the saviour
International
Oct 24, 2016
Read
Yanks Abroad: Pulisic, Brooks square off
German Bundesliga
Oct 17, 2016
Read
The Sweeper: City's first world problems
English Premier League
Oct 5, 2016
Read
Race to the Prem begins again
English League Championship
Aug 5, 2016
Read
Staying at Newcastle right for Benitez?
ESPN FC TV
May 25, 2016
Read
Lambert: Blackpool have nothing to lose
English FA Cup
Jan 2, 2015
Read
Birmingham City owner Yeung jailed for six years
Birmingham City
Mar 7, 2014
Read
Yeung found guilty of money laundering
Birmingham City
Mar 3, 2014
Read
Verdict delayed in Yeung trial
Birmingham City
Feb 28, 2014
Read
Julio Cesar: More to Portugal than Ronaldo
International Friendly
Sep 10, 2013
Read
QPR cancel Cisse contract
French Ligue 1
Jun 28, 2013
Read
Steve Browett: Palace can be a top Premier League club
Crystal Palace
May 31, 2013
Read
Danny Shittu on reaching the FA Cup Semi Final
Millwall
May 11, 2013
Read
Cardiff celebrate promotion
Cardiff City
May 6, 2013
Read
Yeung loses money laundering appeal
English League Championship
May 3, 2013
Read
Carson Yeung trial begins
Birmingham City
Apr 29, 2013
Read
Jackett: Wigan were very good
Millwall
Apr 13, 2013
Read
Upsetting scenes distract from FA Cup Semi Final
Millwall
Apr 13, 2013
Read
Analysis: Millwall 0-2 Wigan Athletic
Millwall
Apr 13, 2013
Read
Highlights: Millwall 0-2 Wigan Athletic
Millwall
Apr 13, 2013
Read
Vicente: Brighton ready for Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion
Apr 12, 2013
Read
Here's to the dream: One game to the Final
Millwall
Apr 8, 2013
Read
Cardiff's Kim ready for Premier League push
Cardiff City
Mar 25, 2013
Read
Wilfried Zaha scores against Romania
International Friendly
Mar 22, 2013
Read
Analysis: Manchester United 2-1 Reading
Reading
Feb 18, 2013
Read
We're disappointed to be going out - Brian McDermott
Reading
Feb 18, 2013
Read
Highlights: Manchester United 2-1 Reading
Reading
Feb 18, 2013
Read
What's important is today - Nani and Javier Hernandez
Reading
Feb 18, 2013
Read