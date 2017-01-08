Cambridge United boss Shaun Derry expects FA Cup classic against Leeds

Shaka Hislop and Alejandro Moreno debate whether or not the reward of a Champions League berth would improve the FA Cup.

Cambridge United manager Shaun Derry has said he believes the FA Cup third round clash with his former club Leeds United has all the ingredients of a cup classic.

The two teams go into Monday's game at the Abbey Stadium in superb form, with League Two Cambridge recording six wins and a draw in their last seven games, while Championship Leeds have won five and drawn one of their last seven.

Derry, 39, is in his second managerial job after a spell in charge of Notts County and is forging a reputation of the brightest young coaches in the country.

He spent three years at Leeds between 2005 and 2008 and told ESPN FC: "When we got this game against Leeds in the draw this was a standout game for me for obvious reasons, but also the standout game of the third round if you look at the romantic side of the FA Cup.

"This is a big opportunity for us all -- we have got a great platform to produce on the night in front of a big crowd and millions watching on TV.

"There is always a story in the third round every single year and we have to make sure we are on the positive side of that story.

"The form for both sides has been impressive, and as a football fan or a player it has every ingredient you could wish for a great game."

Cambridge defeated League One Coventry in round two, but Derry knows they face a tougher task against Leeds and will need an element of fortune if they are to cause a shock.

"It is going to be a big ask to beat Leeds, and when lower league sides play bigger teams you are going to need some luck, hope the opposition do not play to their full maximum and you play to your full potential and then we might just be able to pull it off," he said.

Derry has fond memories of his spell at Elland Road and described Leeds as the biggest club he played for.

"I had a great three years even though my departure was a bit acrimonious, but I loved playing for them," he added.

"I think the fans respected me as every time I put on that white shirt I gave my all and I have been impressed by the job Garry [Monk] is doing there right now.

"Leeds' history and tradition means you need to be a certain type of character to handle the expectation and I think Garry has done that very well.

"He will have his players fired up for this one with a big travelling support, so we need to make sure we match it if we are to reach the fourth round."