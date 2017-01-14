Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Bruce: Villa devastated by Taylor's passing

English League Championship

Related Videos

Yanks Abroad: Johnsen soars in Scotland

International
Read

Yanks Abroad: Who Klinsmann left behind

International
Read

Yanks Abroad: Calm before the Hex

International
Read

Yanks Abroad: Pulisic the saviour

International
Read

Yanks Abroad: Pulisic, Brooks square off

German Bundesliga
Read

The Sweeper: City's first world problems

English Premier League
Read

Race to the Prem begins again

English League Championship
Read

Staying at Newcastle right for Benitez?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lambert: Blackpool have nothing to lose

English FA Cup
Read

Birmingham City owner Yeung jailed for six years

Birmingham City
Read

Yeung found guilty of money laundering

Birmingham City
Read

Verdict delayed in Yeung trial

Birmingham City
Read

Julio Cesar: More to Portugal than Ronaldo

International Friendly
Read

QPR cancel Cisse contract

French Ligue 1
Read

Steve Browett: Palace can be a top Premier League club

Crystal Palace
Read

Danny Shittu on reaching the FA Cup Semi Final

Millwall
Read

Cardiff celebrate promotion

Cardiff City
Read

Yeung loses money laundering appeal

English League Championship
Read

Carson Yeung trial begins

Birmingham City
Read

Jackett: Wigan were very good

Millwall
Read

Upsetting scenes distract from FA Cup Semi Final

Millwall
Read

Analysis: Millwall 0-2 Wigan Athletic

Millwall
Read

Highlights: Millwall 0-2 Wigan Athletic

Millwall
Read

Vicente: Brighton ready for Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion
Read

Here's to the dream: One game to the Final

Millwall
Read

Cardiff's Kim ready for Premier League push

Cardiff City
Read

Wilfried Zaha scores against Romania

International Friendly
Read

Analysis: Manchester United 2-1 Reading

Reading
Read

We're disappointed to be going out - Brian McDermott

Reading
Read

Highlights: Manchester United 2-1 Reading

Reading
Read

What's important is today - Nani and Javier Hernandez

Reading
Read